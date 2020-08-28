CV Raman Global University students excel at Future skills Camp 2020

“To aid recent technological advances and education to adapt to the new normal of social restraints, Future skills camp 2020 was conceptualized at the WorldSkills 2019 Kazan. The camp’s recent edition will come to an end in august 2020. Continue reading to know more about the camp and the University that contributed to India’s success in it. “
At the 2019 edition of the biennial WorldSkills competition in Kazan, the Russian arm of the international WorldSkills organization showcased a new section, Future Skills, focused on activities in the digital economy and high tech. The initiative garnered a lot of interest internationally, and several countries worldwide signed up for a Future Skills Camp, held from June 23 to August 30,2020.
The Future Skills initiative is a response to the changes in the workplace brought about by globalization and technology, and a way to predict and harness the skills that will be in demand in a digitalized world. Automation – as machines and robots take over many of the tasks formerly undertaken by human beings – will lead to an increase in demand for creativity, digital literacy, and the ability to control these new processes. The situation at hand is acting as a catalyst for rapid change in technology, artificial intelligence, and universal digitization.
As new technological and social trends become apparent, the demand for appropriate training grows exponentially, and meeting these demands in a timely fashion is a challenge for modern education, as well as industry. Future Skills aims to address the problem, by identifying how the labor market will be most affected in the new digital landscape, and shaping educational programs accordingly. The Future Skills Camp is more than just a competition. Its remit includes a determination to build a network of potential Future Skills partner countries and create a system of collaboration between experts around the globe. As the needs of industry are identified, further competencies will be added, and training will be given in how to incorporate these into education, and how to evaluate the results.
Observed by experts in their respective fields, competitors in the Future Skills Camp 2020 completed test projects at home or suitably equipped venues in their home countries. The camp was organized in association with 13 other organizations where 50 competitors participated from different countries for 9 days. Holding the Future Skills Camp remotely allowed participants from many different countries – including Brazil, China, South Africa, Tunisia, and Portugal, as well as India – to expand their skill sets even within the constraints of the current circumstances, and created opportunities for participating countries to later implement Future Skills within their educational systems and national competitions.
Representing India, student Mr. Ritesh Kumar Sinha from C. V. Raman Global University, CSE 3rd year has got the Third position in Machine learning and Big data category. In this competition, the competitors were given 6 tasks in the emerging field of Machine Learning and Big Data, which was further evaluated by a panel of experts from all the 8 countries. Apart from Ritesh, three more students from the University participated in the event and Aman Irshad has achieved 4th position in the competition. They were guided by mentor Mr. Surendra Kumar Nanda. Some of the challenges given to the competitors were to explore the process of automatic ultrasonic testing, identifying the mutual correlation between chord pattern and twin pattern, and creating the interface to launch the developed model, etc.
Participants were provided with suggestions and opportunities for further personal growth throughout their careers, partly through the launching of new digital services and platforms.
Above all, the Future Skills Camp provides experts, trainers, and participants with the tools they need to face this new industrial and social reality with a broader and more flexible skillset – one which can help them adapt to the changing needs of this dynamic new environment.