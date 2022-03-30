DaxStreet Wins 2021's Fastest Growing Car News Website Award

March 30: Ever since its acquisition by OtakuKart last year, DaxStreet has managed to register exponential growth in the motor news part of the online media. Raking in millions of fresh and returning users, the website has ballooned in terms of monthly traffic and engagement. Adding to the tally of its feats and accolades, the website has now added another trophy to its ever-expanding shelf of acclaim.
The big win came when DaxStreet bagged the 2021 Fastest-Growing Car News Website Award. Owner of DaxStreet and Otakukart CEO, Sohel Moldharia recently talked about the website's new achievement and the journey so far. "We're elated to win the coveted award welcome it with pride. The award reflects the strides that we've made in the small amount of time, and all because of the dedicated efforts of our talented staff", said Moldharia.
He also went on to add, "as significant as a win this is, it's only just a step for us, in the metaphorical ladder to our future milestones and goals." The website has been serving as the automobile news subset of its parent company, Otakukart — pop-culture news and entertainment media network. Accruing talent over time has been one of the company's strategies to expand and develop the framework it currently works with. Recently, DaxStreet has also opened its first physical office in Surat, Gujarat.
In a series of new ventures, DaxStreet also plans to expand its offline ventures into different automobile domains. After stirring the car world for a while, the website aims at providing valuable, well-balanced, and thoroughly researched news pieces, analyses, and reviews on different automobiles and automotive industries.
"We're looking for a steep trajectory of expansion and growth in the coming years. It's not just about one particular sector or automobile industry, we now aim and have the capacity to venture out into numerous other potential sectors within the world of motor and beyond. DaxStreet will continue to make strides and a prominent presence", said Moldharia about the company's future.