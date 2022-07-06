Decorate your housetops with these roof accessories from Nuvocotto

For years, terracotta products have been used to give homes and structures a beautiful and comforting posture. And one brand that is duly fulfilling its responsibility of forging the best terracotta products is Nuvocotto. This brand, with its over 23 years of experience and best artisans, is bestowing the world with excellent quality terracotta roofs, tiles, walls, floors, panels and jaalis.
However, did you know that Nuvocotto also has a few roof accessories that can reinforce the overall look of your house? To your extreme amusement, we have listed these accessories below so you can take a look! Nuvocotto has three terracotta roof accessories:--
1. Ridge
These are essential roof tiles that help in the completion of the roofing. Ridge has a utility purpose. They are used to keep out the rain and also protect roofs from winds and heat. These have been used for ages in regions with heavy rainfall areas.
2. Semi-glass tiles
Semi-glass tiles are a subtype of Nuvocotto roof tiles. While they can be used as decorative pieces, they too have utility. Semi, full glass tiles or glass cut roof tiles will provide light for the roofing and establish a play of sunlight and shadow.
3. Koombu or Kalasam
Koombus are only and only used for decorative purposes. They may not have any utility, but adding them to your roof will beautify them. Since they are only used for embellishment, they are also optional.
You see, each of these accessories has its own function. While some roof accessories are used to make the roof beautiful, some are used to make it more water-resistant and thermally insulated or reflective. By using the right kinds of accessories from Nuvocotto, you can make your roof both aesthetic and durable.
Speaking of house roofs, this leading terracotta brand has a wide range of roof patterns. From Mangalore, decorative and Nuvocotto roof tiles to ceiling tiles, Nuvocotto will cater to your every creative demand. So what's holding you back from making your houses extra lovely? Check out Nuvocotto now for more terracotta products!