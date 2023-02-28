Dhea Bodybuilding Dosage: DHEA Benefits and Side Effects for Men & Women [Dehydroepiandrosterone]

If you're looking to raising your testosterone levels You've probably been hearing the term 'DHEA' from the internet. What exactly does DHEA in terms of advantages? What are the adverse consequences of DHEA on men? What about women?
Click Here to Buy Muscle Growth Supplement price and offers
And, more importantly, is it simply another steroid hormone can be used by men and women some time enjoy the same benefits? In this article the goal is to discover the truth about the DHEA supplement and discover what the fuss is about.
Best Supplements for Muscle Growth
- D-Bal Max: Best muscle growth supplement overall
- CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding
- Testo-Max: Best for testosterone, body fat, and energy
- Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)
- Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina
- Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery
- Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels
- Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer: Best mass gainer shake for bulking
- HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster
- OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth
- Intensive Pre-Train: Best pre-workout supplement
- Ultimate CRN-5: Best creatine
- CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women
- 100% Tri-Protein: Best protein powder
What is DHEA?
DHEA, DHEA sulfate or DHEA sulfate or (if you're interested in getting more technical) is an steroid hormone made naturally by the adrenal glands, and the brain. It functions as an precursor to estrogen and testosterone in that it is transformed by your body to these two important hormones.Now as you reach the 30s, your DHEA levels will decrease. You can also imagine, the testosterone and estrogen levels are likely to fall as well.
Here's the most important point. In addition to you testosterone... the sexual drive as well as your energy, stamina, metabolism... even some aspects of your health can begin to decrease as well!
With this in mind, it's not a surprise that a lot of people opt to take DHEA supplements for a type for treatment, or as an alternate treatment. It gives everything that appears to be the ideal solution for improve your overall health as well as testosterone issues.
What is the reason people take DHEA? What's DHEA Beneficial for?
Low DHEA levels are able to test for, and for a majority of people, they use DHEA in order to increase the naturally produced testosterone and estrogen level.
In other cases, they utilize it to tackle the health issues that result from the lack of DHEA. For example low DHEA is associated with anorexia, aging and breast cancer, as well as kidney and heart disease type 2 diabetes, and even HIV.
We're doubtful about the HIV claim, because, well many of the DHEA claims aren't supported but, considering that low testosterone levels can impact the immune system, there might be some connection to this. It's hard to say for sure.
But that's not the only thing...
In addition to being utilized to combat the signs of ageing (by improving the tone of your skin); DHEA supplements are often utilized as a natural remedy for many health problems that result due to the deficiency of testosterone as well as estrogen. Most commonly, they address the following: menopausal, immunity depression, erectile dysfunction as well as obesity, lupus osteoporosis, hormonal imbalances, muscles strength and brain function.
Before you jump in and join the party We advise you to be careful...
Many of the "studies" regarding DHEA supplements are random - some contradict what they claim, make sure to be sure to take the supplements with a pinch salt and don't place your trust in these supplements until you've got the complete information.
What are the various forms of DHEA?
Our body naturally produces DHEA but what you see within DHEA supplementation is actually a chemical form of this hormone, which is created by disogenin. This is a compound that is found in the everyday soy as well as wild yams.
If you are about to stuff your mouth with soy and wild yams, it's essential to be aware that your body is unable to convert the yam-derived compounds into DHEA by itself. We require a bit of assistance, and that's the reason supplements are needed.
There's also DHEA Sulfate, also known as DHEA-S, to take into consideration - however there aren't any studies or research to prove the use of it in supplements, so be cautious when you find it on the list of ingredients.
DHEA-sulfate is a sulfate-derived derivative of DHEA that your body could make use of by converting it into hormones called androgens. It is believed to perform the same function in boosting testosterone levels, but there isn't any evidence for this claim.
What is DHEA Utilized for?
DHEA is most commonly used as a treatment/preventative measure to deal with the numerous health issues that can arise from low testosterone and estrogen levels.
The most prominent names on the list are Alzheimer's disease chronic fatigue syndrome, Erectile dysfunction, depression womenopausal signs, metabolic syndrome multiple sclerosis , and Parkinson's disease.
