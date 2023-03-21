D2C brand Prabhubhakti strives to infuses spirituality into fashion for youth

The youth has always been perceived as lukewarm when it comes to spirituality but the truth differs from this perception. The present-day youth or Millennials/GenZ has a different approach to expressing personal beliefs. They embrace commemorating their faith via manifestation and rituals and choose to pursue religion and spirituality while remaining fashionable and trendy. Youth today seek appurtenances and other remarkable arrays of spiritual ornaments as a top-notch way to express themselves.
Today's society rewards companies that stand apart from religious pandemonium by promoting the way of love and equality. GenZ, since they are digital natives, prioritise expediency while spending and are influencers with substantial purchasing power. Recognizing their ideologies, Prabhubhakti one of the fastest-growing D2C brands in the spiritual market connects bhakti with fashion for the modern-day population. It creates distinctive Puja items, silver jewellery and apparel that remain in high demand by young customers and corresponds to their cultural inclinations.
Commenting about the market scenario, Samast Ahlawat of Prabhubhakti said, "The rapid upsurge in spiritual and religious accessories and apparel market among young population is primarily motivated by the transition culture. Individuals are seeking alternative ways to attain serenity and given their advanced age, they are finding comfort in spiritual retreats."
The brand journey
The internet is dominated by 60% of youth, yet there is no one forum for religious memorabilia catering to their specific needs. Presently, the market is split into two categories: old age – visiting temples and kirtans and the younger generation – millennials and GenZ who hold religious beliefs but may not attend kirtan while having a distinctive approach to trusting or following God. This generation has a curiosity to know more about our mythology and connect it with their present scenarios and lifestyle.
Prabhubhakti, incepted in 2021 with the concept of Panditbooking and then converted to religious content has today scaled it to over 1.5 crore viewers in the previous four years. The platform is centred on the notion of connecting bhakti with fashion for today's demographic and youth. In a short span, it has become one of the fastest-growing D2C spiritual marketplaces primarily addressing three core categories: puja supplies, ornaments, and apparel which is of considerable interest among youth.
Brand distinctiveness
Initially, the firm experienced several obstacles since the spiritual industry is entirely unorganized, which means that there is no quality standardization. Individuals or groups may misuse spiritual activities for selfish reasons, such as making false promises or manipulating people's belief systems for financial benefit. This can erode people's belief in spiritual activities and lead to the business as a whole losing credibility. Yet, Prabhubhakti concentrated on authenticity, which naturally increased faith in its products.
The business curates religious items straight from legitimate sources such as Narmadeshwar Shivling from the Narmada River and Tulsi Mala from Vrindavan. While most rivals are focused on Temple Puja, Online Puja Services, Online Prasad, and selling daily Puja Items, Prabhubhakti demonstrates a distinctive approach that stands out from other players in the market.
Within XX years of inception, the platform has received orders across the country, with its e-commerce website accounting for a large portion of the sales. In every region of India, people are deeply committed to spirituality. The more the prevalence of the internet, the greater their interest in spirituality. Considering the market scenario, the platform projects to see advances in last-mile distribution to meet the needs of the rural population.
Being a modern and technology-driven brand, the platform is striving to expand its presence and strengthen its position in the D2C market. Having a total market size of 44 billion USD, the D2C platform will be leading this revolution and aiming to achieve 300 Cr ARR in the coming XX months. The platform is aggressively following a two-pronged approach to achieve its massive expansion goals - Going Deep (launching new items) and Going Broad (adding new categories).