Dark Age Defense Reviews - Does It Work? Legit Results or Fake Hype?

In an age where technology has become so integral to our lives, the idea of a power outage – let alone one that lasts for months or even a year – is a scary proposition. And yet, with the advent of hacking, it's a very real possibility.
In such a scenario, we would be thrust into a kind of dark age where electricity is no longer available to us. Without electricity, it would be nearly impossible to power our homes, cook our food or even keep ourselves clean. It would be like going back to the days before modern conveniences, only this time, we would need electricity to survive. In such a situation, it is important to be prepared.
First and foremost, you should have an emergency plan in place in case of a power outage. This plan should include having enough food and water to last you and your family for at least a few weeks, as well as any other essentials like medicine. You should also have a way to stay warm if a power outage occurs during wintertime.
It's also important to have cash on hand in case ATMs are down or credit card machines are not working. And finally, you should know how to manually operate any key appliances in your home, like your furnace or water heater.
By being prepared ahead of time, you can make sure that you and your family will be able to weather power outages. However, backup power generators won't last for a long time, and you will need some knowledge and skills to generate electricity. This is where the Dark Age Defense system comes in handy.
The Dark Age Defense program is a step-by-step guide to building a product that will generate electricity.
Let's begin Dark age defense review with an overview of the Book:
Product Overview
Product Name
Dark Age Defense
Product Category
Survival guidebook
Product Form
eBook
Product Description
Dark Age Defense is an instructional guidebook to help users build infinite coils and a force field at home during a blackout with some basic technology.
Bonus Products
Pricing
$67
Money-Back Guarantee
60-day 100% money-back guarantee
Official Website
What Is The Dark Age Defense Survival Handbook?
The Dark Age Defense system is a special survival guide where you will learn about several techniques that assist in preserving electricity during emergencies. The manufacturer himself produced and tested this item, which proved effective.
This device is incredibly affordable and simple to construct. As opposed to solar panels or backup generators, it doesn't cost as much. However, unlike these items, the infinity coil has no negative effects.
Compared to solar panels or generators, these infinity coils create much more electricity. The endless coil made with the help of the Dark Age Defense program can capture solar power and use it to supply electricity to dwellings. We are all aware that solar panels become inoperable during a disaster, natural disaster, or man-made hazard and that generators need a lot of fuel to produce power for only a brief amount of time.
An infinity coil is a clever alternative to sustain electricity.
The Dark Age Defense system explains how to construct the infinity coil, how to use a pencil trick to deter burglars, and what to do if it causes you any trouble in each chapter. In addition, it demonstrates how to adapt it to fit small structures or even boats.
As crazy as it may sound, this inexpensive infinite coil generator draws electricity from the atmosphere in order to function. It can be used for ACs, refrigerators, chargers, and other devices like dead cars.
The Dark Age Defense program is a completely legal technology that aims to keep your family safe and provide electricity to your entire house through its limitless coils.
Benefits Of The Dark Age Defense Program
The Dark Age Defense and its complete guide mainly help you create an invisible force field in your house when there is a power outage. However, there are some other benefits provided by Dark Age Defense.
Aids in producing electricity for the home through infinity coils.
Aids in encircling the house with an invisible force field with the help of some basic technologies.
Ensures the safety of the home and shields it from future power outages and other problems.
Helps by offering additional advice or actions to do in the event of a power outage, such as calling an emergency service, remaining composed, lighting a candle, etc.
Aids in teaching individuals how to quickly create seven unending coils. The Pencil Squared technique is used to create these seven unending coils.
Generates power that aids in-home appliance operation.
How Much Does The Dark Age Defense Survival Handbook Cost?
The maker of the Dark Age Defense system knows how essential this guidebook is for one and all. Therefore, he has kept the book at a very reasonable and affordable price of just $69. Through this book, everyone can reap a lot of knowledge on surviving natural disasters.
Furthermore, purchasing Dark Age Defense from the official website is the safest option, as other apps advertising a product under the same name or appearance might be selling a gimmicky survival guide.
Bonus Products Offered With Dark Age Defense
With the Dark Age Defense survival kit, buyers will receive four guides that will help during a natural disaster or a power outage. These guidebooks do not require any additional cost, and the topics covered in them will be of immense help during an emergency.