However, the advantages of DHEA do not only apply to ailments. It's also believed that it can boost your sports performance, your libido levels and weight reduction, and improve your immune system. In particular is its testosterone booster abilities have been linked to an increase in the size of your muscles and fat loss.
For those of us who are males, this is likely one of the major draws (aside from Erectile dysfunction).
Testosterone affects so many parts of our bodies - including our ability to build musclemass, combat fat and hold it up in the sack any activity that aids immediately will be a hit with.
What is it About The Science?
This is where things become very complicated. The issue is that of the handful of DHEA studies available, the majority seem to not agree with each other.
A study, for instance, about DHEA and osteoporosis, conducted in 2015 revealed that people who had higher levels of DHEA in their bloodstreams had more calcium levels than those who had low levels of DHEA. A study from 2008 of DHEA supplements revealed that while they assisted women in achieving higher calcium levels, they didn't help improve bone health of males. Also the body's naturally-produced DHEA aids in boosting bone density. This isn't the synthetic DHEA found from supplements (well in the male body anyway).
What exactly do we are talking about? It seems that the DHEA benefits for men as well as women are in conflict with each other.
What are the DHEA Health Benefits?
In addition to being the evident boost DHEA will give the testosterone and estrogen levels. The most significant health benefits DHEA can bring to you include:
- Higher levels of hormones - this is particularly beneficial for women who are going through menopausal changes.
- Alleviated sexual/erectile dysfunction.
- Improved brain function through stimulating neurons and decreasing cortisol, it can enhance your memory and visual perception and help reduce the signs of Alzheimer's. It can also help in increasing your emotional control of memory through healing the relationship between the amygdala, hippocampus and the amygd.
- The prevention of depression is due to DHEA being anti-cortisol.
- More pregnant and more fertile.
- Reduced risk of heart disease and hypertension (which will aid in keeping your heart in good health) by lowering your blood pressure as well as lowering cholesterol.
- Protection from inflammation - DHEA can reduce inflammation, manage your immune system (from digestive disorders) and help prevent neuron loss. It also helps reduce inflammation in the lungs as well as hyperreactivity in your airways which is helpful for those suffering from asthma.
- Preventing osteoporosis (although this may be applicable much more so to females than guys).
- More REM rest (and who wouldn't say yes to more rest? ).
- Weight loss and obesity - This perk is likely to benefit men who are obese (sorry ladies) since it has the potential to lower blood sugar levels, reduce cholesterol levels and increase energy levels. For women, it seems to be having opposite effects and could help people suffering from anorexia. A study found that it was able to help them gain weight and enjoy better moods.
- Lower resistance to insulin - when combined by exercise DHEA may help reduce insulin resistance and aid in weight loss.
- Bone health DHEA gives you the advantage of increasing bone development while stopping the death of bone cells. This could help raise the volume of your bones and increase mineral density.
- Preventing muscle dystrophy it is done by defending against cell oxidation and death. Additionally, it enhances the effect of antioxidants and helps stop the muscle atrophy.
- Aids in Lupus Treatment - DHEA could offer a short-term benefit since it helps to lessen symptoms and also lower cholesterol.
What are DHEA Risks and Side Effects?
One of the most hilarious features of DHEA is that although few studies appear to be in agreement regarding the long-term DHEA benefits for both men and women, its negative effects are fairly well-known.
Yes, it increases testosterone However, it may also trigger these DHEA negative side negative effects:
- Acne, oily skin and acne
- Headaches
- Fatigue
- Hair loss
- Congestion
- Periods that are abnormal
- Changes in mood
- Insomnia
- High blood pressure
- Good cholesterol levels are reduced.
- Women might begin to show masculine traits, yes you've heard it right the facial hair and deep voices.
- The breast tissue of men can develop which can be used to make the breasts appear more clearly, you could have moobs.
- Increase the risk of certain cancers that are influenced hormones e.g. prostate, ovaries, and breast (to give a few examples).
- Abdominal pain
- Tenderness in the breast
- Heart palpitations, irregular heartbeats and irregular heart beats
- Testicle shrinkage (you have it right smaller balls)
- An increase in aggression and urgency to urinate
- Itchiness
- Weight increase (primarily in your stomach)
- Psychotic disorders - high levels DHEA could harm people in danger or who suffer from psychological issues.
