Cure Erectile Dysfunction Reviews

For many an examination of the body and answering a few questions (medical history) is all that's required for a doctor to determine the condition and recommend treatment. If you're suffering from persistent health problems and your physician suspects an underlying issue could be at play, you may require further tests or a visit with the doctor.
Tests to determine the cause of the condition may include:
- Physical examination. This might include the careful examination of your testicles and penis and examining the nerves for any sensation.
- Tests for blood. A sample of your blood may go to a laboratory to look for indications of heart disease and diabetes, low testosterone levels, as well as other health issues.
- Tests for urine (urinalysis). Like blood tests, urine tests can be utilized to identify indications of diabetes or other health issues that are underlying.
- Ultrasound. This test is usually carried out by a specialist at an office. It is performed using a wand-like device (transducer) that is placed on top of the veins that carry blood to penis. It generates a video to inform your doctor whether you are suffering from issues with blood flow.
The test can be performed along with the injection of a medication in the penis to boost blood flow to produce an erection.
- Psychological test. Your doctor might inquire about depression as well as other emotional causes of erectile dysfunction.
Erection disorder (ED) occurs when people with a penis are unable to keep or keep an erection. It affects approximately 33% of men as per research conducted by 2018Trusted Source. ED is more prevalent in those who:
- Are older
- suffer from health conditions such as diabetic and excessive blood pressure
- Have suffered injuries on the spinal cord penis or pelvis
- Take medication such as antidepressants or blood pressure medicines
- Have anxiety or have stress
- are overweight
- Smoke
It is important to note that the cure for ED is dependent on the underlying cause. It can consist of prescription drugs as well as vacuum devices or even surgery. However, lifestyle changes as well as other natural remedies can also aid in reducing ED.
Natural treatment alternatives for erectile dysfunction
There are a variety of natural cures for ED. These can be changes to your lifestyle, such as changing your diet and exercising, and also seeking out counselling for your relationship or mental health.
It is recommended to speak with your physician before attempting any new treatment. They can assist in determining the root of your ED and provide the most effective ED treatments, such as natural, conventional or an amalgamation of the two.
1. Diet
A healthy diet could help to keep your sexual functioning in check and lower the chance of developing ED.
A 2020 study conducted by Trusted Source discovered that males who adhered to a stricter Mediterranean diet as well as an Alternative Healthy Eating Index 2010 diet were less likely for developing ED. Particularly, they ate less processed or red meat, and they mainly consumed:
- fruits
- vegetables
- legumes
- nuts
- Fish
A study from 2017 revealed that eating more vegetables, fruits along with flavonoids (compounds found in the produce as well as coffee and other food items) decreased the chance of ED for men aged 18-40.
These food items are essential to your overall health, and so aiding in maintaining or improving your sexual health is an all-win.
2. Exercise
Research suggests that physical activities can help prevent and reduce the risk of ED. It can be particularly efficient in cases where overweight and inactivity or the cardiovascular condition as well as other ailments which contribute to ED.
The research conducted by 2018Trusted Source discovered that moderate-to-intense cardio at 40 mins per daily, four times per week for six months, helped lower the risk of the severity of ED. This includes exercises such as:
- Running
- Walking at a fast pace
- cycling
- swimming
- skiing
Physical exercise helps increase the health of blood vessels, decrease stress levels, and increase testosterone levels. This will all help to treat ED.
3. Sleep
It is essential for your overall well-being to get adequate sleep every night. Regularly sleeping can also help improve your ED.
The 2017 . study revealed that those working night shifts who had less quality of sleep were more at chance of contracting ED.
The research conducted in 2019 also showed that people who suffered from sleep disorders were at higher chance to develop ED. Another research from researchTrusted Source has found a link between obstruction sleep apnea with a higher chance of developing ED.
Lack of sleep may decrease levels of testosterone levels which can cause ED. Sleep deprivation can also be linked to ailments that are related to ED including diabetes and high blood pressure.
4. Weight loss
Weight might be a element in ED.
According to studies from the year to, ED was significantly more frequent in males suffering from obesity or overweight or who had a bigger waist circumference.
A tiny study in 2014 found the gastric bypass procedure helped improve blood vessel health as well as ED in obese men. Furthermore, research from 2017 similarly showed an improvements on ED in the aftermath of bariatric (weight reduction) surgery.
If you are overweight and suffer from ED, working out and eating an healthy diet will help you shed weight and help improve your ED.
5. Psychotherapy
In some instances, ED results from a combination of physical and mental issues. This could include fears that of being unsuccessful, because of religious convictions or sexual trauma.
