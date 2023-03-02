DeWALT DXGNR7000 Reviews

The handy features such as the wattage gauge and the smart runtime meters add final touches to a sturdy generator that offers great quality for the money. The durable, lightweight and rugged exterior is what makes the DeWALT DXGNR700 perfect to take on job sites or at home to serve as an extra generator.
Pros
Fantastic performance
Indicator of wattage load
Simple maintenance
Cons
No basic fuel gauge
Very loud when running
Not good for sensitive electronics
We've looked into the most recent portable generators, consulted experts for advice, and sifted through thousands of specifications as well as user reviews to determine the top portable generators(opens in a new tab) around.
For other alternatives, visit the top portable generator for value found in the Ford FG2200iS review(opens in a new tab) or find the most portable generator suitable for household electronics within the Goal Zero Yeti 400 review(opens in a new tab).
Learn more to find all you should know about DeWALT DXGNR7000.
How to use the DeWALT DXGNR7000? do you should be aware of
The DeWALT DXGNR7000 is a massive gasoline-powered generator that is designed to provide 7700 watts of power in continuous supply and can also handle 8750 watts of power surges. The DXGNR7000 will be running for an incredible 11 hours with 50% power before you have to refill the tank.
It is housed in a robust yellow steel frame that has two durable 'never flat' wheels that can be moved around and two feet to ensure stability The DeWALT DXGNR7000 could be easily moved around, however, it's heavy , weighing 192 pounds.
It comes with a battery-powered starter motor that makes the start-up simple as flipping the switch. Additionally, a smart runtime gauge that displays the level of fuel as well as time remaining at the present level.
DeWALT DXGNR7000 Price
The DeWALT DXGNR7000's cost of $999 on the list but you can buy it for lower. It's for instance available for $999 from Home Depot or $839 at Amazon. Home Depot also offer financing at $150 per month for six months.
DeWALT DXGNR7000 features
DEWALT DXGNR7000: SPEAKERS
Running Watts: 7000
Start Power: 8750
Engine displacement: 420cc
The word "fuel" means Gasoline
Tank capacity7.5 Gallons
Run time: 11 Hours at 1/2 load
Weigh: 192 lbs
CA (CARB) Compliant: Yes
Garantie: 3 year
With 192 pounds, the DeWALT DXGNR7000 is among the largest generators we've reviewed that we have reviewed in the buying guide. However, the two "never flat" wheels that are on the back of the DXGNR7000 as well as the handle at the front of it make it lightweight, as long as you're not afraid to pull it around.
It's easy to start thanks to a battery-powered motor that is easy to recharge. If the battery is not working due to some reason, there's a pull cord starter that is built inside the device.
The DXGNR7000 was designed for maintenance-free operation. The oil change is a must every year, is easy because it's easily accessible. There's a tiny air filter that must be cleaned, but it's easy to access.
There are four 120 volt outlets for power on the DXGNR7000 and are protected from the elements . They also include separate breakers.
A smart runtime gauge tells you the hours of fuel left. It's really useful, however, it is not a basic fuel gauge. The engine also needs to be in operation to see a reading on your fuel which could take some time to master.
The key design element on this unit is its Wattage gauge, which tells you precisely how much load you are placing on the device. It is vital since overloading any generator could damage it.
DeWALT DXGNR7000 Performance
Users and reviewers are satisfied about the DXGNR7000. Workshop Addict(opens in a new tab) For instance observed that the it's performance with the DeWALT was especially impressive under heavy load, with the voltage returning to normal speed after the addition of new equipment. It was able to run high-power devices such as refrigerators, drills and even lights off all four ports at the same time. This is what makes it stand out from the competitors.
On the other hand, the generator is quite loud. We could not find any dB ratings for it anywhere on the web, but reviews say that you shouldn't keep to have this in your home and it's a good idea to think about ear protection if are working close to it for the entire day.
It's important to know it is that the DXGNR7000 isn't equipped with an inverter. Therefore, the power it produces isn't smooth enough for delicate electronic devices like laptops phone, tablet or laptop.
User reviews for the DeWALT DXGNR7000.
The DXGNR7000 is consistently rated highly in reviews from users from the website Home Depot(opens in new tab) with an average of 4.5 average and a 88% recommendation rating on 244 reviews. The website owned by DeWALT(opens in a new tab) is an 4.3 average rating across 7 reviews.
