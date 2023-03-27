De Panache Brings Eco-Friendly Interior Design Ideas to Homes in Bangalore

Bangalore, India, March 27th - De Panache, a leading interior design company in Bangalore, has introduced the latest trends in sustainable interior design ideas for homes in Bangalore. With an aim to promote eco-friendly and sustainable living, the company is committed to using environmentally friendly materials and designs in all its projects.
“At De Panache we strive to provide our customers with the best materials and the most eco-friendly products available. That’s why we choose to use Jotun paints for our interior design projects. Jotun paints are known for their high quality and their commitment to sustainability. They use environmentally responsible methods to produce their paints and thus are less harmful.” said Atreyee Choudhury, Founder & Principal Interior Architect at De Panache.
Sustainable interior design ideas for homes in Bangalore are gaining popularity due to increased awareness about environmental conservation. In response to this trend, De Panache has introduced a range of sustainable interior design ideas for homes in Bangalore that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also eco-friendly. The company's sustainable interior design ideas are geared towards creating energy-efficient, eco-friendly, and sustainable homes.
At De Panache, we believe in creating spaces that are not only attractive but also environmentally friendly. We understand the importance of sustainable living and its impact on the environment. Our new sustainable interior design ideas focus on creating eco-friendly homes that are both functional and stylish, says Atreyee Choudhury.
De Panache’s interior designers in Bangalore have introduced several sustainable interior design ideas for homes in Bangalore. These include the use of natural and renewable materials such as bamboo, reclaimed wood, and recycled glass. The company also promotes the use of energy-efficient lighting, fixtures, and appliances to reduce energy consumption and promote sustainability. De Panache's sustainable interior design ideas also focus on incorporating plants and greenery into interior design, which not only adds beauty but also promotes air quality and reduces carbon footprint.
In addition to using eco-friendly materials and designs, De Panache also collaborates with environmentally conscious suppliers to source materials that are sustainable and eco-friendly. On that note, the firm has forged partnerships with suppliers like GreenPly & Century Plyboards, Hetticch Group, and Rehau, which provides high-quality and sustainable materials. By sourcing premium quality plywood from GreenPly & Century Plyboards, sustainable hardware from Hetticch Group, and Edgebandings Acrylics from Rehau, De Panache sets itself apart as a leader in the industry when it comes to promoting sustainability.
The firm also incorporates a variety of natural stones into its projects, not only to enhance the aesthetic appeal but also to promote eco-friendliness. Natural stones are an ideal choice for creating sustainable and long-lasting designs, and De Panache has taken a step forward in leading the way towards eco-consciousness in the interior design industry.
"We believe that interior design has the power to make a positive impact on the nature. By introducing sustainable interior design ideas for homes in Bangalore, we hope to promote a lifestyle that is both eco-friendly and stylish," says Atreyee Choudhury.
The firm firmly believes that every project they undertake should contribute to the sustainability of the environment. As part of this commitment, De Panache plants a tree for every project completed at their farmhouse. This initiative aims to offset the carbon emissions generated during the construction and design process.
De Panache's sustainable interior design ideas for homes in Bangalore have received positive feedback from their clients. Many clients have praised the company's commitment to using eco-friendly materials and designs while also creating stunning interior design projects.
"We are glad to be at the frontline of sustainable interior design ideas for homes in Bangalore. Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond just interior design projects, and we hope to inspire others to adopt sustainable living practices," says Atreyee Choudhury.
With the growing awareness of the need for sustainable living, De Panache's sustainable interior design ideas for homes in Bangalore are becoming increasingly popular. The company's commitment to eco-friendly and sustainable living is evident in its interior design projects, and they continue to inspire others to adopt sustainable living practices.
About De Panache
With over 13 years of experience in the industry, De Panache has established itself as one of the leading interior design firms with the best interior designers in Bangalore. From conceptualisation to execution, the firm handles every aspect of the design process with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring that every project is completed to perfection. De Panache has successfully completed over 1000 diverse and complex projects over the course of its operation, demonstrating its exceptional expertise and commitment to excellence in providing innovative and sustainable solutions to clients' design needs.
De Panache's spacious showroom in Koramangala Extension Near Koramangala B.D.A Complex, Bengaluru, boasts a range of contemporary modular kitchens and home furnishing, creating an immersive experience for visitors to explore the world of stylish and refined interiors.
The primary belief held by the De Panache group is that all design components serve a purpose, represent your individuality, and possess aesthetic appeal. Over the years, De Panache has transformed common residences into lavish, comfortable homes by creating effective floor plans and using uplifting colour palettes, custom-made furnishings, and innovative lighting systems. De Panache's interior designers in Bangalore utilise high-quality materials in combination with their creative ideas and aesthetic principles. The team at De Panache is proficient in space planning and furniture arrangement, delivering designs that are both functional and comfortable for daily living. So, working with De Panache saves clients numerous hours defining and refining their unique style.