Detailed Travel Guide to Wayanad

December 23: Known for its pleasant climate all around the year, Wayanad in Kerala is the ultimate destination to escape the city's chaos and sun. Apart from its soothing weather, the place has untouched woods, misty mountains, and acres and acres of spice plantations, thus earning itself the moniker 'spice garden of India.'
Adding to all the natural beauty of this place is Asia's second-largest earth dam, Banasura Sagar Dam. If you have been looking for a holiday destination with mountains, rivers, places to trek, and dense woods, Wayanad is your answer. Here is a complete Wayanad tourist guide to help you plan your visit to this beautiful place.
Best time to visit Wayanad
Most tourists prefer visiting Wayanad during the winter season between December and February. The weather here during this time is chilly, and the temperature is about 10 degrees Celsius.
If you don't like cold weather, the best time to visit Wayanad would be between March and May. The weather at this time is pleasant, allowing you to explore the outdoors and enjoy activities like trekking and taking a dip in the waterfalls and the lakes.
Best place to visit in Wayanad
· Meenmutty Waterfalls
Entry fees – INR 500/person
Timings – 9 AM to 5 PM
Falling from a height of about 300 metres, the Meenmutty Waterfalls is one of the highest waterfalls in Wayanad. The foamy, white water falling from a height creates a spectacular natural pool where the tourists can enjoy swimming.
The waterfall site is also an excellent place for camping. The four-tiered waterfall provides a perfect backdrop for some epic pictures you can post on Instagram and other social media handles. On your trip to Wayanad, include Meenmutty waterfalls in your itinerary.
· Edakkal caves
Entry fees – INR 15/person
Timings – 9 AM to 4 PM
A popular tourist spot in Wayanad, Edakka caves is known for its stunning natural rock formations and carvings. Reaching the caves is an adventure as you must cross rocky terrain, but once you reach the caves, you will be delighted by their sheer beauty, and you will feel it is worth climbing 1200 meters.
· Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary
Entry Fees INR 150-300/person
Timings – 7 AM to 10 AM and 3 PM to 5 PM
Whether you enjoy walking in nature or trekking, you would love to visit the Tholpetty Wildlife Sanctuary. The place houses a wide variety of flora and fauna and is home to many wildlife species like leopards, foxes, and tigers.
Adding fun to your visit, you can take an elephant ride or a jeep safari that takes you deep into the heart of the forest, and if you are lucky, you can see these wild animals roaming freely in their natural habitat. The lush green and the absolute calmness of the forest give you the space to unwind and rejuvenate.
· Pookode Lake
Entry fees – INR 10-50/person
Timings – 9 AM to 5 PM
Located in Vythiri town, this stunning lake sits comfortably in the hilly area, and its calm water makes it an ideal location for boating. The lake is popular among both tourists and locals who come here for a picnic.
If you are looking for peaceful places to visit in Wayanad where you can spend some time with yourself in the laps of nature, this lake is the perfect spot. The serenity of the waters and the beautiful scenic views surrounding the lake will make you feel at peace.
Things to do in Wayanad
Wayanad is a beautiful holiday location that offers something for everyone. Whether you want to relax or indulge in some adventure, there is an activity for you. Some of the best things to do in Wayanad include:
· Bamboo rafting at Kuruva Island.
· Go trekking to the Chembra Peak
· Go on a cave exploring expedition at Edakkal caves
· Experience living in a tree house
· Go ziplining through the forests
Food in Wayanad
Apart from its natural beauty and scenic locations, the best experience of Wayanad lies in its food. The local delicacies are a gastronomical delight, and whether you are a foodie or not, here are some of the best foods in Wayanad that you must taste.
· Fish Moilee
When you are in Kerala, you ought to try a fish curry, and Fish Moilee is one of the most popular local delicacies in Wayanad. This rich, creamy, coconut milk-based gravy has delicate flavours of mustard seeds and is a delight to eat with a bowl of rice.
· Payasam
Payasam is a sweet, traditional dessert usually made on special occasions. There are different variations of Payasam, and all of them taste one better than the other. However, try the refreshing elaneerpayasam made from tender coconut if you get a chance.
· Malabar biryani
Malabar Biryani is delicious, just as biryani is supposed to be. Unlike the biryani of the north, this south Indian version is made of a particular variety of rice called Kaima rice, and it is not overly spicy. The thin, short-grained rice is cooked to perfection with the meat, and every morsel feels like a flavour bomb. Malabar biryani is also famously called Thalassery Biryani.
Where to stay in Wayanad?
Looking at any Wayanad travel guide, you may find plenty of stay options in the city. From affordable hotels to homestays and hostels, you can choose a stay to suit your budget. However, if you travel with your family or loved ones, you may want to stay in a premium place. One such place is the Vythiri Village Resort, a Club Mahindra affiliate resort in Wayanad.
Spread over 30 acres, the resort offers stunning views from the room, and with world-class amenities, it has everything you and your family may need for a joyful and comfortable holiday.
