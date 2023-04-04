Deepak Sahni: The serial entrepreneur setting the blueprint for at-home diagnostics in India

Deepak Sahni started Healthians with the vision of introducing preventive healthcare in India. Since its inception in 2014, the company has grown exponentially to reach a revenue run rate of Rs.500 crores in FY 2022-23.
Deepak’s vision for Healthians has completely disrupted the Indian diagnostics market. For the first time, users could book a blood test at home with just a few clicks and have the report delivered straight to their inbox. Deepak was also interested in making sure that Healthians did not remain just a player in the metros. Thanks to low overhead costs and increasing digital penetration, Healthians was able to go into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as well. The company is now present in more than 250 cities.
A Delhi native, Deepak started his entrepreneurial journey while he was pursuing his Bachelor's degree in computer application from Manipal University, Sikkim. Circumstances at the time forced him to become financially independent, leading him to start a computer assembling business using his newfound skills. The bug of entrepreneurship had bitten him, and he went on to start a digital marketing agency focused on the healthcare industry. His firm, SWT, went on to become one of the largest healthcare digital services firms in India and won Deepak several accolades.
The healthcare industry shaped the founder's perspective, as he interacted with inspiring people from 120 renowned hospitals across the world. He understood that there was a gap in diagnostics and set out to make a difference in the healthcare space. In 2015, he launched Healthians, focusing on preventive healthcare and providing diagnostic services from the comfort of customers' homes.
His background in digital marketing helped him launch Healthians as an asset-light, mobile-first business with a clear differentiation and positioning. He envisioned Healthians as a company providing user-friendly diagnostic services, something that was unimaginable at the time. The growth that Healthians has witnessed is a vindication of the founder's insights and dedication to the healthcare space. Deepak was India’s representative the Medical Tourism Congress in the US for three consecutive years. He was also awarded ‘Futuristic Face of Healthcare’ in 2009. During this stint, Deepak interacted with leading doctors, hospitals and healthcare institutions across the world. This global exposure made him realise the differences between the Indian healthcare market and the global market.
Deepak's background in digital marketing, coupled with his ability to foresee the potential growth of India's medical and healthcare industry, gave him a unique ability to envision and pursue the next big thing in healthcare. This skill was first demonstrated when he launched Healthians as a mobile-first, asset-light business offering at-home diagnostic services, an idea that was groundbreaking at the time.
Through these experiences, Deepak has had the opportunity to interact with leading doctors, hospitals, and healthcare institutions from around the world. This global exposure enabled him to recognise the differences between the Indian healthcare market and the global market, further reinforcing his ability to anticipate future trends and needs. Overall, Deepak's ability to foresee the bigger picture and the future need has been a key factor in the sustained success of his businesses.
Unlike evolved market where wellness and disease prevention or a big part of a consumer's life, in India, most people ignore this aspect. Rather, they would end up spending much more money on medicines, treatment and surgeries after a disease had progressed quite a bit. The Indian healthcare market was geared towards curing diseases, rather than preventing them.
At the same time, Deepak also noticed that India was going through a digital service boom and that’s when he had his Eureka moment. He decided that he would build a solution that would solve for both health, and ease of use.
Deepak had understood early on that one of the key drivers in any healthcare business is trust. That’s why he built Healthians with a big focus on quality of service and accuracy. Deepak’s company today has 20 state-of-the-art centralised laboratories which collect samples, analyse them and generate reports. The fewer number of laboratories when compared to traditional pathology centres, allows Healthians to control each and every aspect of the service.
Not being content with becoming a leader in at-home diagnostic services, Deepak has introduced a host of other services at Healthians such as radiology (CT scans, X-rays, MRIs etc.), surgeries, diet and wellness consultations as well as supplements.
Today, Healthians is not just a diagnostics company. Rather, it is a holistic digital healthcare company.
Of special note is Healthians’ contribution during the Covid-19 pandemic. As going out was difficult during the lockdowns, Healthians’ Covid warriors made sure that people could meet their diagnostic requirements from the comfort of their homes while ensuring all health and safety protocols were followed. At this time, Deepak also brought in a unique innovation in India’s healthcare space – robots. In certain locations, robots were introduced to check people’s temperature and assist them on further steps to be taken in case it detected that they were ill.
Deepak's success with Healthians is a testament to his insights and unwavering dedication to the healthcare space. He was recognised for his contributions to the industry, having been awarded the 'Futuristic Face of Healthcare' in 2009 and selected as India's representative to the Medical Tourism Congress in the US for three consecutive years. He has been recognised as one of the top healthcare technology CEOs in Asia, named to Forbes India's Leaders in Healthcare 2021 list, and included in Entrepreneurs Magazine's 100 most influential entrepreneurs in India. In addition, he has received several awards and accolades for his work, including the 'Futuristic Face of Healthcare 2009', 'Leaders Award for Social Impact Enterprise of the Year 2015', and 'Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2016'. He was also recognised by BusinessWorld as one of the 40 Under 40 in 2021 and 2022 and by BW Disrupt as one of the 40 Under 40 change-makers in the 4th Edition of their annual awards.
Deepak lives by the mantra that “you need to keep disrupting yourself.” Going forward, Deepak envisions AI and big data becoming a big part of healthcare services, and plans to introduce several advances in Healthians along these lines.