Delving deeper into the world of fashion with artisans and creative designers.

They say one can buy fashion, but style has to be earned. And so is design. It doesn’t come hereditary, but it certainly can be worked for, only if you’ve got an eye for detail and a taste that levels up with a fresh perspective. Reflecting the same freshness, are the master-brands of styling and fashion, that have elevated the world of fine jewellery and apparels to new highs. Let’s browse these labels for you to choose your pick and glam yourself this festive season.
Zealin’ it up with Zurooh
Zurooh is a brand synonymous to jewellery masterpieces with a spirit. It is meant to connect with the rooh and resonate on a creative frequency, inviting dealers and sellers from across the international waters to align their innovation with the brands'. It showcases a vast collection of handcrafted jewellery from intricate neck pieces, vibrant bangle sets, eloquent rings and blingy bracelets. Presenting the array of masterpieces at nominal, pocket-friendly prices, the brand is the new underdog in the market.
Setting the designer groove with Gioia
Gioia, meaning joy in Italian, is a label that's willing to go an extra mile to spread happiness through its designer collection. From sassy handbags including party clutches to workwear purses and impressionable credit card cases/ keychains, it is waltzing its way with stylish articles - one for every customer.
Kohsh riding the tide of luxurious creativity
With its roots going as deep as into the pink city of the country, Jaipur, Kohsh is a homegrown, luxury women clothing brand. It is levelling up its style quotient with various creative heads and artisans handpicking the next collection edit and working their way around creating sensational artwork in the world of apparel. Playing in the field with its own 3 C's of creativity, confidence and craftsmanship - the label is bringing forth the unique colour palettes and simultaneously expressing one's personality with the article they pick from the never-exhausting collection of the brand.
Shades of Sabi marries comfort with fashion
Shades of Sabi, a label that originates from a Japanese word that translates to imperfection, is all about celebrating paradoxes of life as well as in design. Curating an avant garde but different workwear for the boss ladies and maternity wear collection for the new moms-to-be, the brand focuses on marrying comfort with fashion. Making easy-to-wear garments, it caters to women/ expectant mothers from all walks of life.
Unveil the funk with Unlocked Studio
If you envision translating your dreams to reality but with a pinch of style - Unlocked Studio. Blending contemporary with designer, Akanksha Ashish Goel, Founder, is creating unparalleled aesthetics for you to try. Sprinkling the Mumbaikar-touch to the designs meanwhile going global with the brand's approach, Unlocked Studio is bound to add some funk to your day.
Making the colours pop with Poppy Flower
Do you remember those days when you just can't help but carry yourself tiredly through the day? What if someone added a little more spring to your steps and joy to your wardrobe on those days? - because Poppy Flower by Kesar Jain does exactly that. With a variety of shades in its design palette coming right through to save the day, the brand showcases a minimalist approach teeming with sheer elegance. Going for the mantra of "Chic, quirky and always playful", the label is all geared up to add sass to your closet and make your apparel pop out amidst the crowd.
Getting artsy with Amka
Designer wear that keeps the soul of Indian traditions up and alive - sounds unrealistic? Not anymore, not with Amka. If you are looking to take pride in traditional wear and flaunt cultural hues - Amka has just the right things for you. From exploring prints to experimenting with polka and delving deeper into stripes, the brand takes pride in presenting ethnic wear in a new avatar. Adding accessories to die for and curating apparel sets to kill for - Amka has created a unique stance for itself in the market as well as the hearts of its customers. If you desire to live your own version of The Chronicles of a Designer Closet - Amka is the name for you.
We understand how it feels to have monotonous patterns and designs staring at you in your face all festivities long and getting through days with the same old styles being presented like there is no creativity left in the world of jewellery and apparels. And if you, too, are tired of running back to the same old monotony, we hope this listicle helps you choose some fresh picks in the industry and style yourself like the rare fire lily that you are rather than treating yourself like an everyday way-too-common rose. Go ahead and choose your pick from the unique labels waiting to be taken home by you.