Produce Oasis
Many food items won't be available when the power and energy fail. Produce Oasis is a cookbook that teaches you how to cultivate nutritious crops in your cramped apartment without a backyard or farms.
The sock fertilizer method is the technique used in this guidebook. You can grow 3 'vampire nutrients' without sunlight using two cups of soil, an old sock, and ice. These nutrients offer multiple health benefits related to the body's immune system, cardiovascular health, and bone formation.
Produce Oasis is a complete guide that also includes a recipe for kid-friendly copper-filled chalk that tastes like candy.
Bulletproof Bug Out
Bulletproof Bugout was developed based on a Native American method that can keep you safe from any potential riots. This bonus product will help you to make a 72-hour customized survival pack comprising three climate foods that make it easier for you to defend yourself and your family in hostile environments and on challenging terrain.
It uses zero energy, so you may still use it if the power goes out.
Off Grid Escape
Off Grid Escape covers a total of seven safe havens for you to reside in with your family in the event of an emergency. These seven locations are set up such that you can get there and live there without being fearful for your life.
Water On Demand
Water On Demand offers strategies to ensure families have an appropriate water supply during a power outage. It includes all the knowledge necessary for producing water, purifying water, and storing water for drinking.
It includes information on frequent mistakes people make while hunting for water during a power outage; there's a 16-second test to determine the water's purity, how to improve the water quality and nutritional value, and how to create a DIY water force filter out of a toilet paper roll.
What Is The Money-Back Guarantee Provided For The Dark Age Defense System?
The official website of the Dark Age Defense program provides a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. Within a span of 2 months, if there is no power outage and an opportunity for you to examine the infinity coil's efficiency, you can return the product and avail of a full refund.
What Are Some Instances That Can Bring About The Dark Age or Power Outage?
Here are some real-life situations that can bring about a power outage on a countrywide or even a global level:
Earthquakes
The most common type of attack is one that occurs during a power outage or earthquake. When this happens, it’s very important to have a plan in place so that you can survive until help arrives. If you are not prepared, you could be left without food, water, shelter, or even your phone.
If you live in an area prone to earthquakes, you should make sure that you have enough supplies to last at least three days. You should also keep some basic tools with you, including a flashlight, a knife, a fire starter kit, a first aid kit, and a battery-powered radio.
Power outages can happen anywhere, but they are more likely to occur in areas where there are many people and buildings. In these situations, it’s best to stay indoors as long as possible. Make sure that you have plenty of batteries and candles available.
You should also try to find a safe location away from windows and doors. This way, if there is an explosion, you won’t be injured by flying glass.
A good rule of thumb is to never go outside unless absolutely necessary. If you do decide to venture outside, make sure that you have a sturdy backpack with you. You may want to consider bringing along a tent or sleeping bag just in case you end up spending the night outdoors.
Floods
Floods can cause a power outage. If you live near a river or lake, you should always carry extra batteries and flashlights with you. If you don’t already own them, you should buy a few extra sets of batteries before disaster strikes.
In addition to having extra batteries, you should also bring along a small solar panel. These panels can charge your cell phones and other devices while you wait for help to arrive.
It’s also a good idea to have a backup generator. If you don‘t have one, you can purchase one online. They usually run off propane tanks.
Frost
Another type of attack that can occur when the electricity goes down is frostbite. Frostbite usually occurs when temperatures drop below freezing.
Electricity usually goes down during this time because the lines get damaged by ice buildup. To prevent frostbite, you should wear layers of clothing and cover exposed skin with a hat, scarf, gloves, and boots.
It’s also important to remember that you should always check the weather before heading out into the cold. If you don’t, you might end up getting caught unprepared.
In addition to wearing layers of clothing, you should also carry a small emergency blanket with you. These blankets are designed to provide warmth to those who are suffering from hypothermia. They work by trapping warm air inside them.
It’s also important to remember that you shouldn’t use any electrical devices while wearing them. For example, don’t plug anything into a wall socket while wearing headphones. Instead, put your headphones on after you finish using them.
Fire
Another type of attack that can occur when a power outage takes place is a fire. Fires can start easily in homes and businesses, especially if there is flammable material around.
