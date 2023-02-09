Decentraland (MANA) And Quant (QNT) Holders Ditch Their Coins In Favor Of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Investors in Decentraland (MANA) and Quant (QNT) are slowly migrating to an up-and-coming project which is in stage 6 of its presale following a 1625% price increase - the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)! This initiative could disrupt an entire industry and even become a potential top-tier coin. Read on to find out why.
Decentraland (MANA)
Decentraland (MANA) is an interactive platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain that lets people visit a communal, 3D virtual environment. The Decentraland (MANA) ERC-20 token may buy anything in the virtual world, from property to clothing for your character.
Decentraland (MANA) has been one of the top performers in the crypto market this past month, with a stunning 150% rise. Decentraland (MANA) has surged by 14% in the last week. However, this incredible performance was not enough for many Decentraland (MANA) holders, as the coin still has not reached $1.
Although many indicators are bullish, Decentraland (MANA) is currently trading for $0.7982, which falls short of people's expectations, and investors are looking elsewhere for profits.
Quant (QNT)
Quant (QNT) was introduced to the crypto community in 2018 to link blockchain platforms without reducing efficiency. Users and businesses can purchase a permit to utilize the Quant platform using the native coin Quant (QNT).
As with Decentraland (MANA), Quant (QNT) has also displayed green charts in the last few weeks. Quant (QNT) has a price of $150, which is an 8% jump in the previous 24 hours. The trading volume increase of 93% is another positive sign for Quant (QNT).
Analysts believe Quant (QNT) will see some good days ahead. However, an investment in it may yield fewer gains as its growth potential has plateaued. And Quant (QNT) holders are aware as the coin has hovered around the $150 mark for the past week.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will shake up the venture capital and crowdfunding industries by improving on it via its unique take. It will be the first investment platform where users may buy or trade fractionalized NFTs with equity in real-life startups underpinning them!
Say you are a startup company in need of funding; you may have had bad luck with many people saying no or a red tape has been placed around your project because of the jurisdiction in which you are raising funds - with Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) all that will soon change. Because of the fractionalization, startups will be able to collect funds from a larger pool of investors, build their communities without any hassle and enter the Web3 space all in one platform. As well as this, the accessibility of investment opportunities to the everyday investor is unparalleled -The equity-backed NFTS are available from as little as $1, and provide everyone with access to opportunities across the venture capital industry.
Notably, Solid Proof has already completed an audit of the project. To prove their commitment to this project, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) team will lock on liquidity for ten years when it launches.
The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will soon be launching on the Metaverse, with the ORBN token as its fuel. The ORBN token is currently worth just $0.069, up 1625% from its initial price of $0.004, with analysts predicting a $0.24 price very soon.