- The body's natural capability to produce DHEA (ummm... it's a little contraindicated, wouldn't you think?)
- Influences the effectiveness of different medications such as antipsychotic medications, HIV medication, estrogen and oral contraceptives, insulin testosterone and chemotherapy medications.
- Increases the likelihood of addiction by reacting to behavioral and emotional situations that trigger addiction to substances.
There is also worry about the possibility that DHEA supplements may harm people who suffer from bipolar disorder, depression and heart disease, diabetes and even liver problems. That's right! The conditions it claims to cure are also affected by the same supplement when consumed in large doses.
In reality, DHEA dosage is the most significant trigger behind these issues. It is not only recommended to be administered in the presence of your your healthcare professional - who is able to examine your hormone levels doses that are high should not be taken for an extended period of time as it can cause thyroid issues as well as high cholesterol levels and more.
The majority of DHEA negative effects stem from the reality that these supplements haven't been evaluated to ensure their safety, and are not regulated. This means that there's no authority to monitor their quality, ingredients , or dosage levels.
What is the most common DHEA Dosage?
It would be reasonable to assume that, given the number of questions that concern the negative effects that the high DHEA doses could impact the health of your body, that there should be more stricter dosage guidelines. But there's no. Actually, there's no set dosage for DHEA which means that you can probably take as many of it or less as you like.
This is why we strongly recommend talking to your physician before taking the supplement, since you do not want to risk getting too excessive amounts.
DHEA For Men - Possible Uses And Benefits?
Perhaps the most important reason for men to take DHEA is due to its capacity to increase the decline in testosterone levels in men as they get older and also the numerous negative side effects that come from this decline.
There is some merit to this idea. You can increase the natural testosterone levels, and you will benefit from the benefits listed below: DHEA benefits: greater immunity; better mental and physical health; reduced the weight and fat loss enhanced stamina, libido, as well as performance (both at the gym as well as out in the field where there's no "glimmer" around you) and an increase in sperm production and the best part is that it improves muscles mass , and osteoporosis (depending on the research you are reading).
DHEA For Women - Possible Uses And Benefits?
Many of the DHEA benefits for women are the same as those for men. From slowing the aging process to strengthening immunity, increasing memory and weight loss, there are many commonalities among the two groups, so we won't discuss them in detail since you've read about it elsewhere.
The most important things to keep in mind are increased sexual drive as well as mental health (depression anxiety, depression, OCD etc. ) bones density, relief from symptoms of menopausal (when taking small doses).
In this moment we would like to remind you of the benefits we mentioned earlier in the article. While some studies claim that DHEA could aid women and men lose weight, other studies suggest the an opposite conclusion. In one study, DHEA aids men in losing weight, while for women with anorexia it assisted them in gaining weight. Confusing, no?
In the same way, you may recall us discussing the ways DHEA for women can aid in the process of conceiving and fertility. If this is really bothering you, here's some research:
Ovarian reserve is linked to your Ovaries' capacity to create eggs that are healthy enough to be fertilized. If you're trying to become pregnant but haven't been able to respond well to IVF theory is that DHEA will increase your chances of becoming pregnant and also having a larger reserve of ovarian tissue.
This sounds like a fantastic idea, isn't it? This is another theory that haven't been verified. While in principle, increasing hormone and testosterone levels can help with fertility, this is a theory that has no evidence and therefore you should be wary.
Conclusion?
DHEA can be one such substances that at first glance has great potential for being fantastic however when you look further, it may be confusing or even confusing.
From the inability of studies to reach an agreement on their benefits, to reality that it's non FDA approved (so manufacturers don't need to prove the purity the ingredients they use); DHEA is something you should approach cautiously and then after obtaining the approval of a physician.
Don't get us wrong. There are numerous benefits to DHEA including its ability to increase the levels of natural testosterone as well as estrogen levels. When they drop, you'll notice a change on your physical and mental well-being!
What are the risks? What are the risky DHEA negative consequences?
Although a few oily skin and acne may be fine for some. If you're one of those lucky ones to be among the other conditions and have a bad experience, then the negatives easily outweigh the benefits.
