DeFi Tokens to Buy in Q3 2022: Avalanche, Uniswap and Rocketize

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has gained traction in recent years. Furthermore, 2021 was a landmark year for several DeFi cryptocurrencies, including Avalanche (AVAX) and Uniswap (UNI), both of which achieved all-time highs.
According to DeFiLIama, the entire value locked in DeFi protocols reaches $50 billion, representing a fivefold rise from about $10 billion in January 2021. This is the current value of all deposits made for lending, staking, and liquidity pooling.
Surprisingly, a newcomer to the DeFi space dubbed Rocketize (JATO) seems to be on the approach of disrupting the sector soon.
This article will go through all three of these groundbreakingDeFi currencies and why they should be in your portfolio.
Avalanche (AVAX) - Look No Further For Transaction Speed
Avalanche (AVAX) is the blockchain's quickest smart contract network in terms of time-to-finality. It is an open-source, programmable smart contracts platform designed to allow decentralised applications that are quick, low-cost, and Solidity-compatible (DApps).
Coinbase wallet has announced that it permits direct exchanges for AVAX tokens from inside the programme, which is excellent news for Avalanche users. This implies that AVAX chain tokens may now be traded directly with a few clicks and at cheaper costs.
Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world, with a market value of over $7 billion, and it still has room to expand.
Uniswap (UNI) - Optimised Crypto Exchange
Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralised exchange (DEX). It allows you to exchange ETH or UNI for ERC20 tokens.
Uniswap is one of the most well-known DEXs in the business. Uniswap eliminates the need for a middleman by allowing users to trade directly with one another.
The liquidity generated by everyone buying and selling on the network helps UNI. You may also stake and farm tokens on the network to generate extra passive revenue.
The overall number of transactions on the network is expected to expand as more individuals get interested in cryptocurrencies. Due to increased demand for UNI tokens, the price of Uniswap should rise significantly.
Rocketize (JATO) - All Aboard The Crypto Rocket
Unlike the typical dog-themed meme currencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB), the new Rocketize Token (JATO) is not based on a dog breed. It uses the Binance Smart Chain and has its own native coin, JATO (BEP-20). The DeFi universe may be catapulted into a wave with the help of JATO or jet-assisted takeoff.
The Rocketize token's strongest suit is its vibrant community, the Atomic Nation. Rocketize Token (JATO) is a community-driven cryptocurrency that uses decentralised governance and technologies to unleash the full power of its members. The primary objective is for all inhabitants to be sole owners of their land.
In addition, Rocketize Token (JATO) paves the way for distributed trading platforms (DEX). A considerable group of persons coordinates this trading. Users have a say in how the system is run because of the decentralised nature of the DAO under which it functions. Using a decentralised exchange (DEX), users may freely buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies from other networks.
Compared to other meme currencies, Rocketize Token (JATO) has the potential to skyrocket. You should seize this chance while you still can.
