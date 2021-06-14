David Johnson Is A Rising Basketball Player Who Never Fails To Show A Good Game To His Fan

Iamdjjohnson or DJ whose actual name is David Johnson is a 22-year-old from San Antonio, Texas. He is a hardworking man who is a full-time athlete and also a successful entrepreneur. He connects and makes contact with people across the world. He is currently a college basketball player. When it's about basketball, his biggest motivation has always been LeBron James. LeBron James sets the example as a leader, never becoming the follower and he inspires people to be the best versions of themselves and to improve every day. David always gets motivated by him instead of the countless legends in sports.
DJ or Iamdjjohnson started playing basketball as he decided that he would make a name for himself and his family. In 2005, his father passed away. His father’s basketball jersey number was #23 which he still wears the number in honour of his late father. He wished his father would be alive to see him play at his games and be proud to see how much name Johnson has made in his athletic career. He believes his father's blessings are always with him.
Another person to whom David is very grateful for his athletic successes is his coach, Leroy Harley. He played under Coach Leroy in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU); a travelling basketball team. His Coach helped him in his basketball career into college. He is about to finish his education at a new aspiring university that will soon pick him up to finish off his last year as a senior (2020-2021).
Iamdjjohnson is officially a senior and earning his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Sports Management. In his free time, he puts his attention and brain to a lot of networking on all social media platforms. One of his favourite things after basketball is Networking because meeting new people from different parts of the world inspires him to work harder.
Johnson scored 21 points in a game against the #3 teams in the nation as a sophomore in college at Mount Mercy University at this time. This is one of the memorable games for him. Small or big Achievements are always very meaningful in one's life. When DJ was in high school, he played at James Madison, this is where he broke the school’s all-time career points. These achievements helped him to turn his dreams into reality in the process. Always believe in the process and yourself to achieve a certain goal and you will be there before you know it.