Personally, we'd recommend giving it a pass. However, if you're considering the possibility, our suggestion is to think about it before you act; think about the pros and cons of DHEA and then conduct your own research. If you decide to continue with DHEA make sure to talk with an expert and limit the dosage at the minimal amount.
Dehydroepiandrosterone
DHEA
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) is a hormone produced by the body's adrenal glands. The body makes DHEA to produce androgens and estrogens, sexual hormones that are male and female. DHEA levels are highest around 25 years of age, then decrease gradually lower as you grow older. At 70-80 years old the DHEA levels are typically 10%-20% of that of younger adults.
Since the levels of DHEA decrease as we the aging process, scientists have been pondering whether DHEA can be used as an anti-aging treatment. For older individuals who have lower than normal levels of DHEA have been linked to heart disease, osteoporosis memory loss as well as breast cancer. However, there is no proof that the low levels of DHEA are the cause of these ailments and also that taking DHEA can in preventing them. Additionally, DHEA supplements differ widely in their quality. Some of the supplements tested don't contain enough DHEA included in them as the label states they contain.
Additionally, DHEA supplements can have negative consequences. They could reduce the levels of HDL ("good") cholesterol ("good") within the body. Additionally, in women , they could increase levels of testosterone and estrogen.
This DHEA supplement is an artificial hormone which is why you should consult your physician prior to taking supplements.
Uses
Metabolic syndrome
Research has shown that DHEA can reduce abdominal fat as well as improve insulin resistance. Another study suggests that DHEA can reduce blood vessel inflammation as well as reduce stiffness in the arteries.
Heart disease
Studies have linked studies link low DHEA levels to an rise in heart disease. Researchers aren't certain if the supplementation of DHEA can be considered safe, or lowers the risk.
Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)
Lupus, also known as SLE can be described as an auto-immune condition. This means that our immune system incorrectly targets its own tissues. A number of studies suggest that taking DHEA together with other medicines aids in improving the living quality for people suffering from lupus, but it is unlikely to alter the course of the condition.
Numerous studies have shown that people who use DHEA supplements could be able to have a lower intake of prescription drugs. DHEA can also help reduce the frequency of flare-ups as well as improve mental functioning and increase bone mass for those suffering from Lupus. A majority of studies employ 200 mg a day of DHEA which may increase levels testosterone and decrease HDL ("good") cholesterol. A study showed that a lower dose20-30 mg -- may also be effective. The majority of these studies are smaller. More research is required to establish if DHEA is beneficial and safe for those who suffer from lupus.
Insufficiency of the adrenal gland
DHEA is one hormone created in the adrenal glands. In the case of adrenal insufficiency, adrenal glands aren't producing enough hormones, such as DHEA as well as cortisol. This can be due to issues in the pituitary gland or damages to the adrenal glands itself (also known as Addison's disease).
A number of studies suggest that using DHEA can improve your mood, fatigue and overall well-being. One study found that women suffering from this disease who took DHEA supplements experienced improved sexuality and a feeling of well-being as well as less anxiety and depression.
The condition of adrenal insufficiency needs a physician's treatment. It is not recommended to take DHEA on your own to treat adrenal insufficiency. Insufficiency of the adrenal glands can cause medical emergencies particularly when it is first discovered.
Depression
A handful of studies on people suffering from major depression showed that DHEA enhanced symptoms in comparison to placebo. The results aren't fully evident, and the researchers don't know what lasting effects from taking DHEA could be. It is imperative to conduct more research. Do not attempt to treat depression yourself. Patients suffering from depression require medical attention.
Osteoporosis
Initial studies suggest that DHEA could help to reduce the loss of bone in women who are older. It does not appear to be the same on males. A study found that it didn't aid women who were younger than 70.
Obesity
Studies that have used DHEA to treat overweight individuals have revealed conflicting results. Animal studies have revealed DHEA helps lower body weight. Studies on humans found that taking DHEA did not alter the weight of the body in general. However, it did increase the total body fat as well as the LDL ("bad") cholesterol. Further research is required.
Erectile dysfunction
A study has found that DHEA assisted men suffering from Erectile dysfunction (ED) achieve and maintain an erection, possibly due to the fact that your body transforms DHEA to testosterone. However, further research is required to find out whether DHEA is actually beneficial.
Women with a higher libido have a better libido
The research suggests DHEA could help increase sex drive among females who are older (but in contrast to younger women). More research is needed.
