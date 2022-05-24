Cryptocurrencies With Vast Potential: Cronos , Logarithmic Finance, and NEAR Protocol

A new wave of digital asset powerhouses is gaining traction. Behind the frenzy is a slew of exciting, ground-breaking blockchain startups that are ramping up to become industry giants in the future.
Here are a few noteworthy projects to keep an eye on Cronos (CRO), Logarithmic Finance (LOG), and NEAR Protocol (NEAR).
Cronos (CRO)
Cronos (CRO) is a compatible Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chain that was founded in November 2021. It's the first DeFi, NFT, and metaverse Cosmos EVM chain. Cronos (CRO) can execute more transactions per minute than Ethereum, making smart contract execution faster, cheaper, and less harmful to the environment.
CRO is expected to climb in value from $0.399 to $3 by the end of 2025, according to TradingBeasts. This demonstrates the potential of CRO in the coming years if there is already discussion of its future value.
CRO tokens are used to get access to premium accounts, and users can receive discounts based on the number of CRO tokens they own. Due to the fact that most crypto exchange tokens perform well in the long run, the Cronos price could rise dramatically as it continues to expand and acquire new users.
The CRO token is the main utility of Crypto.com, which is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges, and Trust Wallet has been merged with the CRO token, which powers the Crypto.com exchange. This connection will make the CRO Token more accessible to more investors.
Cronos (CRO), a decentralized digital money token based on the Cronos Chain, aims to let clients protect their identities and gain control over their money. Cronos (CRO) has also successfully entered the Metaverse through the development of the Cronoverse. The Cronoverse is unique in that it allows customers to acquire a variety of items such as craftsmanship, resources, emblems, and properties.
Logarithmic Finance (LOG)
Logarithmic Finance (LOG) intends to be the next generation of decentralized financial and trading protocols, allowing early blockchain innovators and investors to connect and engage seamlessly.
Raising finances in a decentralized society has always been a difficult undertaking, with various models built for this purpose being criticized for flaws. The high cost of time to market, a lack of financial security, and low-budget innovators are among these drawbacks.
However, Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is brimming with potential! As a layer-3 switching protocol that aims to make shifting financial assets across borders, blockchains, and languages as simple as possible. The Logarithmic Finance (LOG) ecosystem will have a cross-chain and multichain system that will allow financial assets to be generated and moved across any major blockchain network, including the Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain, Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX) ecosystems.
Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is working hard to create a community that can care for all of its users by drastically lowering associated gas fees and improving NFT functionality.
As there is a high level of pre-launch adoption, the token seems to have found a favourable reception and could increase the number of users when it becomes publicly available. After being listed on various exchanges and listing websites coins often experience an increase in price of varying degrees.
NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a decentralized community-driven network that promotes user-friendly and scalable technology innovation. As NEAR is based on the NightShade technology, it has a sharding design that allows for faster transaction processing, allowing it to take advantage of the blockchain's capacity.
NEAR is a Layer-1 blockchain solution designed for the underlying base network and infrastructure of an ecosystem. Some more Layer-1 blockchains include Bitcoin and Ethereum. These blockchains complete and confirm transactions while also protecting the network from fraudulent activity by rewarding validators. Validators are compensated with NEAR cryptocurrency tokens in this situation.
The dispersed number of validators that safeguard the network with no single point of failure is what makes the NEAR protocol unique. This tries to prevent tampering, hacking, data removal, and loss, as well as other inefficiencies associated with a single-entity cloud platform.
Community and continual growth are two interrelated aims of the NEAR Protocol. The platform's goals to further decentralize the NEAR environment demonstrate this. NEAR urges its validators to get involved in more fresh and innovative projects. NEAR validators can make extra money with this opportunity.
