Cyber Terrorism, the Real Threat to India’s Security - Anuraag Singh

"The cyberspace has provided an advantageous platform for cybercriminals for executing their malicious activities, spreading hate propaganda, etc. over the internet. This was possible because of minimum online regulations, anonymity, large audience, fast circulation of information, and many other benefits"
Just the word terrorism was enough to give some chills to the bones, and when it gets combined with the word Cyber i.e. digital, it becomes even more terrifying.
The term 'Cyberterrorism' was first coined by Banny C. Collin of the Institute for Security and Intelligence (ISI) in the late 1980s. But, its usage was better understood during the 9/11 attack.
Cyberterrorism is a controversial term with no clear definition yet. However, it can be understood as the use of the Internet to carry out violent activities that result in or threaten the loss of life or substantial physical injury to accomplish political or ideological advantages through threat or intimidation.
Under Cyberterrorism attack, there will be large-scale disruption of computer networks that are connected to the Internet. This is accomplished using tools such as computer viruses, computer worms, phishing, malicious software, hardware methods, programming scripts, and much more.
Why Should India Worry about Cyber Terrorism?
The World Economic Forum's Global Risk Report for 2021 highlighted cyber security failure as one of the most serious challenges to humankind over the next decade.
After China, India has the second-largest online market in the world with a population of 749 million. Along with the perks of technology India has enjoyed in the last few years, it has also faced the brunt of many terrorist activities that were successful only because of the availability of technology.
Some of the deadliest terrorist operations to which India fell prey because of the misuse of digital technology include the URI attack, the Pulwama assault, and the horrific 26/11 Mumbai incident.
In the investigation of the Mumbai Attack, the extensive use of digital telecommunication by the terrorists was revealed. It was only through the internet that the terrorists were able to get India’s map, population infrastructure, place, etc. They even used “Google Earth” to execute their plan, a mobile network for command and control, and social media to track the movement of Indian Rescue and Defense Forces.
With this fast escalating use of technology, cyber-attacks have become even more complex. The criminals and terrorists are taking advantage of cyberspace's unique features of anonymity and interconnectivity to commit identity theft, financial fraud, and espionage, disrupt critical infrastructures, facilitate terrorist activities, steal information, and plant malicious software (malware) and Trojans that can be exploited in a variety of ways.
In the year 2020, CERT-In handled 11,58,208 cyber terrorism-related threats. These included Website Intrusion & Malware Propagation, Malicious Code, Phishing, Distributed Denial of Service attacks, Website Defacements, Unauthorized Network Scanning/Probing activities, Ransomware attacks, Data Breach and Vulnerable Services.
These are just a few instances; there are many more who have already committed and some that are getting prepared for the future. We don't see this ending anytime soon. Thus, preparing ourselves for such situations is the only way out.
Is India Prepared to Face Cyber Terrorism?
“Today, the enemy no longer needs to enter the border. He can also target our security apparatus from outside the border. Alignment and realignment of global powers have added to the already changing security challenges,” said the Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh said on 77th Staff Course at the Defense Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington.
To make India ready to fight cyber terrorism, certain steps are taken by the Government itself:
1. A Defense Cyber Agency under the Ministry of Defense is established. This agency seeks to reduce cybercrimes in the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.
2. Cyber Emergency Response Teams (CERT) are established.
3. The Government of India took a major leap with the establishment of the National Cyber Coordination Center (NCCC). It deals with cyber threats and cyber-terrorism. All CERTs and ISACs would subsequently be linked with NCCC to provide a speedy and seamless flow of cyber threat information across the board for all stakeholders.
4. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (IC4) is also launched under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to combat cybercrime and cyberterrorism.
5. Adequate protections are implemented in the form of Cyber Audits, Physical Checks, and Policy Guidelines to guarantee the Armed Forces of the nation are strong in cyberspace.
6. Mock drills and exercises in cyber security are conducted regularly.
7. To reduce the susceptibility of internet traffic to cyber-attacks, efforts are taken to guarantee that traffic originating and ending within India is routed within India's geographical borders. The mechanisms will be developed in collaboration with the relevant government ministries, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), and NIXI.
8. Cyber Swachhta Kendra (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Center) has been established to identify dangerous programs and provide free tools to remove them.
One important thing that India should keep in mind is to not depend on imported equipment in sensitive sectors like Defence, where foreign items are always seen with suspicion for security reasons.
The capacity of the nation to restrain Cyber-attacks over Govt. systems, defense websites, financial and banking systems needs to be strengthened, but is this enough?
How can India Sheild itself from the Growing Cyber Terrorism Attacks?
India is always known to be self-sufficient in all aspects, so why not in cyberspace as well?
India is always known to be self-sufficient in all aspects, so why not in cyberspace as well? Indigenous training has been provided to all the Law Enforcement agencies, Police Officials, Armed Forces- Army, Navy & Air against it since 2007.
Cyber awareness programs have been conducted and trained over 6434+ high-ranked officials for cyber-attacks, cybercrime, digital forensics, and many more. Many Government organizations have received training to make them ready for future cyber terrorism attacks:
1. Cyber Crime Investigation cell, CBI, New Delhi
2. Sub-inspectors and Head constables under the DCP of North-East Delhi.
3. CyPAD-NCFL and Cyber Crime Cell of Delhi Police.
4. Cyber Awareness Program in DTTE, Pitampura, New Delhi
To make the Police Officers and Law Enforcement agencies able to detect and know the solution to any kind of cyber threat that comes in their way, Anuraag Singh has prepared a full-fledged course, some of which are:
1. CDR Analysis and Intelligence Gathering.
2. Cyber Beat and Cyber Patrolling training for LEAs to inspect activities of terrorists over the internet.
3. Social Engineering & Footprinting methods used by terrorists and criminals
4. Denial of Service (DOS) and Distributed DOS attacks are most used by terrorists.
5. Understanding Trojans, Backdoors, Viruses, and Worms
6. Understanding Ethical hacking, Ethics, and legality.
7. System Hacking
8. SQL Injection, Butter Flows, Denial of Services Attacks.
9. Cyber Security- Concepts, Advance Threats, and many more.
10. Basics to the advance of Data Recovery, Data Deletion, Data Wiping, File Carving, etc