ED can trigger more mental health problems that include emotional distress and lower self-esteem. These can lead to further aggravation of ED. Therapy could help to address these issues and improve ED.
According to studies from 2021 Psychological interventions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) were especially successful when combined with ED medication. Psychological health interventions can also be effective, however, more research is required.
A brief study from 2018 that included four weeks of mindfulness-based group therapy suggested that this form of therapy can assist in improving ED as well as sexual satisfaction.
Further research is needed to find the most effective forms of psychotherapy to treat ED.
6. Couples counseling or sex therapy
The majority of 10 - 25% of Trusted Source of men suffering from ED do not have any known risk factors. This condition, also known as non-organic ED is due to a mental health issue such as depression or anxiety while having sexual relations.
A tiny study in 2020 discovered that the cognitive behavior sex therapy (CBST) as well as medication are each efficient by themselves in reducing non-organic ED. Furthermore, CBST was more effective in reducing anxiety among the participants.
It could also be beneficial to go to sessions with your spouse to assist them in understanding your situation and to discuss ways they can support you.
The American Urological Association established a set of guidelines for treating ED that is based on a study of research. The group suggests speaking with a mental health professional particularly your partner, and states that therapy can enhance communication between couples and assist them in integrating ED treatments in their sexual relationships.
7. Reduce stress
Stress and anxiety are frequently connected to ED.
A 2019 study conducted by Trusted Source discovered that stress is one of the primary factors that predict ED along with depression and anxiety. This study indicates that prolonged stress could affect testosterone or trigger sleep deprivation, which could cause ED.
Yet, other studies suggest that the impact that stress has on ED is not yet clear. A study in 2020 discovered no link with stress or ED.
A smaller study by 2014Trusted Source discovered that a stress management program lasting 8 weeks program in conjunction with ED medication was equally efficient in reducing ED when compared to the medication on its own.
As long as we don't know more about ED and stress, it's still beneficial for you to decrease stress in your everyday life to boost the overall quality of your life.
8. Alcohol reduction
Research has shown mixed results regarding results of the alcohol on the development of ED.
Research conducted by 2018TrustedSource discovered that moderately amounts in alcohol (fewer than 21 drinks a week, according to the research) was linked to lower chance of ED. On the other hand drinking regularly and in high quantities didn't significantly impact ED.
Yet, additional research has connected alcohol use to ED. A 2018 study conducted by the Trusted Source discovered that the disorder of sexuality, especially ED is common among people suffering from addiction to alcohol. Furthermore, research from 2020 also found that alcohol was the main risk cause for ED.
Further research is needed to determine the role played by alcohol in ED. It is recommended that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)Trusted Source recommends that men drink less than two drinks of alcohol every day.
9. Smoking cessation
smoking is another habit that could be a contributing factor to the condition known as ED. It could be the cause by smoking, for example, smoking cigarettes can cause damage to blood vessels and block sufficient blood flow to the penis to cause an erection.
Smoking also affects the amount of nitric oxygen in the body. This is necessary to trigger an involuntary relaxation of muscles and increase blood flow, which plays an important role in erections.
According to research conducted by 2015Trusted Source Smoking more often was associated with a higher chance to develop ED as well as more serious ED.
Certain damage caused by smoking cigarettes may not be irreparable. The review did conclude it was possible to quit smoking specifically for those under 50, can help reduce the severity of ED.
It can be difficult to stop smoking cigarettes, but there are numerous options that can help. Smoking less has the potential to reduce ED as well as improve other aspects of your overall health.
What are the most effective natural solutions in treating ED?
Lifestyle modifications could be a powerful natural cure for ED and could boost overall health. But , many modifications -- such as dropping weight, stopping smoking or following healthy diet could be challenging.
It can also take time for natural remedies to take an impact. The cause of their ED Some people may not see improvement without medication or other treatment options. It's beneficial to talk with your physician to determine an approach that is suitable for you.
The risks from the use of ED supplements
A variety of supplements are promoted on the internet as treatments for ED however none has been shown to be effective and safe. Some could also have dangerous combinations of ingredients , or extremely large dosages.
Further research should be done regarding herbal remedies and other medications for ED. If you choose to try one, ensure you discuss it with your doctor prior to doing so. They will be able to help you decide whether the procedure is secure and whether it will interact to any medication you're taking.
What happens if the natural ED methods don't work?
Natural remedies might not be effective based on the root cause of the ED. In this case, the physician could prescribe medications to treat ED for example:
- Sildenafil (Viagra)
- Tadalafil (Cialis)
- avanafil (Stendra)
- vardenafil (Levitra)
The side negative effects of these drugs could consist of headaches, indigestion or nausea. Avoid these drugs when you're taking the nitrates or other chest pain medications.
