DeFi Tokens, NFTs And Other Crypto Gems - Apecoin (APE), Uniswap (UNI) and Parody Coin (PARO)

The Diversity Of Crypto
Crypto has become the buzzword of social media and as everybody joins the world of crypto trading, its popularity can only increase. You might have heard about cryptocurrencies but there is so much more than you can get!
NFTs have also recently been popularised and shared on social media. More so, plenty of Hollywood celebrities decided to create their own and attract many fans.
But Crypto benefits everyone and if you are not looking for funny NFTs or NFT parodies, you might want to take a look at the best cryptos for passive income that allow your money to work for you.
A Coin For Every Investor
ApeCoin (APE)
If you are looking forward to getting into the NFT hype, Apecoin (APE) is your next investment.
The token is one of the many successful projects developed by the team behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club.
Most experts are certain that the APE Token is set to see an outstanding price-value soon and will match the popularity of ApeCoin NFT, which is the third-most valuable NFT project.
APE is the utility and governance token of the platform and, earlier this year it exploded by more than 1,000% in a matter of hours.
Launched in mid-March this year, a portion was airdropped to NFT holders of various Yuga Labs collections. Currently, the coin has a nearly $3 billion market cap.
The token was used in the “Otherside” land sale where NFTs represented digital plots of land exclusively in ApeCoin for its initial sale.The ApeCoin price today is $7,46 USD with a live market cap of $2.1 Billion.
Uniswap (UNI)
Uniswap entered the market in 2018 and is currently a preferred cryptocurrency for decentralised services. Since then, the platform has been successfully operating an Automated Market Maker (AMM) system.
The market-leading cryptocurrency for Decentralised Finance (DeFi) comprises an underlying protocol which powers the platform's decentralised exchanges (DEXs)
The reason why Uniswap (UNI) has become extremely successful is that it supplies the desired decentralised features of a cryptocurrency.
One innovative feature was inspired by Ethereum's core tenets and allowed a departure from traditional markets through the permissionless and immutable design of the Uniswap protocol.
The most impressive feature is that its decentralised trading protocol facilitates the automated trading of DeFi tokens.
Additionally, Uniswap is built on the Ethereum blockchain and benefits from the effectiveness of the ERC-20 token standard. The protocol also facilitates peer-to-peer market-making and swapping.
The UNI Token, however, is the platform’s governance token. The Uniswap price today is $5,86 USD with a live market cap of $4 Billion.
Parody Coin (PARO)
The PARO Token is recent in the crypto sphere but has quickly gained a lot of attention due to its many passive-income possibilities.
Parody Coin (PARO) serves as the utility and governance token of the Parody Coin Ecosystem and was designed to be a deflationary coin.
The ecosystem allows investors to mint, trade, and access the utility of popular NFTs parodies available on the BNB Chain and other blockchains.
The many ways you can generate a second income include the Parody Bridge, Parody Swap and the Paroflection mechanism. However, the benefits do not stop there and you can profit while having fun with the Paroverse.
More so, Parody's presence in the metaverse is outstanding as it provides a space where investors can interact with virtual worlds via NFT parodies.
Now is the best time to invest in Parody Coin (PARO) as it is in its presale stage and you can get it for a cheaper price. The coin has shown its success when 300 million PARO coins were pre-mined on PancakeSwap during its Initial DEX Offering (IDO).
