Daniel Oon confirms Flare Network initiates its partnership with Algorand to handle digital threats

As the fear of hacks and exploits related to DeFi continues to grow, all levels of investors and developers are finding ways to ensure their assets are being protected. Algorand is one such technology that takes extra precautions to protect users on their blockchain.
The team at Algorand has been working with some of the world’s top developers like Flare Networks to make sure that their projects are secured from potential attacks. Flare is one of the blockchain industry’s flagship networks, constantly striving to make the entire ecosystem a better place.
Daniel Oon, the head of DeFi at Algorand Foundation, spoke about the current state of Algorand and its relationship with Flare. The team has been working together to develop a community-oriented network that is scalable and more secure against hacks. This bridge is expected to open new realms of opportunities for investors on the platform. He said, “Our grant partnership with Flare will develop critical DeFi infrastructure with a bridge to Bitcoin, opening up further collaboration and innovation opportunities. We look forward to our partnership bringing value to our respective communities."
Being a decentralized finance expert, Daniel knows very well about the importance of DeFi and how it is revolutionizing the financial sector. Back in the days when he graduated from university, he became interested in blockchain and made it a point to become an authority in the industry. The reason for him taking this route was simple – he wanted to take advantage of the upcoming changes that were going to be happening in the industry.
As Daniel moved from his position at Tezos to Algorand, he was excited to explore this new, futuristic future. Daniel was impressed by the team at Algorand and their vision for the future. The team at Algorand is committed to bringing a better lot for DeFi. This network is undoubtedly going places with its dedication to its cause and faith in blockchain technology. Since Daniel joined the team, Algorand has grown from 30 million USD to 100 million in DeFi.
One of the biggest challenges he has come across so far is the sheer lack of understanding about money value among the masses. With fiat money around the world constantly being devalued, it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to recognize the actual value of their money. Oon believes that blockchain technology will eventually make all money equivalent. He said, “I feel there is an almost unhealthy obsession and naiveté with money as a medium of exchange. People think that it is all about itself and not about its value. This is what we’re hoping to change with DeFi."
In the coming future, he aims to increase awareness, expertise, and trust when it comes to cryptocurrency and DeFi. In addition, he wants people to understand the actual value of money and realize that fiat currencies will permanently lose their perceived valuations over time.