David vs Goliath: 3 lessons from a disruptive startup

January 13: In the biblical story of David and Goliath, we all know that eventually, David won. This is the story we tell ourselves as an underdog — to never underestimate yourself and keep fighting until you win. These heroes look nothing like typical big brand names, but they're just as much of a story of rags to riches.
HyperXchange(HX) is the big giant in the industry that, till recently, most people didn’t know existed. But it has grown exponentially over the course of 5 years to take on huge competitors and become a market leader. This company shattered its competition by focusing on building relationships, investing in innovation and carrying a big-company attitude from Day One. There are three key lessons entrepreneurs can take away from HX's success:
1. Embrace the power of relationships over transactions
HX helps individual consumers as well as large companies get rid of their excess or idle mobile and laptops and put these new gadgets into the hands of consumers at a discounted price, rather than having it sit in a corner somewhere collecting dust. To do so, HX has partnered online marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon and PayTM, while also developing its own network of franchisees, distributors and retailers across India.
When a business sells a product, it usually hopes it will sell more and generate a higher margin for the company. But HX focuses on what happens when products don't sell as expected. This means they needed a way to generate income from their over-purchased inventory instead of simply sitting on it for months, hoping it would sell later.
This was already an industry-wide issue when HX entered the market in 2016. Manually testing each mobile takes over 10 minutes, so it becomes impractical to test thousands of units that a refurbishment player typically picks up per lot. As a result, raw materials (in this case, old phones) are purchased without testing, so there is no control over the cost of repair. As a result, margins fluctuate wildly from lot to lot, unsold inventory piles up, and cash gets stuck.
HX solved this fundamental problem by creating their proprietary diagnostic platform, Faraday. Using Faraday for procurement, HX was able to increase its margin to 3x the industry standard at the time and lower turnaround time from 45 days to 15 days.
At the same time, consumers buying a refurbished product have many questions and worries about it – regarding its quality, authenticity and after-sales support. HX has constantly focused on providing the best support experience for its customers, whether it’s launching the industry’s first 12-month doorstep warranty program or its unique video chat-based customer care platform. Today, HX boasts one of the highest customer loyalty metrics in the industry, with almost 80% of its customers returning to buy from them again.
"I think the company's success has been built on relationships," said HX Co-Founder and CEO Dipanjan Purkayastha. "As a small startup, you can’t just copy/paste best practices and win. You need to innovate and disrupt to create your own edge."
2. Follow the rules, but don't be afraid to break them
It sounds crazy, not following the traditional system of purchasing goods wholesale and selling retail. But Purkayastha has found a way to turn this whole industry on its head by being fearless in his approach to business. Being fearless means knowing what you are good at and focusing your efforts on only those things.
"We know we don't have all the resources to compete with large companies," Purkayastha said, "so we decided not to try and compete by playing their game." HX played its own game — a different type of play — which involved working directly with franchisees and retailers to procure, own and manage inventory and freeing them do what they did best: sell a product.
And sell them they did – everywhere! HX was an omnichannel player before it became a buzzword, and much before the pandemic made it an essential tool in every company’s strategy. By the time the COVID lockdowns started and competitors were struggling with logistics and sales, HX’s omnichannel strategy was already mature enough for them to flip channels from offline to online and back without losing a beat. As the industry recalibrated and several large players lost their footing, HX’s revenue doubled every quarter.
"By doing this, we were able to focus on what matters most: building a credible brand and creating value for our customers. That's how we're able to take pride in our company."
3. Stop thinking like an entrepreneur
HyperXchange has created such a loyal customer base because they have stopped thinking like an entrepreneurial start-up. This means they are no longer focused on creating products to sell to customers but instead on how to meet customer needs, which often include generating income from the least expected sources.
This shift in focus has helped them to become leaders in tech retailing and work with brands like Apple, Samsung, Vivo and Lenovo on one side and marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon and PayTM on the other.
Today, HX has woven a wide tapestry of tech platforms into its business processes that guide and automate every aspect of its value chain. They have also built a wide network of partners for procurement, refurbishment, inventory management right up to last-mile sales. This enables them to remain small and flexible at the core, while creating a super-scalable external layer that helps it expand rapidly across geographies as well as product categories.
This has helped them grow into one of the largest brands for refurbished electronics in just 5 years, not bad for a ragtag crew of fearless entrepreneurs.
It is important to remember that sometimes it is good to be fearless when you are up against the odds, but it is equally important to rely on relationships. Doing both is how you can become fearless like HX and ultimately become David in your story.
