Cryptocurrency and Stock Trading: Meezy’s Pillars to Becoming a Millionaire

April 7: It’s a fantastic feeling to become a millionaire. People feel that you were lucky enough to make it big, but they usually don’t see the hard work you had to do to get to that position. Imagine starting your career as a barber and working your way up until your dream becomes a reality. This is precisely what happened with Meezy. He initially worked in a firm as an accounts manager, started his barbershop business, and finally became a crypto expert.
Meezy’s passion for cryptocurrency trading
Meezy has been enthusiastic about the crypto market ever since high school. He heard about the industry and wanted to be a part of it. But with his accounts manager job, he hardly got time to explore the field. However, he started studying the different aspects of cryptocurrency after starting his barbershop business. It didn’t take him long to figure out how the market works and what points to keep in mind while investing in different cryptocurrencies.
After gaining knowledge, it was time for Meezy to gain some experience. And so, he made a few investments in different coins so that he could diversify his portfolio. He invested in Fantom, Dogecoin, XRP, and Chainlink. All his investment strategies worked simultaneously, and he netted significant returns even with a relatively modest investment. That marked the beginning of his journey in crypto trading.
Investing in the stock market
In addition to learning about cryptocurrency, Meezy also spent time studying the stock market. He tried to follow how the values of different stocks went up and down depending on the market conditions and other fundamental principles. His interest in these fields helped him learn quickly.
After some time, Meezy became so experienced in both crypto and the stock market that he started offering advice to his followers. He would not only invest himself in some of the chosen stocks and coins but also share his predictions with his followers on Instagram and Twitter. Many of his followers made big money by following his tips.
Focus on sports betting
Meezy didn’t become popular on Twitter, Instagram, and Discord overnight. Initially, he used to post on his Twitter and Instagram profiles which players would score a certain number of points. He even shared how much he bet on his prediction and the money he made. His fans started following his Tweets regularly. They cashed in on matchdays and made big money out of his predictions. He decided to give up his accounts manager job and start his barbershop business as he became successful.
Today, Meezy has his Discord community, where he discusses the latest business trends, sports news, and crypto updates. However, he feels that it’s his responsibility to ensure that his followers are also making money. His Discord server has more than 5,000 members, and he already has over 20,000 followers on Instagram and Twitter. It shows that people will follow you if you allow them to earn.