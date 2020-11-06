Dawood Ahmed reflects the inner meaning of charity begins at home

Nowadays the elevation of unemployment problems producing the dreamers of successful entrepreneurship. Having a willpower to become an entrepreneur asks a lot of things to become truly successful in the chosen niche. Dawood Ahmed is one of those living examples who motivate huge number of youths by guiding them through this uncertainty of success and failure.
Dawood Ahmed is a successful entrepreneur who thinks it's his duty to take care of his employees to run the prospering business smoothly. If you help others, you will definitely get back the kindness, and this formula is the core mantra of his great achievements. Self motivation, perseverance, courage, desire, dedication, and hardwork but smart work play vital roles in the life of entrepreneurs.
Dawood Ahmed belongs to a wealthy family, and his family members happily follow Muslim and Punjabi culture together. The pure education of secularism Dawood Ahmed acquired from his childhood. His family is very well known, and they are famous for serving people without any discrimination since generations after generations. Discrimination on the basis of castes, colours, and religions does not take place in their territory.
Dawood Ahmed completed his level A study from Agra, and he moved to England in 2010. He completed his higher education in London, and soon became the face of Oxford University for having great personality and we'll behaved attitude. He got the highest number of votes during selection of the face of Oxford University, and he was featured in some renowned magazines like Paparazzi and LA mode.
In 2016, Dawood Ahmed moved to Italy for development of his knowledge about shoe designing and pattern making. He got high quality training from ARS Sutoria University of Italy. His passion towards fashion and love for camera brought great future for his modelling career.
Charity and noble work has been taught to Dawood Ahmed since his childhood, so he knows the depth of the phrase "charity begins at home." Dawood Ahmed wants to establish a hospital in the name of his grandmother for the people who are poor and needy. He wants to make a better future for the young generation, a better place to live for the people below the poverty, and also wants to reflect the secularity which existence is highly needed.
Dawood Ahmed has worked in various niches. He is a risk taker, but he always takes calculated risks. Even after prospering through business, he didn't stop educating and upgrading himself. He believes in the power of knowledge, and religiously follows the paths shown by his ancestors. Dawood Ahmed wants to try his luck in textile industry. He has decided to launch DEE Enterprise, which will give a local platform to the textile industrialists to buy the raw products in cheaper rate.
Dawood Ahmed is a travelling enthusiastic. He has visited many beautiful places due to educational purposes, when he was in England. His entrepreneurship also let him roam through the magnificent places for business works. He is very fond of sports cars and soccers.