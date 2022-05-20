DigiPe introduces 'double QR' to make widespread digital payment more efficient

In India, the usage of digital payment apps has increased significantly, particularly since the Covid-19 forced people to stay indoors and order food and other products via online platforms. Many online businesses and aggregator platforms had restricted cash payments to avoid contact with delivery workers. During the financial year (FY) 2021-2022, the volume of digital payments in India increased by 33% year on year (YoY). According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, there were 7,422 crore digital payment transactions in FY 2020-21, up from 5,554 crores in FY 2020-21.
Online transaction methods have certainly made things easier for people by allowing them the feature to tap and make purchases. However, customers are now constantly encountering refused or unsuccessful transactions, as well as a high failure rate. Digipe, one of India's fastest growing Neo-banking services, has developed the Double QR, which eliminates the phrase "failed transaction" from the consumer's vocabulary. What sets DigiPe apart from the other players, is that none of them has solved the problem of failed transactions. DigiPe has ensured that users profit the most from the rise of digital payment gateways by introducing two QR codes, each of which is supported by multiple bank servers.
Neo Banking Services are provided by the brand to address both Merchants' and Customers' entire life-cycle payment needs in a touchless, safe, and secure manner. The platform is planning to offer first-of-its-kind services that will enable shops and other business ventures in conducting double transactions by establishing a double QR Code in a single stand as a trailblazer in the market. Being one of India's fastest-growing Neo Banking Services firms, the platform intends to deliver swift and easy verification via a paperless procedure.
By 2025, India's digital payments market is expected to have grown by 300 percent. In such a dynamic environment, DigiPe's Business Banking division ensures that all banking and financial transaction operations are efficient and successful. With the introduction of India's first Double QR, the DigiPe App demonstrates that the corporation has always prioritised innovation. The platform intends to deliver swift and easy verification via a paperless procedure.
Users can make a transaction using any of the two QR codes, which ensures that the consumer is not unhappy at any time during the transaction, if in case, one QR fails. The company is constantly growing its market position and with 200+ corporate clients, 27000+ merchant relationships, 3+ million users, 17000+ app downloads, 50+ staff, five offices, seven banking partners, 150B+ value txns yearly, and five networking partners, they have positioned themselves as one of the pioneer brands in the Neo-banking sector. As of now, the two QR code services would be offered in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana. However, DigiPe is aiming towards extending their unique initiative to the Pan-India level in the upcoming future.