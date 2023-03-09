Debunking Common Misconceptions, Dr. Ravi Shankar Explains Why People Flock to India for Cancer Surgery

New Delhi (India), March 9: According to statistics, cancer deaths and cases in India are increasing at an alarming rate. The number of Indians suffering from this disease exceeds one million every year. While the major cities have improved treatment facilities to meet the growing needs of their population, people from rural areas, who constitute 70% of the population, still have to travel long distances to access cancer treatments. However, there are significant myths regarding cancer treatment in India. To debunk those misconceptions, Dr. Ravi Shankar, a renowned oncologist, is striving to provide facts about cancer treatment.
Hailing from Bihar and having served at Tata Memorial Centre for years, Dr. Shankar is one of the most prestigious head and neck oncosurgeon. However, building his name and scaling his career is not his only aim; he hopes to make cancer treatment approachable to people across India and the rest of the world.
According to Dr. Shankar, Indian doctors are incredibly efficient. With the right management, many can avail of the cancer care facilities in India. Foreigners also choose India for several reasons besides the country’s unique position.
Expenses are reasonable
Early cancer detection is possible with screening facilities offered at subsidized rates by a good cancer hospital. By detecting the diseases early, treatments are more likely to be successful. Compared to developed countries, India has significantly lower cancer treatment costs.
Due to advanced treatment options available in the country, patients can receive care comparable to that found in world-class hospitals. India offers the most effective cancer treatments compared to other developed nations for a fraction of the price.
Not everyone has a six-figure salary, nor can anyone afford cancer treatment, which takes years to cure. However, Dr. Shankar understands his country’s issues, especially the problems of the rural population. Thus, he plans to introduce various medical clinics for cancer treatment in smaller and neglected areas of the country. In comparison to European countries, cancer treatment costs in India are 50% less, which has become the reason for attracting many foreigners to the country.
Optimal treatment options
Although India is a developing country, it is still a hub for numerous advanced technologies used in the medical industry. Unlike Europe, Indian hospitals charge less for costly medical procedures. In addition, India is a pool of health specialists like Dr. Shankar, who ensure the best quality treatment to their patients. Most cancer patients can get all the conventional and advanced treatments they need at the best cancer hospitals, including chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy.
Rehabilitation facility
Furthermore, cancer care requires post-surgery rehabilitation facilities, and the best Indian hospitals offer these services, such as counseling, to rehabilitate patients' lost hope for a speedy recovery by restoring their physiological, social, and psychological balance. Dr. Shankar is currently focused on improving the rehabilitation facilities in the region and aims to introduce them across the country.
A cancer patient can receive advanced specialist care in India, from screening to treatment and recovery. Patients need accurate diagnoses to obtain the proper treatment and have a better chance of surviving. While people like Dr. Shankar are striving to reestablish and improve cancer care in India and make it more accessible to the massive population, it is perhaps due to their efforts that India sees a boom in overseas patients.