Aging
Because DHEA levels decline as we age Researchers have been investigating the possibility that taking DHEA supplements can slow down or stop the progression of age-related mental and physical issues. Initial results from the DHEAge study conducted in France found that DHEA could slow the loss of bone as well as improve skin health and boost sex drive among women who are over 70. Participants in the study didn't see any improvement in their the strength or function of their muscles. Another study revealed that both women and men over 60 who had taken DHEA for two years did not see any improvements in strength, bone density and insulin sensitivity or the quality of living.
In the case of memory loss Certain studies have demonstrated that DHEA enhances memory and learning for those with very low DHEA levels. However, other studies have not observed any improvements. Further research is required.
HIV
Patients with HIV are more likely to have low levels DHEA. These levels diminish more as the illness advances. A small study showed that DHEA increased mental function for women and men with HIV. But, there are no studies on humans to confirm whether DHEA enhances immunity in those suffering from HIV.
Menopause
DHEA is a favorite for women who are perimenopausal, looking for relief from symptoms of menopausal such as decreased sexual drive, a decrease in appearance of the skin, and dry vaginal lining. The results of studies have been mixed.
Studies preliminary to this point show DHEA supplements increased levels of certain hormones in postmenopausal women. Yet, DHEA supplementation in healthy women who are pre- or postmenopausal is a subject of debate. Studies conducted in clinical trials show contradicting findings regarding whether DHEA enhances sexual function, metabolism and overall health. Further research is needed to determine if DHEA is safe and effective.
People who believe in the use of DHEA claim that it eases menopausal symptoms but does not increase the risk of developing breast tumors or of cancers that target the uterus's lining in contrast to prescribed hormone replacement therapy which can increase the chances of developing these cancers. However, there is no evidence that DHEA doesn't also increase the risks of these cancers.
Patients with a background of cancer or who are at an increased chance of developing cancer are advised not to use DHEA without the supervision of their physician. DHEA can be converted to testosterone or testosterone within the body. This can be harmful for males or females with an history of cancers that are hormone sensitive like prostate or breast cancer. Women who have breast cancer are more likely to have lower levels of DHEA inside their bodies. Researchers aren't sure if taking DHEA could increase or decrease the growth of breast cancer cells.
Inflammatory intestinal disease (IBD)
DHEA levels are very low in people suffering from Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. A study of a small size found that DHEA proved effective in Crohn's disease. The study, however, was poorly planned. Further studies are required to determine if DHEA can help with IBD.
Other uses
Studies have suggested that DHEA supplementation can benefit other health issues, such as schizophrenia, infertility and withdrawal, anorexia nervosa and dementia. Further research is required.
Forms Available
The majority of DHEA supplements are made in labs from diosgenin an extract of a plant sterol by Mexican wild yams ( Dioscorea villosa). Certain extracts of wild yams are advertised in the form of "natural DHEA." Advertisers say the "natural" extracts can be converted to DHEA through the body. However, this isn't the case. Your body isn't able to convert those substances into DHEA. Therefore, it's best to look for labels that state DHEA instead of diosgenin or Wild yam Extract.
It is essential to select top-quality DHEA supplements that are of high quality. One way to avoid purchasing products that contain contaminated DHEA is to buy it from an expert health professional.
DHEA can be found in capsules chewing gum, tablets, Sublingual (under the tongue) drops and creams for the skin (on the face) creams.
How to Manage It
If you're younger than 40, you should not take DHEA under the direction of your physician. Your doctor can tell you if you're DHEA concentrations are too inadequate (less than 130 mg/dl for women, and lesser than 180 mg/dl for males).
Pediatric
DO not offer DHEA to your child unless your child's physician advises you to.
Adult
The dosage of DHEA could be contingent on the gender of a person or age as well as their condition. Lab tests can measure your DHEA levels prior to taking itand check levels once you begin. Consult your physician to determine the appropriate dosage for your needs.
Higher doses of DHEA have been utilized to combat the condition of lupus. Patients with lupus shouldn't use DHEA without first consulting their physician.
The body produces DHEA predominantly in the morning. So the consumption of DHEA in the early morning will be a natural mimic of this rhythm.