A frequent post we read on the internet was that this generator proved to be to be a lifesaver after an earthquake had knocked off the power supply to a home. Many users said that they'd managed to keep the system running with no issue until power returned.
A majority of users were pleased by the high-end excellent quality and performance of the device. The quality of the build is highly praised, as is the simplicity of setting up. The simple start button gets many acclaim from people who are who are used to pulling an electric cord to start the generator.
One thing that's been brought by the reviewers is that this isn't an inverter generator. As such, there's some fluctuations in the current. This is fine for items such as lights, fridges or power tools. But it's isn't suitable for less sensitive electronics such as computers. Keep this in mind prior to you make a purchase decision.
Do you need to buy the DeWALT DXGNR7000?
If you're looking for an electric generator that you can take to the job site to power tools or as a backup power source for household appliances, in case of power outages at home, then the DXGNR7000 is a good option. We're impressed with its portability, and the quality of its construction but most importantly, we're impressed by its efficiency. With 7,000 watts of power, you'll be able to run more than four gadgets at once and the wattage monitor is a fantastic feature you'll appreciate for monitoring the amount of power you're using.
Its DeWALT DXGNR7000 is an excellent all-rounder can be relied on when you're in need however, don't expect it to charge digital devices which require a steady power flow.
Alternatives to D
For the first half hour of the time, it could be a romantic aspect to an outage in the power grid. You go about your home lighting candles and relax contemplating a simpler traditional way of living. As dinner time approaches and you're cold and your children are shattered by the "let's make into an activity" efforts. To get the game functioning again you'll need an energy source that can be carried around.
We spent several weeks looking into generators in the 2020-21 fall and winter months and tried four that we thought would be ideal for power that you can grab and go. They're not large enough to power your entire home However, with some clever control of power, you could make use of one to keep your essentials in operation during an emergency. Because they're so tiny, they are ideal to use for tailgating, camping as well as working on outdoor projects as well.
Our choice
Honda EU2200i
The most powerful generator
The lightest, quietest and most powerful generator of 2,200 watts we tested is simple to begin and its Bluetooth app makes tracking the power output easy.
$1,399* at Home Depot
*At the time of publication the price was $1100.
After we tried four generators from the range of 2,200 watts It was evident we could see we chose it was the Honda EU2200i was the top choice. This Honda was the most silent, lightest, and the most robust generator we could find. It even exceeded its stated capabilities and powered appliances as well as tools that caused other generators to overheat. The most notable feature of the model is its top-quality Honda engine which is significantly bigger than other generators that we tested. The process of starting a gas engine can be difficult and could discourage someone from purchasing an electric generator. However, the EU2200i was the sole model we tested that was able to start at the very first pull of the cord every time we tested it. Furthermore, you are able to easily track the power output of the Honda by using a Bluetooth-connected app in case of a storm, you'll be able to manage (and increase) the generator's efficiency in the comfort at home. This is a modern feature that few generators come with. As with all our picks the EU2200i comes with an in-built carbon monoxide detector which shuts down the generator in the event that the concentration of the poisonous gas is excessively high. This can occur if the generator is operating in a closed area. (And this is the reason you shouldn't use one of these in the indoors or in your garage , with the doors opened.)
Honda generators have a stellar reputation and have been hailed by the market as the highest quality, however the problem is that their quality comes with a price. The EU2200i is generally priced above $800, or around $400 more than other options for gas. However, if we were taking through a power outage caused by a storm, or making coffee on an outdoor trip it's the one we'd trust.
Runner-up
Ryobi RYi2322VNM
More powerful, but less features
The RYi2322VNM isn't able to compete with the EU2200i's power output However, it's as reliable as any other non-Honda model and distinguished by its easy Bluetooth connectivity and an easy interface for the user.
699* on Home Depot
*At the time we published the price was $630.
If the Honda EU2200i price is too high or you place a an emphasis on user-friendly features we recommend that Ryobi RYi2322VNM Inverter generator for Bluetooth. The engine of this model is less powerful than the one from Honda which means it's not as powerful, but in our tests , it performed just as well as the other generators not from Honda. What separates it from the other generators that we evaluated, including those with the EU2200i model, is how simple to grasp the Bluetooth application is. The Ryobi app does not just track power usage, just like it does with the Honda software does. However, it also displays the amount of fuel consumed at any time as well as an estimate of the remaining time in the generator at the present load. It also allows you to switch in eco mode and out of it (which improves the efficiency of fuel) and can restart the generator in the event that it is overloaded. The RYi2322VNM comes with wheels and an adjustable handle (as as a piece of luggage) which make moving it around the yard an easy.
