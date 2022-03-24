Deeban Ratneswaran is Fueling Growth for Innovative Early-Stage Web3 Companies with GD10 Ventures

March 24: Founder and CEO of GD10 Ventures Dr. Deeban Ratneswaran recently posted on social media, "Tweets are not financial advice." Sage words; coming from a serial entrepreneur who created GD10 Ventures to enable innovative blockchain startups. Rather than tweets, Dr. Ratneswaran is fueling growth through strategic advice, growth marketing, influential networking, and smart capital.
This combination has yielded impressive results as GD10 Ventures has had over $25M of assets under management (AUM) and over 70 Tier 1 project investments since 2018. In 2019, the company created a whopping 2500% return on investment. This is partially due to GD10 investing in and supporting some of the most prominent Web3 ventures circulating among this unique ecosystem.
These investments have achieved top market status. With a sharp eye for potential, GD10 boasts lead investors highly educated in areas such as marketing, business, and communication. Combined, this team has won over 40 national and international awards in their respective fields. They serve as strategic advisors to outside venture capitalists, communities, and funding sources.
GD10 Ventures further sets itself apart by focusing on specific niches, thus efficiently incubating the most innovative projects. The firm focuses on fundamental rather than technical analysis when determining a project's potential. Growth marketing is tailored per project with services that include content production, professional videos, growth hacking, and guerilla marketing.
These services are planned in advance and based on a long-term partnership model. GD10 handles project marketing from start to finish, thus allowing the founders and core team of a project to focus on development. Dr. Ratneswaran himself works closely with the companies he invests in. This has resulted in a formidable network of high-value parties that can support growth through valuable partnerships.
This network is summarized with GD10 Ventures' mission statement: merging great ideas into powerful relationships and smart capital. It is also a testament to Dr. Deeban Ratneswaran's achievements in the dynamic landscape of blockchain investments.