July 21: The actor-producer and model Dev Menaria has been working in the film industry for a while now. His recognized projects include Lost Night and Saajish the conspiracy. He has been working in the glam world for over seven years now and has won multiple awards in the past, including Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2021 and GCMA Best Actor Cine Award, amongst many others. Dev Menaria's ultimate dream is to share the screen with superstars Amitabh Bachhan and Akshay Kumar. He considers them as his idol and wishes to deliver projects alongside them.
Dev has been a hardcore follower of them and used to keep track of their work as an inspiration for his career. He has also been a very active social worker, and that is one of the reasons that he wishes to follow in the footsteps of Big B and Akshay Kumar. He mentions, "I have always been inspired to make films that spread awareness in people. A film need not just be made to entertain people but it is also a very strong source of conveying the right message. Social work is not just done through participating in drives or organizing one of them, rather it can be engraved in memories through films as people love to watch films and many look up to their idols just like me."
He adds, "I am all set with four more films and I hope I will do justice to the plot of the film. My motto is usually to uplift the youth of our country to do better." Dev Menaria has always been focused on the country's development, and he has done many projects and drives to keep the feeling intact amongst the Millenials. He says, "Amitabh Ji and Akshay Kumar are just amazing in their work. They have always been awakening the people of India by presenting films with a purpose. I hope to keep its culture of it intact.”
https://www.google.co.in/search?q=dev+menaria&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-in&client=safari
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm12837634/