Did Helmut Strebl Take Steroids to Get Shredded?

Helmut Strebl is an Austrian bodybuilder who's so muscular that his images are regularly shared on social media...and is often regarded as the most shredded man alive. He's so gorgeous that he could have offered Andreas Munzer an opportunity to earn money in the past. For those who aren't aware, Munzer was famous for having very low levels of body fat as well as taking massive amounts of diuretics.
As a fine wine Helmut has been getting better as he got older. As time passes He's become even more shredder (which is quite different from every other human being on earth). The vast improvement is represented in his accolades at competitions as he was his European as well as the World Miami Pro champion 5 times over the past six years.
Helmut has proved that age isn't an excuse, and it's not too late to get in top shape for your life.
He is a personal trainer who spends his time training, delivering motivational speeches as well being a competitor in numerous bodybuilding organizations.
...He was also in the official video for Madonna's song for "Sorry" (check the video below).
#legend
Helmut Strebl is quite literally cut to the bone, leading to gym goers accusing him of taking steroids on forums on the internet and social media. It is it possible to get that much shredded at just 49 years old and not using steroids?
Let's take a quick glance at his stats prior to we look into the Austrian.
Helmut Strebl Stats:
Age 49 - (as as of 2017)
Height 6ft 3
Weight 205-215lbs
The body fat - 3 %
The stats are impressive indeed..
Helmut Strebl Claims Natty
On his about page of his personal website, Helmut says:
"I am a lifetime natural bodybuilder. I've never tried steroids, or any other illegal or banned substances that enhance the physique."
From my experience of analyzing people on Aretheyonsteroids.com, I've found that generally those that claim natural - usually are. For those taking steroids, nearly always avoid the subject.
This doesn't support the fact that he is actually natural, as there is a possibility that he's lying but in order to believe that he's juice-juicing, I'll need find some evidence that is substantial.
Body Composition
In terms of hypertrophy of muscles (size), Helmut Strebl is quite a snob. He's not Ronnie Coleman, but he does look big when he takes off his top.
Additionally, his muscular mass isn't anything too shocking. It is possible to attain with a strong genetic background and there are a lot of people who I've examined before who have a similar height (and naturally) or bigger than this.
It's also important to note that Helmut isn't fat, has the skin flushed, suffer from an over-developed gyno or overdeveloped traps or deltaoids. However, he's very vein-filled, resembling an human's roadmap. This could be due to the use of steroids or genetics (having less skin).
Not only is Helmut Strrebl exceptionally slim, but many say that he's also incredibly dry.
In a few photos, he looks as if, if he were to throw a spit in the air, it would likely cause death from dehydration.
But, it's often an incorrect assumption. He's not dry , he's very damaged. I can confirm this because the way he appears is similar situation all through the year. When you alter the level of your water for an event or use steroids that contain diuretic properties you'll end up being extremely dry...but it's only possible maintain this style for a brief duration.
In the course of 24 hours dehydration your body begins to store an enormous amount of water. When you've finished taking steroids such as winstrol or anavar that flush significant quantities of water, your body will get smoothed out once more.
It's the same as when athletes who are in competition say "ah I'm keeping a little of water in this."
No, you're keeping some FAT.
I'm not saying that you shouldn't, there are times when you may retain water, but the majority times, it's due to someone not being enough lean initially. Being extremely slim gives an appearance of being dry.
From the look of the body of Helmut, nothing that jumps out at me that shouts STEROIDS aside from the fact that Helmut has a remarkable vascularity. Steroids can make you appear more veiny because of an increased red blood cell count as well as thinning the skin. Since he's years old, his collagen levels are likely to have diminished substantially, which means it's normal for him to appear more vascular than the 25-year-old self.
Proof He's Natural
If there's something that makes me believe Helmut isn't a natural person the way he's ripped and defined he appears.
It is possible to be able to argue:
He's shred due to taking steroids, but I'd say that because he's shredded, the man must be naturally.
Let me explain.
Nature-loving people will generally hold less water than people using steroids. There is an obvious connection between nature and retention of water. If you eliminate processed and salty food items, you'll lose water. If you avoid gluten, it will result in loss of water. In the same way, if you consume anything that is harmful to your body, like steroids, you'll be gaining water. No matter what you're taking diuretic steroids, such as trenbolone, you'll retain fluid. There is a possibility that you'll lose more water as compared to other steroids, but you'll gain weight in water.
To illustrate this Let's look at a comparison of Helmut Strebl vs Phil Heath the driest and shreddy guy in the Mr Olympia stage. When Phil Heath competes in the Mr Olympia, he'll be sporting almost identical levels of body fat as Helmut (around 3.3%). However, if you examine the body of Helmut in comparison against Phil's (below) There's huge differences.
Phil appears less dry and smooth when compared to Helmut despite having the same weight loss.
What is the reason, you might ask?
This is because Phil's taking many different steroids while Helmut Strebl's isn't. Due to taking diuretics and anabolic steroids that are extremely harsh his body is likely to retain fluid in comparison to if he were completely natural
To show this Here's a photo of Phil as he looked not as natty when he was competing in Mr Olympia. Mr Olympia.
Keep keep in mind that Phil might have had lesser body fat percent (on right) when he was trying to take home the Mr Olympia trophy compared to one of his first amateur performances.
As you can see, Phil is as well-defined and even more so in the lower left (where there's a natty appearance) as opposed to the right, where he's slimmer, but also juicing.
If Phil was naturally the same size and strength as his former Self (on left) and he'd appear five times more muscular than appears at the Olympia stage.
This is why those who exercise (who drink) typically appear less attractive when compared to people who are slimmer. If you're not taking any drugs then you'll be less prone to subcutaneous water retention, which hides the muscles' definition. Also, you won't get constipated or have a dilated the steroid gut.
History of Competition
Helmut has been a part of famous federations like Miami Pro and Musclemania, however , neither of these federations have conducted strict as well as random testing for drug use. So we have no proof that Helmut is a naturally.
Verdict: Natty
It's unfortunate that I didn't locate any pictures of Helmut as a child to monitor his development over the years, because it can be discernible as to whether someone is naturally or not. But, I'm sure this conclusion is true as Helmut doesn't show any visible indications of steroids and doesn't appear to be retaining fluid as an average steroid user.
Helmut Strebl simply has awesome genetics. Not just in terms of building muscle, but also with regard to the size of his face. The skin is thin and papery which makes his muscles appear more stretched, while displaying incredible blood vessels.
He's also not particularly strong, which suggests that when your body fat isn't too high and you're not a need to be as large as Dorian Yates to look jacked. This is due to the combination of having a tiny waist, epic muscle definition and countless veins/striations...which just makes everything look more impressive.
Helmut is an ideal illustration of how you can be shredded at any age If you're willing to diet harder than every other man on the planet and train as an actual Saiyan.
I read in a book that he eats rice and chicken three times per day. Everyday.
...On this note, if i see his face at any bodybuilding show I'm going to buy his a cheeseburger.