Also, great
DeWalt DXGNI2200
A solid, minimalist
The DeWalt performs well and comes with essential safety features, but it is a little less than the Honda in terms of performance and noise however it is lacking the application support that sets Ryobi and the Honda as well as Ryobi apart.
699* on Home Depot
*At the time we published the price was $650.
With the weather becoming more unpredictable, and hurricane season last longer We've observed that portable generators for inverters are often out of stock. When our best two choices aren't available We also recommend that DeWalt DXGNI2200 2,200-watt inverter generator. Like all the others this model, it comes with carbon monoxide detection which we consider vital. For performance it was comparable to the Ryobi. DeWalt was in line with that of the Ryobi during our testing, however since it doesn't have an application, managing the available power can be a challenge. DeWalt has described the model as "ultra quietly," and although it's true that all the models we tested are surprisingly quiet, in our tests, the Honda EU2200i made the most noise.
Also, great
Ego Power+ Nexus Portable Power Station PST3042
Convenience that is gas-free
The battery-powered Ego operates indoors and is free of gas engine noise and problems. It's as powerful as our gas-powered models in terms of power output, however it's not as powerful as their time of operation and its long recharge time isn't feasible for a long-term power downtime.
$999* is from Acme Tools
*At the time of publication the cost was $1000.
Its The Ego Power+ Nexus portable Power Station PST3042 provides power comparable to the Honda EU2200i but without any disadvantages associated with gas engines. It requires minimal maintenance, produces little noise and has no exhaust. This means that you can utilize it indoors. It is ideal for work around the house or garage, as well as for hosting backyard parties. It excels at the case of intermittent work -- we made a full entire day of cutting with the circular saw with a single charge. However, its limitations are apparent when you use it for continuous use, with high draw like running the space heater, which results in the battery draining too fast. The entire process of recharging batteries could take around eight hours. Despite these flaws however, the Ego remains a great source of power, and comes with an intuitive application that lets you extend the power source. In our tests we always chose this model over the others due to the convenience of battery power, as opposed to gas. It's an excellent choice if you reside in an area that is susceptible to power outages that are short-term However, you'll have to keep an check on the battery's levels. If you've already purchased Ego's battery packs by buying their lawn mower and equipment, the Power+ Nexus is even more appealing since the batteries are compatible with each other.
Why you should choose us
For more information on generators, we talked to many experts.
Chris Mullins, president of Power Monitors who is the designer and producer of power-quality monitors. He assisted us in understanding the finer details of evaluating power quality particularly understanding the notion of Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) in relation to generators. it is related to generators. Based on the profile on his LinkedIn profile Mullins's "twenty-six years with Power Monitors have given him an extensive knowledge of electric power quality as well as power line communications along with electronic instruments design as well as his research has led to patents for methods for power line communications as well as power quality instrumentation and monitoring of energy. Chris is a member of numerous IEEE (International Electro-Electronics Society) Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers standards groups and has written over 70 whitepapers on a range of issues related to power quality." We discovered that Mullins's understanding about electrical principles to be vast amazing, impressive, and comprehensive.
We also talked to representatives from two of the most prominent generator makers, Honda and Generac. David Bush, Honda's senior marketing strategist for general-purpose engines as well as industrial products has been working for the company for more than 21 years, and is spending most of his time working on generators and engines. Jake Thomas, director of global services at Generac has been at Generac for over 22 years and has held roles in engineering, marketing and sales. In both of our conversations, we discussed generators in general However, we also spoke about the specific products offered by each company.
In order to understand certain aspects that are more practical of our analysis I used my personal experience as a generator owner for a long time. I reside in the rural area of New Hampshire, where winter-storm power outages are a typical occasion. I've had many occasions over the last 10 years to utilize my generator as well as be aware of the most common problems that come with owning a generator like when they take up to 25 minutes to start in the downpour.
Who should receive this?
In this article we've focused on portable inverter generators that are in the range of 2,200 watts. They're tiny--about what the width of one piece luggage. And as long as you are able to lift around 50lbs, it's still portable. They typically come with two outlets, but often they come with USB ports. Their small size and low power output makes them perfect for tailgating, camping or for light work. The majority of inverters are quieter than standard gas generators however, they do operate on gas, which means you should have fuel available and perform regular maintenance and, perhaps most importantly to operate them outdoors. When using equipment or appliances inside it is essential to use an extension cord, usually through a window that is open to go outside.
