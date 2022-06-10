Decentraland (MANA) vs Chronoly (CRNO) - Which one should I buy?

At the tail end of 2021, metaverse projects could do no wrong in the cryptocurrency market. Strong growth in digital land sales and prices, accompanied by Facebook’s pivot to the virtual world had investors piling into these projects. However, Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company could be years away from fully monetizing the idea. That could put the brakes on projects such as Metaverse-based Decentraland (MANA).
Many investors bought into metaverse projects such as Decentraland (MANA) because they wanted to own digital pieces of land. This is a speculative investment in the future of decentralized virtual worlds and is likely too risky for the traditional investor to consider. That is where Chronoly (CRNO) becomes an interesting option.
Decentraland (MANA) Suffers as Metaverse Hype Fades Out
Decentraland (MANA) has suffered from the deflating of the metaverse hype bubble.
The project saw its native Decentrland (MANA) coin trading at highs of $5.40 in late-October when Facebook announced its rebrand. The price of a Decentraland (MANA) coin has since tumbled to $1.00 and is looking to find support. For traditional investors, it may be hard to invest in digital land at a time when inflation is soaring and we are seeing problems with energy supply in the likes of Europe. It has also been warned that Europe and the UK could face blackouts or energy rationing in the winter, which doesn’t paint a picture of stability for metaverse worlds. Holders would be advised to consider waiting out the current geopolitical events with proven physical investments. That is why Chronoly (CRNO) has the best of both worlds, with a nascent platform that can attract a flood of new investor interest.
Chronoly (CRNO) has already provided new investors with solid gains and it is still a new project that has yet to gain mainstream attention. That is in contrast to Decentraland (MANA), which has been able to ride the hype of metaverse projects. That is why CRNO is likely the better investment than MANA at this time.
Chronoly (CRNO) Offers Investors Security in Physical Assets
The Chronoly (CRNO) project recently saw the sale of 100 million of its CRNO tokens in a pre-sale ICO.
The project is moving towards the second phase of the coin offering and has seen gains of over 400% by going from $0.01 to $0.04 in the last week alone, with analysts expecting more from this, as yet, little-known newcomer.
What separates Chronoly (CRNO) from the metaverse-based coins is an investment opportunity in luxury timepieces. The investment returns are proven in these items from the world’s most famous brands, such as Rolex and Patek Phillipe. Of recent times investors have been flocking to safe-haven assets due to inflation and geopolitical events.
The project works by minting NFTs of timepieces which are purchased and held in an insured safety depositary. This allows investors to take a percentage stake in the items without the need for physical movement and storage. The decentralized platform also provides proof of ownership and quick trading ability. The project’s CRNO token also offers further benefits to investors, such as the opportunity to stake coins in the Chronoly (CRNO) lending pool and the chance to win lottery prizes.
The current investment environment would suit Chronoly (CRNO) because investments in tangible assets such as timepieces and art have stood the test of time and are an opportunity to have assets tucked away safely when financial markets have been under pressure.