Because of the long-standing study and history of these medications, particularly sildenafil and tadalafil drugs are usually considered to be secure, particularly when they are taken according to the prescriptions of your physician.
In addition the majority of these drugs are also available online via trusted companies such as Roman, Hims as well as The Optum Store that will connect you to a doctor and - should the prescription be given -- deliver the medication directly to your doorstep.
It is possible that you are hesitant to use a prescription If you've had little or no results with natural cures, ED medications like sildenafil and tadalafil might be worth taking into consideration.
When should you speak to your doctor regarding the possibility of ED
It's not unusual to have a erection break occasionally. It could be due to stress.
However, if you regularly struggle to obtain or maintain an erection it may be time to get help to treat ED.
If ED is causing you stress or is causing strain to relationships, then it's an excellent idea to speak with your doctor.
ED is often an indication of an underlying health condition. Even even if ED doesn't cause you any discomfort, it could be a good idea to schedule the appointment to see your physician to discuss the problem, since it could be an indication of an issue with your health that's underlying.
If you think your ED is due to trauma, stress or other issues with your relationship Consider speaking to an therapist.
Commonly asked questions regarding Erectile dysfunction
How can I find the best method of treatment for the erectile dysfunction?
The most effective method of treating you will depend on the root causes of the ED. Although lifestyle changes are generally believed to be secure while improving ED but they can be difficult to control. Oral medications are a second primary treatment for ED however, they do not suit everyone.
The American Urological Association's 2018 guidelines for ED states that men are able to select any method including treatment, lifestyle changes as well as assistive devices or surgery to start treatment. It is recommended to talk with your physician about the benefits and risks of each option.
Can erectile dysfunction be treated?
If ED is the result of the lifestyle, health issue, or medication you're taking, it could have the potential to reverse the condition by treating the underlying reason. Surgery can also help treat ED in some instances.
However, medication can are used to treat ED symptoms and may ameliorate ED but they do not solve the underlying issue.
How can I assist my partner suffering from the issue of erectile problems?
ED is a condition that is common that is affecting both partners. A study from 2016,Trusted Source suggests that couples who participate in the diagnosis as well as education and therapy together could be more effective in reducing ED and getting greater satisfaction from sex.
What is the most effective treatment for Erectile dysfunction?
Researchers are exploring different possibilities to ED treatment. One of the most recent treatment options to treat ED can be penile shockwave therapy or low-intensity exocorporeal shockwave therapy.
The research conducted in 2019 suggests that this treatment may be beneficial for ED caused by the vascular disease. But, the treatment is still in the early stages of research and isn't widely utilized aside of clinical studies.
Shockwave therapy helps by improving blood circulation and allowing new blood vessels to expand. It accomplishes this by vibrating and passing low-intensity sound waves across the male tissues. However, more clinical studies are required to establish whether penile shockwave therapy is safe and efficient.
Treatment
The first step your doctor will take is make sure that you're receiving the correct medical treatment to treat any condition that may be causing or aggravated by your erectile disorder.
Based on the root nature and the severity of your erectile dysfunction as well as any health issues that may be underlying there are a variety of treatment options. Your physician will describe the potential risks and benefits of each option and take into consideration your personal preferences. The preferences of your partner could be a factor in the treatment options you choose.
Oral medication
Oral medications can be a very effective treatment for erectile problems for a lot of men. They comprise:
- Sildenafil (Viagra)
- Tadalafil (Adcirca, Cialis)
- Vardenafil (Levitra, Staxyn)
- Avanafil (Stendra)
Each of the four drugs enhances their effects on nitric dioxide which is a natural chemical that your body produces that relaxes muscles within the penis. This improves blood flow , allowing you to have an erection as a result of sexual stimulation.
A tablet does not guarantee an intimate erection. The stimulation of the sexual organs is required to trigger the release the nitric oxide in the penile nerves. The medications increase the signal and allow normal penile function in certain individuals. Oral erectile dysfunction drugs aren't aphrodisiacs. They do not trigger excitement, and are not necessary for individuals who experience normal sexual erections.
The dosage of the medications varies as well as the time they take to work and the side consequences. The possible side effects are nasal congestion, flushing headache, visual changes, migraine as well as stomach discomfort and back pain.
Your doctor will look at your individual circumstance to determine which treatment is most effective. These medicines may not be able to treat your erectile disorder immediately. It is possible that you will need to consult with your physician to discover the correct dosage and medication for you.
