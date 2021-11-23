Currybox: Ready to Eat Healthy Homestyle Indian Meals

Quicklly, the #1 go-to online marketplace for South Asians is always on the lookout to offer its customers convenient and budget-friendly dining options. After providing many meal options, tiffin services, and organic groceries, Quicklly has expanded its horizon to serve Convenient Indian Curry Meal Kits to its customers with free nationwide delivery.
People today live a fast-paced life, and to match their pace, what’s better than providing a hassle-free meal? Not everyone has the time to order groceries and prepare a meal from scratch, but the longing for a homely meal still remains. Keeping this in mind, Quicklly extends its services to offer home-style Curry Boxmeal kits with free delivery. These authentic meal kits are an appropriate and labor-saving choice for consumers who love to scoff Indian meals stress-free.
Indulge in the Joy of Desi Food
The meal kits by Quicklly are a seamless way to indulge in the magic of Indian food without the collective effort of having to prepare a meal. Every meal is cooked with the finest and high-quality ingredients including authentic Indian spices to keep the desi essence of the dish intact. Consumers can get their hands on two different types of kits, i.e. Dry Meal Kits or Ready to Eat Meal Kits.
These meal kits are ideal for anyone who cannot wait to dive into their meals. Ready-to-eat meal kits include fully prepared meals that need to be heated in the oven and Voila! It includes ready-to-eat curry and a lot more desi meal options. Some of the top meals are Methi Malai Mutter, Lamb Vindaloo, Saag Paneer, and Dal Makhani.
Quicklly’s meal kits offer an uncompromised Indian taste perfect for food lovers who want to devour the authentic goodness of Indian meals. Every meal is crafted to perfection with a blend of locally sourced ingredients, bringing out a taste that will impress even the most discerning palates.
For anyone who wants to engage in the joy of consuming desi-style meals, just visit the Quicklly website, select the preferred meal kits, and place the order. Quicklly offers free meal kit and Indian curry delivery, so consumers can enjoy the desirable Indian meals at the comfort of their homes.
• Dry Meal Kits
Dry meal kits are available in sealed packets and comprise a blend of ingredients to prepare a particular meal. The packet content needs to be emptied in a pot of boiling water, and that’s all! The meal will be ready within 10 minutes. People who crave Indian curries can order an Indian curry kit. Some of the options include Veg Makhanwala, Palak Paneer, Moong Dal, and Dal Tadka.
The curry meal kit can be accompanied by a variety of dry-packed desserts like Pineapple Sheera, Dudhi Halwa, and Moong Dal Sheera Kits.