Even though models of this class are described as having a 2,200-watt power source however, they are able to handle a constant electrical load of just 1,800 watts. This number refers to running power of watts. The larger, 2,200-watt figure refers to beginning power--a small spike in power that occurs when certain electronic components are activated, and the amount the generator is able to sustain for several minutes. (These numbers are also known as constant Watts as well as peak watts respectively.) A generator of this size must be capable of handling microwave, toaster or coffee maker, or any other appliances and tools that are listed on these helpful Genrac as well as GenX PDF chart references.
The trick is to understand the generator's power supply and knowing that you may have to disconnect the microwave if you're planning to use the space heater, which typically will have a significantly higher running power. Many generators nowadays come with apps for phones that provide immediate information on the Watts are being used, so you can make adjustments according to your needs.
If you want a true emergency power source that is able to connect directly to the electrical system, able of handling more powerful appliances, as well as appliances that are hardwired, such as water heaters, furnaces or well pumps, suggest an even larger generator, at the very least, within the 6,500-watt range. They're nevertheless portable, but they are much bigger and usually in the between $1,000 and $5,000. We're currently investigating the dimensions as well and we'll update the guide when we have some results.
Standby generators, a more powerful stationary type which is typically placed outside the home, plug directly to the electrical panel. They typically start automatically whenever power is shut off. They can range in price from $2,000 up to $30,000. This includes additional costs to wire, installation preparation as well as electrical equipment. (Psst Do you wish for Wirecutter to conduct more study into generators that standby? Tell us about it.)
You'll require some extension cords
- The Most Effective Extension Cords for your Home and Garage
The U.S. Wire & Cable 50 feet. Extreme All-Weather Extension Cord the most flexible and long-lasting cord we have discovered, and is expected to last for decades even in harsh environments.
How did we choose
inverters Generators that run on gas are the best. are those that feature inverter generators, carbon monoxide detectors and Bluetooth monitoring. They should be produced by a firm that has a good name for its generators. We also examined similar size battery-powered models even though their power consumption isn't without its limitations they do not have the pitfalls of owning gas engines.
Inverter generators can only be so loud as they are required to be.
Traditional generators create AC power, however inverter generators produce AC power, then convert it into DC and then convert it back to AC. This is a process that creates cleaner energy, and is crucial for electronics with sensitive components. Inverter generators are typically quieter and more scalable, so when you own multiple generators, you could connect them to increase power capacity (for example, two 2,200-watt generators that are linked together could produce four hundred watts). Inverter generators generally be more expensive than conventional generators of the same size, however they're more efficient in terms of fuel consumption.
Inverter generators aren't able to make the same amount of noise like regular generators for two reasons. Inverter generators typically come with an eco mode that will increase or down according to the load of electricity currently. Generators that are regular, however are run at a constant speed that you can manually adjust when needed. In an inverter generator when you only have two or three small things hooked up, the generator will throttle down by itself and uses just enough power and gas to sustain the load. When you add a bigger load, the engine speeds up. In the end, inverter generators are at the level they have to be. (Another reason for lower levels of noise is that smaller inverters like those with a power rating of 2,200 watts are usually placed in sound-dampening, insulated shells.) The automatic adjustment can lead to a higher efficiency in fuel consumption. You can switch eco mode to turn it on or off (manufacturers advise to turn it off when you're running constantly high-draw objects) as well, and using our Ryobi selection it's possible to switch it off in the app. Honda has put together an useful graphic that provides a clear idea of the differences in sound level and efficiency of fuel in its model.
No matter what brand The 2,200-watt generators that we test and batteries-powered Ego (far left) All have the same size and style. Photograph: Doug Mahoney
The power cleaner generated by inverter generators typically produces an average THD (THD) that is less than five percent. Chris Mullins of Power Monitors explained that THD is a measure of electrical distortion, and the higher levels can create issues for electronics with sensitive components. He explained that because of the complexity of the subject the effects of high THD is difficult to quantify and that "the most likely causes ... will be electronic devices that don't power up properly, or randomly resetting or not functioning properly." In particular the examples he provided were "a desktop PC that doesn't start up, or won't power up, or a clock that isn't running correctly and possibly audio coupling to speakers." Generac's Jake Thomas about high THD and he explained that the controls of modern furnaces are very sensitive, and they could be negatively affected in addition: "We've actually seen where individuals are unable to run their furnaces if they don't have a model that has less than five percent THD."