Precautions
Due to the possibility of adverse effects and interactions with medication The risk of side effects and interactions with medications is high. Hence, supplements for dietary taken in the presence of an experienced health professional.
Under 40-year-olds shouldn't be taking DHEA unless they are suffering from low levels that are determined by their physicians. Patients who are taking DHEA should be tested for blood sugar every six months.
A few studies have been conducted on the safety over time of DHEA.
Since your body makes DHEA to produce estrogen and testosterone those who suffer from hormone-related cancers including prostate, breast adrenal, ovarian and testicular cancers, or those with a family background of these cancers shouldn't use DHEA.
DHEA can create other hormone-related problems such as endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome worse.
There are some experts who believe that those who suffer from bipolar disorder or depression could be prone to side effects of DHEA such as irritability and mania.
The high doses of DHEA could cause your body's system to cease producing the hormone. The high doses can also cause liver cell damage. A case of hepatitis was documented. Patients with liver diseases should stay away from DHEA. Certain experts believe that DHEA could make liver issues more severe.
Patients with diabetes shouldn't use DHEA since it can increase the resistance to insulin.
DHEA can boost the production of the masculine hormone testosterone. Women must be aware of becoming more masculine. This includes loss of hair on the head, a deeperening of voice, the growth of facial hair and around the waistor around acne. Men must be aware of the potential dangers of having too much testosterone and the effects it can have on their body, including diminution of the testicles and aggression, men's pattern hair loss, elevated blood pressure as well as possibly greater risk of developing cancers related to testosterone. Consult your physician for any of these signs manifest.
Other possible side effects result in high blood pressure, as well as lower HDL ("good") cholesterol.
It is believed that the International Olympic Committee and National Football League prohibited using DHEA due to its effects being identical to anabolic steroids.
Potential Interactions
If you're being treated by any of the following drugs or any other medications intended to alter the level or metabolism of different hormones within your body, then you should not take DHEA without consulting with your physician first.
AZT (Zidovudine)
In a laboratory experiment, DHEA strengthened the effects of AZT which is which is used for treating HIV. But, the researchers aren't sure whether that's real or safe for humans.
Barbiturates
Animal studies indicate that DHEA could enhance those effects of barbiturates. an sedative commonly used to treat sleep disorders. These include butabarbital pentobarbital, mephobarbital, and the phenobarbital.
Corticosteroids
Research suggests that DHEA can increase the effect of prednisolone. It is a drug used in the treatment of inflammation, and various disorders.
Estrogen therapy and testosterone therapy
DHEA can alter the levels of hormones like estrogen or testosterone within the body. Patients who are taking hormone therapy should speak with their doctor to determine the need for their dosages to be adjusted.
Oral medication for insulin and diabetes
DHEA could cause insulin and other drugs to lower blood sugar levels less efficient, increasing the risk of having high blood sugar.
Certain drugs can decrease DHEA levels
The drugs that may reduce or reduce the amount of DHEA within the body are:
- Antipsychotic drugs, such as chlorpromazine (Thorazine) and quetiapine (Seroquel)
- Budesonide (Pulmicort)
- Estrogens
- Contraceptives for oral use (birth prevention pills)
- Dexamethasone (Decadron)
- Metformin (Glucophage)
Certain drugs can raise DHEA levels
Drugs that could boost DHEA levels within the body are:
- Alprazolam (Xanax)
- Amlodipine (Norvasc)
- Anastrozole (Arimidex)
- Nifedipine (Procardia)
- Danocrine (Danazol)
- Diltiazem (Cardizem)
- Methyphenidate (Ritalin)
- Metopirone (Metyrapone)
Supporting Research
Alhaj HA, Massey AE, McAllister-Williams RH. The effects from DHEA administration on cortisol levels, episodic memory as well as mood among healthy men: a double-blind placebo-controlled study. Psychopharmacology (Berl). 2006;188(4):541-551.
Andus T, Klebl F, Rogler G, Bregenzer N, Scholmerich J, Straub RH. Patients with refractory Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis respond to dehydroepiandrosterone: a pilot study. Aliment Pharmacol Ther. 2003;17(3):409-414.
Arlt W, Callies F, van Vlijmen JC, et al. Dehydroepiandrosterone replacement in women with adrenal insufficiency. New EnglJ Med. 1999;341(14)-1013-1020.
