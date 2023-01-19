Curatal : Bridging gaps between Corporates and Candidates

In 2015, Curatal decided to address HR-related issues affecting the growth of the IT industry. Manjunath R, with over 17 years of leadership experience in talent acquisition, and Pruthvi Nanjappa, who has over two decades plus of experience in the Human Resources field in the IT industry across India, APAC, and North America regions, have now decided to change the landscape of the space
Banglore (Karnataka) [India], January 18: If the quality of talent is one of the most crucial areas in the digital era impacting the strategic growth of the organization, Curatal is here to rewrite the existing practices and take a giant leap into the future in talent management. Curatal ushers in the concept of curated talent. This means that the industry's HR managers save substantial amounts of time, money and energy in various activities that involve search, evaluation and nurturing talent. Earlier this year, Curatal changed its identity from First IPO, an established leading player in interview process outsourcing, with the distinction of conducting over 1 million interviews for 200+ clients with over 4,500 technical experts.
It was the year 2015 when Curatal decided to address HR-related issues affecting the growth of the IT industry. Manjunath R, a management graduate from Bangalore University with over 17 years of leadership experience in talent acquisition, and Pruthvi Nanjappa has over two decades plus of experience in the Human Resources field in the IT industry across India, APAC and North America regions, decided to change the landscape of the corporates.
Appertaining to the issue, Manjunath R, alongside Pruthvi Nanjappa, has come up with the solution of curating talent, connecting them with organizations, and thus creating opportunities for a skilled workforce. The divergent geographical allocation of applicants made it hard for corporates to identify potential candidates, which led Curatal to come up with an innovative solution of a video interviewing platform and cloud-based technology.
We spoke to Pruthvi Nanjappa to get more insights on key trend topics in the HR space; below are excerpts from the discussion covering topics around diversity & inclusion, gender & payscale parity existent in the space
“In the HR space, companies have prioritized both diversity and inclusion, and it is gaining attention in all spectrums,” says Pruthvi. This has become a growing priority for all companies, irrespective of whether they are well-established companies or start-ups. “The inclusion of women being equal to the number of men in the workspace and bringing women back into the tech has been happening for the past ten years,” he added. However, it has proven to be challenging as fewer members return.
Another inclusion stage that is trending right now is ‘Localization’ wherein the provision of opportunities for the locals is prioritized. Inclusiveness is gaining attention as well in the workspace, where corporates are employing more members who are differently-abled. However, there are hardly any institutions that are dedicated to helping differently-abled people join corporate companies. In his conversation, Pruthvi added, “The corporates must individually work towards enabling the differently abled to join the company and contribute in a meaningful way.”
He added that efforts are being made to induct visually impaired people into the corporate sector, especially call centres. Many companies have taken this initiative, although it is not advertised as much. Software and hardware for the partially impaired have been developed so that they can code, thereby allowing inclusiveness to pertain.
Curtal has enabled the corporate world to find curated candidates. Thereby giving rise to the First IPO that provided companies with complete support for conducting interviews that, included finding qualified interviewers, scheduling interviews, following up, and performing quality checks. Their compelling work paid off when Curatal established itself as the leading player in interview outsourcing.
What is different in Curatal?
Curatal is an evaluation-based talent-managed company. They curate and recruit talent for clients by providing access to curated talent on their platform. Curatal offers and vouches for the curated and quality talents they send. It has enlarged its vision to provide talent management solutions, leveraging its pioneering advantage in curated talent. These include SEA (an acronym that stands for Search, Engage and Acquire), talent audit, talent pipe, and virtual campus
Pruthvi, in this conversation, said that two hundred thousand candidates were curated the previous year, and 200-odd companies had signed up with them for curated talents. Industries will benefit from Curatal as the weaning process is done by them and companies will save a remarkable amount of time going through resumes and shortlisting candidates according to their requirements.