Traditional generators may come with the THD that is greater more than 20%. THD is not a specification that generator makers usually list particularly for traditional generators. Therefore, it's difficult to tell the exact specifications, however having a low THD is an ideal choice for inverter generators. If you're considering buying a traditional generator we suggest to contact the manufacturer and ask what the THD for the particular model is. According to Honda the traditional generators have a lower THD, but this isn't the case for all brands.
In addition, as we mentioned earlier inverter generators are able to pair with each other to provide up to double the power. Two 2-200-watt generators joined together will, for example, operate as a single generator of 4,400 watts. To make this connection, you need the use of a parallel kit, which is usually available separately. The possibility of doubling up in this manner is a good alternative to consider, but it comes with the burden of having to maintain two engines rather than just one.
CO detector: Modern generators come with CO detectors that shuts down the generator when the CO concentration generated by the generator's exhaust is excessive. This is a crucial feature. As per the Consumer Product Safety Commission 849 people have died of carbon monoxide poisoning triggered by portable generators in the period between 2005 to the year 2016 (PDF). Also, as Karla Crosswhite-Chigbue, public affairs office of the CPSC informed via email to us, about 70 people per year die from carbon monoxide poisoning caused by portable generators. Many more are admitted to hospitals. The eight of fifteen deaths which occurred as a result of the 2020's hurricane Laura could be linked to CO poisoning caused by portable generators.
CO detection is a crucial feature, and even though it adds between $100 and $150 to the total cost the value is more than the cost. There are many companies that don't provide this vital feature on their generators. Some offer it only on certain models. In the year 2020, Honda was the first company to introduce CO detection a mandatory feature for all its generators. We believe that other trusted generator manufacturers will follow suit soon.
Even having this safety feature on generators it is important to recognize that CO's dangers remain. For instance, if the generator is located directly in front of an unprotected window, the detector is not likely to detect any accumulation, even though the gas could be leaking into the interior of the house. One maker, Ryobi, recommends positioning the generator 20 to 30 feet away from the home.
Bluetooth: Some generators have now been equipped with an application and Bluetooth connectivity. They permit you to track the power consumption, turn off the engine down and then get an estimate of time remaining before the fuel is exhausted. This type of information feedback can eliminate a lot of guesswork about wattage and allows you to make the most of the power available.
With these applications they can clearly show the amount of watts your devices and devices are taking from the generator and the amount of watts that are left. Knowing this information will help you to plan your requirements and avoid overloading the generator. If you're running several of appliances at 1,200 watts for instance you'll know that you must reduce around 200 watts to utilize your microwave's 800-watt. All tools, devices and appliances will be labeled with the wattage listed, however it's difficult to tell which wattage is starting wattage or the running wattage. Check out this PDF chart of references by Generac or GenX to get general information.
Prior to the introduction in Bluetooth technology for generators they were just an guessing game without having a clear awareness of the exact power draw of all your devices in your home. Without accurate numbers it's easy to over-use the generator's energy or even over-load it. In the majority of cases, overloading requires resetting and restarting the generator. This previously required you to leave perhaps in the middle of the middle of a storm. Apps allow you to monitor all this from the comfort of your tent or home and reduce the need to go outdoors, even in rainy and dark conditions to check and restart your generator.
One cautionary note for those who are concerned about privacy The apps gather information about your location and what businesses make use of the data isn't always crystal clear. The Ego application also requires the creation of the account. This we think is a waste of time, especially since it's relying on Bluetooth connectivity, and doesn't have more sophisticated advanced features. Generator businesses aren't the only ones in the process of gathering data. We offer a post with some tips to aid you in your efforts to secure your privacy online.
Reputation of the company Most of the time, when it comes to using generators there's no backup option, because this generator acts as the back-up. This is why reliability plays an important part in this area We only recommend generators from reputable makers. They typically offer greater warranties, better network of service, and spare parts that are easily accessible.
Our research revealed that we discovered a variety of cheap inverter generators on Amazon from brands we've not before heard of. We also tried one of these models which was inferior to other models. It came with a damaged acces panel. It was heavy and its engine made a horrible sound and, by the time we finished writing this review the model was no longer accessible.
