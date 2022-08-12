Decentraland, Ethereum and Quilvius, Metaverse tokens using this crypto winter to focus on the tech

The Metaverse is one of the least understood facets of web3. Meaning very different things to different projects and people, the projects that focus first and foremost on their tech are likely to see the best returns on investment when we return to a cryptocurrency bull market or alt season.
Below, 3 tokens in Ethereum (ETH), Decentraland (MANA) and Quilvius (QVIU) shall be discussed to give you a flavour of the kind of investments available for those wanting to gain exposure to the world of the Metaverse and Web3.
Ethereum (ETH)
Now seen as the conglomerate cryptocurrency, Ethereum as a network is by far the most established blockchain on the planet, excluding Bitcoin. Ethereum, or ETH, kickstarted the DeFi trade and as the conception of Web3 began to unfold, became the staple blockchain for Web3 developers, i.e. NFT collections and Metaverse ideas, to build on.
Ethereum is the host to many Metaverse tokens such as Decentraland (MANA) (to be discussed later) and the Sandbox (SAND) which have become two of the most adopted Metaverse projects with a substantial institutional interest in both.
Due to Ethereum’s adoption amongst developers and institutions, it makes a worthwhile investment for any cryptocurrency advocate. However, it will never generate you those life-changing returns on investment which most crypto investors are looking for. Could Decentraland or Quilvius?
Decentraland’s movement in this crypto winter
The developers behind Decentraland have partnered with the creators of Netflix’s new movie The Gray Man (WARNING - SPOILERS AHEAD).
The maze where the two main protagonists go head to head near the conclusion of the film has been created into a digital game on Decentraland. Players have to navigate through the maze from their recollection of the film and will be subjected to the same music and cinematic experience as in the film.
This is one example of the future of Web3 and the kind of experiences the metaverse can provide. Decentraland is right at the heart of all of this through the safety of the Ethereum network.
The Decentraland metaverse has purchasable LAND which are unique NFT plots of digital land. The MANA token, native to the Decentraland ecosystem and economy, is the token used to buy and sell land and other NFT items. This gives the MANA token a strong and durable use that should ultimately mimic the success of Decentraland’s adoption.
Quilvius Token, the new metaverse education project still in Presale.
Quilvius (QVIU) is the newest token looking to bring metaverse functions into a new utility. Primarily, the developers want to create a platform to aid the education system ranging from authors, to book vendors and buyers.
The platform has ambitions to connect authors to inspire one another through its QVAuth platform. This will give authors who do not have the capabilities or access to publishing networks the ability to publish their books.
Quilvius is looking to enter a very niche market, connecting the world of literature to Web3 - there is no competition in this space and it is unlikely that another project would be looking to enter it either.
Quilvius is looking to go into its presale in September 2022 and through its presale buyers receive various rewards. For buying in Stage 1, buyers receive 10% extra on their purchase and can refer a friend for them both to receive an extra 25% of the referred friend’s tokens.
Quilvius (QVIU)
Presale: http://join.quilvius.com/
Website: http://quilvius.com/