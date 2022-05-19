Diamond hands are buying STEPN (GMT), Aave (AAVE), and Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

Diamond hands are busy purchasing huge quantities of STEPN (GMT), Aave (AAVE), and Logarithmic Finance (LOG). All three cryptocurrencies have unique use cases and could be used to provide good returns once the broader cryptocurrency market embarks on a bull rally. Logarithmic Finance is a layer-3 swapping protocol that will help in connecting investors and project developers. AAVE is a decentralised platform that provides yield farming options to its investors. STEPN is a new cryptocurrency that allows users to earn tokens for physical activity. Each of these cryptocurrency tokens can be added through the dollar-cost averaging method to build a quality crypto portfolio in the long term.
STEPN promotes a healthy lifestyle through the move to earn movement
STEPN is a Web 3.0 lifestyle app that incorporates social-fi and game-fi elements. Through walking, jogging, or running outdoors users can earn rewards and mint new sneakers. The new public beta version of STEPN has just launched and it will be a decentralised payment network through which users will be able to lease or sell their NFT sneakers and earn great rewards. The STEPN app has been lauded by many investors for promoting a healthy lifestyle. The GMT or the Green Metaverse Token is the governance coin of the STEPN app. The STEPN team has won the 2021 Solana Ignition Hackathon Gaming Track and is also a part of the DeFi Gaming Alliance cohort.
AAVE Grants DAO Renewal Program
The Aave (AAVE) Grants DAO program is a community-led funding effort that is focused on developing and promoting the AAVE ecosystem. The AAVE Grants DAO Program aims to provide 6 million dollars in AAVE, in the next two quarters, to project developers building on the AAVE ecosystem. It is hoped that this funding effort will help in attracting new project developers to the AAVE ecosystem. Two earlier successful grant quarters have already finished and this is the third such program. Since December, a total of 32 developer grants have been sanctioned through the AAVE Grants DAO effort. Some interesting projects such as Quest Book, a decentralised grant orchestration tool, Minke, a mobile wallet, HAL, a notification bot for AAVE, and Forta Protocol, a launchpad program have been developed through the AAVE Grants DAO program.
Logarithmic Finance introduces DAO concept to fund raising platform
The Logarithmic Finance token is currently being sold via a presale. Holders of the LOG token will become members of the LOG DAO community that seeks to bring democracy and community decision-making to fundraising platforms. Currently, the majority of platforms are not fully decentralised and a large amount of listing fees are pocketed by the project owners.
The Logarithmic Finance platform plans to revolutionise the entire DeFi space. It will introduce liquidity pools across multiple blockchain networks such as Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and Tezos. A percentage of fees from pools will be shared with the LOG holders and in addition, users will also be given the choice to stake LOG tokens for earning an additional source of income.
The LOG Token holders will receive governance rights, staking rights, exclusive pool access, better swap ratios, and will also be able to earn higher yields. In addition, a number of discounts and other incentives will also be provided to LOG holders in the future.
At present, the Logarithmic Finance system supports Metamask but it will also include support for other wallets such as Coinbase wallet, Wallet Connect and Portis. It is a completely permissionless and non-custodial protocol, allowing users greater control over their assets.
With cryptocurrencies being adopted and regulated throughout the world, DeFi platforms will share centre stage as more tokens seek to launch in the future. Decentralised platforms like Logarithmic Finance are expected to benefit from this upcoming opportunity.
Learn More about Logarithmic Finance
https://presale.logarithmic.finance/register
https://logarithmic.finance/