In order to prevent fires, you should always turn off all electrical devices before going to bed. Also, don’t use any kind of stove or oven while you sleep. Keep your refrigerator closed and unplugged. Don’t leave anything lit near your bed, and don’t smoke cigarettes or cigars in your room.
If you feel like a fire is starting to get close to your home, you should call 911 immediately. If you see flames coming towards your house, you should move quickly to another building or inside a car.
If you are in a vehicle, you should pull over and park in a well-lit area. Then, you should exit the vehicle and run into a nearby building.
If you are unable to reach a building, you should cover yourself with something heavy, such as a mattress or couch cushions. If you are wearing clothes, you should remove them and put them in a plastic bag. You should then crawl under a table or other large piece of furniture.
If you are still able to hear sirens, you should wait until help arrives. Otherwise, you should take whatever precautions you can to ensure that you don’t burn alive.
Terrorist Attacks
A terrorist attack can happen at any time. It doesn’t matter whether it happens during the day or at night. In fact, most attacks happen at night. This is because terrorists tend to target places where people gather together, such as restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and movie theaters.
When a terrorist attack does happen, it will be accompanied by an explosion. The explosion could come from a bomb or a gas leak. Either way, the result will be a massive amount of damage.
The first thing that you should do when a terrorist attack happens is to evacuate the area. Make sure that everyone knows what they need to do.
You should also stay away from windows, doors, and stairwells. When you enter these areas, make sure that you have enough light to see where you are going.
After evacuating the area, you should go to a safe location. You should find somewhere dark and quiet. Once you arrive, you should lie down and cover yourself with a thick layer of dirt or sand.
You should also try to keep calm. Remember that you are not alone. There are many others who are trying to survive this situation.
If you are injured, you should seek medical attention immediately. If you are bleeding heavily, you should stop moving so that you don’t lose more blood.
Bombs and Gas Explosions
While most people think of bombs only when they hear about terrorist attacks, they can also pose a threat to everyday life. For example, a gas leak can cause explosions that damage property and injure people.
When planning for emergencies, you should prepare for both natural disasters and manmade ones. A gas leak can happen at any time, so you need to be ready at all times.
The first thing you should do after hearing a loud noise is to look around. If you notice a cloud of dust, you should assume that a bomb has gone off. If you see flames shooting through the air, you should assume that there is a fire somewhere nearby.
If you live in an urban area, you should know how to react in case of a chemical spill. The same goes for earthquakes. If you are not prepared for either one, you could suffer serious injuries or even death.
FAQs
What Is A Survival Guide?
A book that teaches you how to survive in the woods or during natural calamities is called a survival manual or guide. It can serve as a source of information in case you get lost or as a guide on how to construct a shelter and start a fire.
Before purchasing a survival guidebook, you must first decide what kind of information you want to gain from it. There are publications out there that can teach you anything, including how to make a raft and light a fire.
You can learn where to get water in some books, and you can learn how to catch fish in others. In the Dark Age Defense, you will learn how to build an infinity coil and a force field to give you electricity during a blackout.
Why Should I Buy Dark Age Defense?
Perhaps a power outage occurs while you are at home. You are forced to wait it out because you lack a backup power source or any other energy source. Dark Age Defense offers advice on how to manage such a situation and how to set up a system that generates energy lawfully through an infinite coil.
Being ready, it gives you an advantage that acts as a free compass to navigate through natural calamities.
Dark Age Defense also comes with bonus products that have additional benefits to offer you. For instance, the Off Grid Escape recommends seven safe havens that are known to survive multiple blackout days.
Will Dark Age Defense Help Me During An Emergency?
The Dark Age Defense helps its users to create an infinity coil through a very simple method based on Nikola Tesla's research. This guidebook and its infinity coil are inexpensive and will last longer than your backup generator in a blackout situation.
The Final Conclusion- Dark Age Defense Review
The Dark Age Defense is a revolutionary guidebook that gives you very basic knowledge on building infinity coils. These infinity coils are cost-effective and longer-lasting when compared to backup power generators.
On top of this, the cost and money-back guarantee of the Dark Age Defense is pretty decent so that everyone can avail of it and ensure their safety during a crisis. In a word, you should definitely check out the guidebook and see what it has to offer.
