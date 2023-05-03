CultureX aims to transform South India's influencer market via exclusive licensing of its deep tech platform to an elite few partners.

CultureX, one of the biggest technology ecosystems in the creator economy, is making the licence of its deep tech Influencer platform, available to exclusive partner(s) to streamline and accelerate South India's influencer operations. The company's technology has facilitated over 10,000+ creator transactions and is used by 50+ of the strongest marketing agencies, PAN India.
According to CEO Vinay Mehta, "We are excited to bring our operating system to the southern influencer market, and we are seeking a credible partner who shares our vision of streamlining and accelerating creator campaigns in the region. We believe that this partnership will be a win-win for both CultureX and the selected partner, and we are looking forward to making a big impact in South India." The CEO added “The selected partner will be hosting its own robust marketplace, using CultureX’s OS and technology expertise.”
CultureX.ai is backed by IIM-Ahmedabad's CIIE, AppyHigh technology, Founders of Juspay, Creators like Anubhav Singh Bassi and Appurv Gupta and other marquee angels. The company's focus on cutting-edge technology has led to the development of an operating system that offers unparalleled efficiency and ease of use for creators and marketers in the Influencer Realm.
Credit for the success of CultureX's technology goes to its tech leads, Shubham Jain and Asish Das, together with the brilliant Development Team in the company, who have worked tirelessly to develop an operating system that truly meets the needs of creators and marketers.
As CBO @Cx, Amol Gupta notes, "CultureX is dedicated to empowering agencies, to manage creators and brands with the best possible technology, and we believe that our platform is the best way for these agencies to achieve that goal. By partnering with a credible partner in South India, we will be able to make real impact on the Dravadian influencer market and provide exponential growth and act as an accelerator to our partner in the region."
South India’s Influencer Market is surely going to see some strong disruption in the forthcoming times, with such innovative technology initiatives.