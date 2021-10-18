Dancer Ishpreet Dang's new vlog features her crazy moves with some famous Bollywood faces

The changing world and the advent of digital platforms have created more space for various artists to put forth their talents before a myriad of people.
One such pure artist is Ishpreet Dang. She is a social media star who is the epitome of beauty and fitness. She's a formidable dancer and her effortless choreography brings her the traffic in thousands.
The dancer is also a model and has an extraordinary fashion sense. After having a huge fan family on Instagram, the dancers started with her YouTube channel and have subscribers of more than 400K. To make the maximum out of YouTube “Shorts," Ishpreet keeps adding her masala stories to the channel.
Being a vlogger, the dancer has uploaded 100 plus dance videos, all expressing her mesmerizing moves and creative mind. Ishpreet recently uploaded her new blog where she is seen rolling with singer Tulsi Kumar and actress Sonakshi Sinha.
In the first half of the video, the choreographer meets Tulsi Kumar and shoots a dance video for her exclusive Navratri special single. In the second half, she is seen shooting with the famous B-Town actress Sonakshi Sinha. The video collected 14K views in a very short time.
The dancer is famous for her unique and bewitching choreography. It was in degree college when Ishpreet realised her craze and devotion for dancing and she swayed with her heart.
Ishpreet has more than 1 million followers on her Instagram channel. She has done numerous dance videos including Bollywood numbers and even popular trends. The dancer prefers peace of mind and fitness, therefore she also performs yoga and has regular gym rounds.
The dancer loves making short videos and reels, she believes in showing her talent in few seconds by winning the hearts of millions.