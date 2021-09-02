Dark Side of Grey Market Premium

Grey market premium (GMP) is a concept that has gained popularity over the past few years. The concept has gained so much traction that it is considered a holy-grail indicator for listing gains.
The grey market premium is a reflection of investors' sentiment and is not driven by the company's financials.
For example company XYZ’s IPO issue price is Rs. 800 and GMP is Rs. 400; that means investors are ready to pay Rs 800 + Rs 400, i.e. Rs 1200 in the grey market to get the shares of company XYZ.
Investors' sentiment is driven by market sentiment. The market sentiment is driven by factors like Interest rates Politics Current events Natural calamities Exchange rates etc.
Companies usually plan to get listed on exchanges when the market is bullish. The bullish rally helps companies to raise money from the market at a higher valuation.
The concept is based on the assumption that the company's financials will be good since so many investors are interested in it.
However, the concept of grey market premium is not entirely correct. In the past year, there has been a boom in the number of investors.
And with a spurt of IPOs, the grey market premium has been a source of attraction for a lot of investors, even though it has its share of problems.
The grey market premium has been used as a basis to determine a price premium over the IPO price, and as a result, it has been considered an indicator of a good IPO. However, this indicator is not always true.
The grey market premium is essentially a grey market, or a secondary market, that is unregulated. This means that it is not subject to the same rules that apply to the stock exchanges on Wall Street.
This means that there are no rules about how much stock can be traded or when the trades can take place.
There is also no guarantee that the company that is being traded in the grey market will be the same company that is listed on the stock market. This means that investors might be buying shares in a company that has no real value.
For example, in March 2021, “Easy Trip Planners” was subscribed around 160 times, which indicated a strong listing and GMP, but one the listing day its price was weaker than what GMP had been suggesting.
This suggests that investors rather than checking and gauging the performance of the company through the scrutiny of its financials and management, are checking GMPs.
So what factors should an investor keep in mind before applying for an IPO? Lets us see
1. Potential in the company’s business model :
A company with a good potential for growth in the future may expand its operations which will enhance its performance. And shares of a company with good performance will grow in the long run.
2. Management :
A company with strong, sound and competent management usually flourish and performs well.
3. Financials and company valuations :
Strong financials and valuations usually indicate that the company’s business model is strong and is being managed well.
A company with all greens in the factors mentioned supra, is considered to be a fundamentally strong company.
And investors should invest in such companies instead of gauging it through GMP because GMP is unreliable and unconnected.