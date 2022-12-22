DigiByte (DGB) Sees 25% monthly increase, Litecoin Prices Up 30%; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Smashes Presale With 655% Gains

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is shaking up the cryptocurrency world, with its presale seeing a staggering 655% rally. This impressive rally has attracted the attention of analysts, who predict that ORBN could see returns of up to 60x by the end of the presale phase. Meanwhile, other digital currencies are also seeing significant growth, with DigiByte (DGB) experiencing a 25% monthly increase and Litecoin prices rising by 30%. It's clear that the cryptocurrency market is heating up, and investors are eager to get in on the action.
DigiByte (DGB)
DigiByte (DGB) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and blockchain platform. On the DigiByte blockchain, DGB tokens serve as the medium of trade for decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts.
DigiByte (DGB) blockchain is meant to be scalable and capable of processing a high volume of transactions per second. DigiByte (DGB) was initially built on the Bitcoin blockchain.
DigiByte (DGB) is a fork of Litecoin, whose codebase is identical to Bitcoin's. DigiByte (DGB) is 40 times quicker than Bitcoin, incredibly secure, and has never had a fundraising round, which makes it completely decentralized.
This is also reflected in the price of DigiByte's native token, DGB, which has increased by 25% over the past month and is currently trading at a 495% above its all-time low.
Litecoin (LTC)
Litecoin (LTC) is among the crypto projects that have undergone a remarkable journey from zero to provide the crypto community with actual utility. Litecoin (LTC) is a digital platform designed to facilitate quick and secure transactions by harnessing the benefits of blockchain technology.
Litecoin (LTC) is one of the earliest cryptocurrency currencies created due to a Bitcoin fork. Litecoin (LTC) is fairly comparable to BTC because it was founded on the Bitcoin protocol.
Litecoin (LTC) uses a Proof-of-work (PoW) consensus to protect its network. Transactions are processed at a rate of 54 per second, and new blocks on the blockchain can be generated around every 2.5 minutes. In addition, Litecoin's (LTC) development team seeks to enhance the network.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is changing the crowdfunding sector by using fractionalized NFTs, and connecting interested investors with creative startups that offer the most appealing investment opportunities.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will allow startups to issue fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs so that regular people can spend as little as $1 and partake in these early-stage investment opportunities.
The ORBN utility token supports the Orbeon Protocol ecosystem. It provides the Orbeon community different benefits, such as staking, which enables users to secure their tokens and earn passive income. The governance rights of the token confer control over vital choices and planned developments.
A "Fill or Kill" system protects investors and ensures safety. Investor capital is fully refunded automatically in the event of a fundraising startup not meeting its funding goals in the allotted timeframe.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) entered stage 3 of its presale following a whopping 655% rally, making it one of the most successful cryptocurrency presales of 2022. ORBN's price is now $0.0302, but analysts anticipate returns of up to 6000% from ORBN.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.