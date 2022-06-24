Delhi Pickleball team gears up for the National Championship

Delhi, June 24: Delhiites Pickleball Association DPA is all geared up to participate in the 7th National Pickleball Championship to be held in Hyderabad from 24th -26th June 2022.
Leading the team is Capt. Manresh Malhotra - President, DPA with Mr. Ashim khurana as the Vice President: Mr. Uday Singh, General Secretary: Mr. Aditya Khurana, Joint Secretary: Mr. Adiraj Mehra, Treasurer: Mr Varun Gulati, Joint Treasurer.
Other executive members/ players are
Dr. Rajeev Sood
Mr. Salil Kumar
Mr. Aditya Khurana
Mr. Adivir Singh
Mr. Samant Brara
Mr. Zahan Uday Singh
Dr. Amandeep Singh
Mr. Ishwak Singh Barmi
Mr. Pankaj Sethi
The sport drew attention of many during the pandemic as an outdoor alternative to indoor games. It is one of the fastest growing racquet sport in an around India and will also contribute to the health and fitness initiative.
The team is ecstatic to participate in the Championship and looking forward to meeting players from other states.