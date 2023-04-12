Cryptocurrencies to Watch in 2023 - Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC) and Collateral Network (COLT) Forecasted for 3500% Surge

With investors looking for promising tokens to splurge on in 2023, one particular token has caught their eye. Collateral Network (COLT) tokens are selling fast in presale, prompting investors to predict a 3500% price surge in the coming months. Although altcoins like Litecoin (LTC) and Polygon (MATIC) remain very popular, the present purchasing trend is leaning toward the utility-based token Collateral Network (COLT).
Litecoin (LTC)
Litecoin (LTC) was designed to be a mini version of Bitcoin (BTC) in 2011 and has seen significant growth in its market cap and token price ever since. For many years, Litecoin (LTC) has retained its popularity among investors, evidenced by its status as the 13th-largest token by market capitalization.
At the time of writing, Litecoin (LTC) is trading at $95.14 on major exchanges, significantly lower than its all-time high of $359. According to expert price predictions, Litecoin (LTC) is expected to have a 16.16% price drop by April 10th 2023. Additionally, the predominant market sentiment around Litecoin (LTC) is Bearish-Bearish 59, with a Fear & Greed Index score of 61 (Greed).
Throughout the rest of 2023, experts predict a steady drop in the price of Litecoin (LTC) tokens, meaning that tokens like Collateral Network (COLT) should be the priority for investors due to their potentially rich yields.
Polygon (MATIC)
The Polygon (MATIC) blockchain is based on Ethereum(ETH) and was designed to be carbon neutral. Per technical analysis of Polygon (MATIC) prices for 2023, the aggregate minimum price for Polygon (MATIC) will be $1.63, while the maximum equivalent for Polygon (MATIC) will be $2.
Predictions for April show that Polygon (MATIC) could be trading at $1.36, although there is every chance that Polygon (MATIC) could drop to a minimum price of $1.06.
With the current market price of Polygon (MATIC) just a little over the $1 mark at $1.13, gains on Litecoin (LTC) are expected to be insignificant. Other utility-based tokens like Collateral Network (COLT) are better options.
Collateral Network (COLT)
The Collateral Network (COLT) blockchain ecosystem is primarily designed to provide lasting solutions to and replace traditional lending services. Its innovation introduces decentralization into credit services, acting as a platform for borrowers and lenders to meet without any middleman interfering.
The lenders that provide cryptocurrency loans through lending small sums of money towards the loans on Collateral Network (COLT) can earn an agreed fixed income paid weekly. Additionally, they can purchase distressed assets of borrowers who have defaulted on loans at reduced prices in online auctions. Also, the fractionalised NFT they lend funds against is backed 1-to-1 by the real physical version of the asset. Borrowers can receive the loans they require at their specified amount through the funding provided by lenders and upon successful loan repayment, can receive their assets back from the vaults where the assets have been held once they have paid back their loan.
Collateral Network (COLT) facilitates more than just P2P lending and borrowing. Its native token $COLT is a governance token, meaning token holders can vote on changes to the network protocol and project developments, such as upcoming exchange listings.
Collateral Network (COLT) also offers discounts to both borrowers and lenders based on the extent of their token holdings. Borrowers with significant $COLT tokens get discounts on borrowing fees and interest, while lenders get discounts on trading fees in the marketplace.
As the world's first asset-backed lending marketplace for real-world assets on the blockchain, the sky's the limit for Collateral Network (COLT). With its impressive utility, it's no surprise that $COLT is poised to deliver 35x returns for early investors and has a token price currently of just $0.014.
