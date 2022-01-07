Dan Young’s Proven Handbook on Overcoming Stress and Depression

There are two silent killers in the modern world whose victims are becoming more numerous with each passing year. Their names are stress and depression, and they have been causing untold misery for generations. Yet, although their grip is fierce and their power overwhelming, there are proven methods to deal with these mental health ailments that can work wonders. Entrepreneur and mentor Dan Young has spent a lifetime learning how a person can overcome both stress and depression and use them to their advantage, and he has compiled his most poignant takeaways in a handy guidebook.
“I’ve always been a big believer in the adage: every cloud has a silver lining,” explained Dan Young. “When I first began experiencing stress and depression in my life, I thought, ‘this has to be for a reason,’ and that led me to unlock the cause of it. Because I am a problem solver by nature and have an analytical mind, the next natural step was to go about fixing it. By approaching these silent killers, which affect us all and can be hugely overwhelming and scary, with a rational mindset, I was able to address their root cause and overcome them. My mission now is to help others do the same.”
As a renowned real-estate developer and founder of numerous explosive tech companies, Dan Young has an instinctive understanding of how positive thinking and optimism lead to success. Similarly, he also understands how negative thinking and unmanaged stress can lead to failure. However, it’s the misunderstanding and mismanagement of stress and depression that Dan Young believes can be the most damaging.
Young explained, “A common misconception a lot of people have is that a stress-and-depression-free existence would lead to a perfect life. Wrong! We need stress to spur us on and keep us motivated. The trick lies in not letting it overwhelm you. Stress should be saddled and rode like a horse; otherwise, it becomes a wild animal that will tear you apart, bit by bit. The same applies to depression. When we’re feeling down, it’s just life’s way of telling us something is wrong and we need to fix it. When you approach your stress and depression with a more positive perspective and a can-do attitude, you’ll be surprised how quickly things can change for the better.”