Before you take any medication to treat erectile dysfunction, such as over-the-counter supplements or herbal remedies, you must get the approval of your doctor. Erectile dysfunction medications do not work for everyone, and could be less effective for certain conditions for example, after prostate surgery , or when you suffer from diabetes. Certain medications could be risky if you
- Use nitrate medications -- typically prescribed to treat chest pain (angina) -like Nitroglycerin (Nitro-Dur, Nitrostat, others) isosorbide mononitrate (Monoket) and isosorbide dinitrate (Isordil, Bidil)
- Are suffering from heart disease or failure
- Are very depressed in blood pressure (hypotension)
Other medicines
Other medicines to treat erectile dysfunction are:
- The self-injection method for Alprostadil is. With this method using an needle that is fine for injecting alprostadil (Caverject Edex) into the penis's base or the side the penis. In certain situations, medicines commonly used to treat other ailments can be used to inject penile fluids as a stand-alone treatment or when combined. Examples include phentolamine and alprostadil. These combination drugs are often commonly referred to as bimix (if two drugs are used) or as trimix (if three medications are comprised).
Each injection is dosed to produce an erection that is not more than one hour. Since the needle used is extremely fine, the pain at the injection site is typically mild.
The side effects could include bleeding following the injection, a prolonged the erection (priapism) as well, occasionally the development of fibrous tissue around the site of injection.
- Alprostadil urethral Suppository. Alprostadil (Muse) intraurethral treatment involves the placement of a small alprostadil suppository in your penis inside your penile urethra. It is applied using a specific applicator to insert the suppository in the penile urinary tract.
The erection generally begins in about 10 minutes and, when it is effective, lasts between 30 to 60 minutes. Some side effects include a burning sensation in the penis, minor bleeding within the urethra as well as the development of fibrous tissue in the penis.
- testosterone replacement. Some people have problems with erectile function that could be caused due to low amounts of testosterone. In this situation, testosterone replacement therapy might be recommended as the initial step or given in conjunction with other treatments.
Penis pumps, implants, and surgery
Battery-powered penis pump for erectile dysfunctionOpen pop-up dialog box
If the medications you are taking aren't working or appropriate for your needs Your doctor may recommend alternative treatment. Other options could include:
- Penis pumps. A penis pump (vacuum erection device) is hollow tube fitted that is powered by a battery or hand pump. The tube is put over your penis, the pump is then utilized to draw out the air trapped inside the tube. It creates a pressure which is able to draw blood into your penis.
When you have an erection you put a tension ring over the penis's bottom to hold the blood and ensure it stays firm. After that, you remove the device that is vacuum.
The erection usually lasts enough to allow a couple to engage in sexual sexual relations. The tension ring is removed following an intercourse. The penis may be bruised as an outcome that could occur and ejaculation is impeded due to the band. The penis could be cold on the skin.
If a penis-pump is a suitable treatment option in your case, your physician may suggest or recommend a particular model. So, you can make sure that it meets your requirements and is manufactured by a trusted manufacturer.
- Implants for penile. This treatment involves surgically putting devices in both penis sides. They are made up of malleable or inflatable (bendable) rods. Inflatable devices permit you to determine when and for the length of your sexual experience. The malleable rods help keep your penis in place but are flexible.
Implants for peniles are typically not recommended until alternative methods are first tried. Implants offer a high level of satisfaction for those who have tried and failed with more conservative methods. Like any surgical procedure there is a chance of complications, like infections. Penile implant surgery isn't advised if you have an infection in your urinary tract.
Exercise
Recent research has shown that exercising, particularly intense to moderate aerobic activities may improve erectile dysfunction.
Regular, less strenuous exercises can reduce the chance of developing erectile dysfunction. A higher level of exercise could also help lower your risk.
Discuss an exercise regimen with your physician.
Psychological counseling
If your erectile disorder is caused by anxiety, stress or depression -- or causes stress and tension, your physician may suggest that you or your partner go to a counselor or psychologist.
Takeaway
ED is a condition that is common which can negatively impact confidence as well as relationships and the your quality of life. Treatment for ED that is effective will depend on the reason for your ED. However, there are natural remedies that can aid in improving your ED and overall general health.
It is best to speak with your doctor regarding ED. They will be able to help you determine the best treatment options for you. It is also beneficial to address your health issues in conjunction in a partnership with your spouse.
Be aware that treatment can require time, especially modifications to your lifestyle, such as losing weight or getting more exercise. Consult your physician to determine the best remedy or combination of treatments which is most effective for you.