Barad DH, Gleicher N. Increased oocyte production after treatment with dehydroepiandrosterone. Fertil Steril. 2005;84(3):756.
Barnhart KT, Freeman E, Grisso JA. The effect of dehydroepiandrosterone supplementation to symptomatic perimenopausal women on serum endocrine profiles, lipid parameters, and health-related quality of life. Journal Clin Endocrinol Metab. 1999;84(11):3896-3902.
Barry NN, McGuire JL, van Vollenhoven RF. Dehydroepiandrosterone in systemic lupus erythematosus: relationship between dosage, serum levels, and clinical response. J Rheumatol. 1998;25(12):2352-2356.
Baulieu EE. Thomas G, Legrain S, et al. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), DHEA sulfate, and aging: contribution of the DHEAge study to a sociobiomedical issue. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2000;97(8):4279-4284.
Bloch M, Ish-Shalom S, Greenman Y, Klein E, Latzer Y. Dehydroepiandrosterone treatment effects on weight, bone density, bone metabolism and mood in women suffering from anorexia nervosa - a pilot study. Psychopharmacology Res. 2012;200(2-3):544-549.
Broeder CE, Quindry MS, Brittingham K, et al. The Andro Project: Physiological and hormonal effects of androstenedione supplementation for males aged 35-65 years old who are participating in a vigorous resistance training program. Arch Internal Med. 160(20):3093-3104.
Corrigan AB. Dehydroepiandrosterone and sport. [Review]. Med J Aust. 1999;171(4):206-208.
de la Torre B, Hedman M, Befrits R. Blood and tissue dehydroepiandrosterone sulphate levels and their relationship to chronic inflammatory bowel disease. Clin Exp Rheumatol. 1998;16(5):579-582.
Dyner TS, Lang W, Geaga J, et al. An open-label dose-escalation trial of oral dehydroepiandrosterone tolerance and pharmacokinetics in patients with HIV disease. J Acquir Immune Defic Syndr. 1993;6(5):459-465.
Finckh A, Berner IC, Aubry-Rozier B, So AK. A randomized controlled trial of dehydroepiandrosterone in postmenopausal women with fibromyalgia. J Rheumatol. 2005;32(7):1336-1340.
Flynn MA, Weaver-Osterholtz D, Sharpe-Timms KL, Allen S, Krause G. Dehydroepiandrosterone replacement in aging humans. J Clin Endocrinol Metabol. 199;84(5):1527-1533.
Genezzani AD, Stomati M, Strucchi C, Puccetti S, Luisi S, Genazzani AR. Oral dehydroepiandrosterone supplementation modulates spontaneous and growth hormone-releasing hormone-induced growth hormone and insulin-like growth factor-1 secretion in early and late postmenopausal women. Fertil Steril. 2001;76(2):241-248.
Gomez-Santos C, Hernandez-Morante JJ, Tebar FJ, Granero E, Garaulet M. Differential effect of oral dehydroepiandrosterone-sulfate on metabolic syndrome features in pre- and postmenopausal obese women. Clin Endocrinol (Oxf). 2012;77(4):548-554.
Gordon C, Grace E, Emans SJ, Goodman E, Crawford MH, Leboff MS. Changes in bone turnover markers as well as menstrual function following the short-term use of oral DHEA in women in their early twenties with anorexia nervosa. J Bone Miner Res. 1999;14(1):136-145.
Grimley Evans J, Malouf R, Huppert F, van Niekerk JK. Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) supplementation for cognitive function in healthy elderly people. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2006;(4):CD006221.
Hansen PA, Han DH, Nolte LA. DHEA is a defense against visceral fat as well as muscle insulin resistance rodents fed a high-fat diet. Am J Physiol. 1997;273(5 2 2):R1704-R1708.
Hinson JP, Raven PW. DHEA Deficiency Syndrome: A new term to describe the aging process? [Commentary]. J Endocrinol. 1999;163(1):1-5.
Klann RC, Holbrook CT, Nyce JW. Chemotherapy for murine colorectal cancer using cisplatin and 3'-deoxy-3 azidothymidine. Anticancer Res. 1992;12(3):781-787.
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.