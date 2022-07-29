Cult DAO Are Making a Difference Through Decentralized Investment Opportunities

DeFi platforms are paving the way for funding sources facing frozen bank accounts.
Thus far, we have relied on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to focus on securing a potential global online currency. However, cult DAO is looking past this and into the future. How can we apply crypto platforms and DeFi to help revolutionary causes that help build a better world? This is just one of the questions they seek to answer through their pages.
Decentralized Finance is Fueling Change
Cult DAO is decentralized finance, or DeFi, the platform that operates securely using the same blockchain tech that makes cryptocurrencies famously secure. To do this, they introduced CULT as a liquid trading token available through their site. Every transaction using this liquid tradeable token contributes a little tax to the Cult DAO treasury. Every little bit added to that treasury will go to the support of the people. The group says they are creating this fund to help revolutionaries fulfill their goal of defeating unjust governments. However, this innovative take on utilizing crypto platforms to create DeFi funding streams to fuel change does not stop at corrupt governments.
The Cult DAO rules detail some of how this money may be used. All options point to protecting the people from corruption, greed, and wars that lead to the deaths of innocents.
Is Cult DAO for real? Absolutely. Their compelling way of getting funding to the groups that need it has raised eyebrows across the globe. Notably, hacker organization Anonymous announced their interest in using firms such as Cult DAO to fund their activities, should the need arise. Rumor has it that the Cult DAO team has already helped in Ukraine.
DeFi Bypasses Traditional Funding Routes
DeFi is such a great idea in the face of corrupt governments lies in its operation. The Cult DAO platform and others like it allows community members to trade in crypto. The cryptocurrency created via blockchain technology operates out of traditional banking systems. It does not rest in a bank account. It is not necessarily traceable, and the government cannot reach into history and freeze your assets as they might with bricks and mortar.
When you choose DeFi instead, you have the same level of security at every point of minting from the blockchain. Added to this, you can access that currency whenever you want – even if the government in your country has seized control of your assets and frozen your bank accounts. You can still log on and trade, having something to fall back on when you need it most.
Why is this of value to protest groups and human rights, activists? When a corrupt government decides to close perfectly reasonable protests by freezing all funding to the cause, those activists can still access the funds they need and continue their excellent work.