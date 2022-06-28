Digital Card Vs Credit Card: Benefits & Features

When it comes to credit card usage, there are a lot of people who struggle with making the right choices and following the best practices. Whether you’re just getting started or have been using cards for years, for all the credit card benefits, getting and maintaining a credit card can be overwhelming.
A rising alternative to credit cards, Digital Card is becoming a norm in India. Much like a credit card, these allow the card owner to make online purchases, improve credit score and manage monthly finances smartly. All without the hassles that come with a traditional credit card.
To help you make an informed decision when choosing between a digital card and a credit card, we have compiled a list of benefits and features associated with both of them. Let’s start with their basics to understand what are they and choose one that suits you best.
What is Credit Card
Wikipedia defines a credit card as “A payment card issued to users to enable the cardholder to pay a merchant for goods and services based on the cardholder's accrued debt.” Extending the same, a credit card is issued by a financial institution like a bank and the loan amount, eligibility, etc. are decided on the basis of the applicant's credit score, transaction history, income, etc.
What is a Digital Card
Packed with all the credit card benefits but without the cumbersome application process, the digital card is an alternative to a credit card. It, too, can be used for all the online purchases and payments which influence your credit score. However to get one you need not have a good credit score. It is issued by new-age financial institutions like LazyPay.
Features and Benefits
Both the credit card and digital card have features in similar categories but differ in how they operate.
Application
The process of getting a traditional credit card from any bank in India requires the applicant to have a credit history, good credit score, and regular income among other things. Moreover, even though banks are now adopting digitization rapidly, if you are eligible for a credit card, you may still have to visit the bank in person to get approval.
While the process of application and approval for a digital card is completely paperless and online. You can do it on your smartphone in minutes. And you need not be concerned about any credit score or bank transaction history. In fact. LazyPay boasts a 99.50 per cent acceptance rate across India.
Maintenance and Charges
Credit cards are infamous for vague maintenance charges and hidden charges. They come in the names of yearly charges, surcharges, GST charges, exceeding limit charges, etc. If you have already gone through the process of figuring out their reason and reimbursement, you know the headache you’re in for.
Fortunately, digital cards by LazyPay promise no hidden charges or even annual fees as such. Also, once issued, the card is a lifetime free card under your name. This not only fosters transparency and loyalty with its cardholders but also takes the stress off of cross-checking every time you make a transaction or a bill is issued to you.
Repayment and interest rates
Credit card bills usually come in a monthly cycle. You can make the payment in various ways, however, some may come with caveats like repayment need to be made 3-5 days before the month end for it to be processed timely. If there is any delay, you get a high-interest rate penalty on the due amount.
The repayment in the case of digital cards like LazyPay is a breeze. You have to make the payment once a month. And if by any chance you miss it, the interest incurred on them is pretty nominal.
Purchase and rewards
A credit card makes for great convenience when making payments for online purchases. These can be for anything ranging from e-commerce, petrol station, general stores, etc. For every purchase, you get an equivalent reward point which can be availed for discounts in the future meeting certain criteria.
In the case of digital cards, the same online payments are possible. In addition, LazyPay digital cards offer up to 5% instant cashback on every purchase. Plus a whole set of merchant avenues where you can explore exclusive deals when making payments with LazyPay.
Credit score and expense tracking
When you apply for significant loans to banks like for cars, houses, education etc. your credit score plays a big role in its disbursement. As transactions with credit cards influence credit score, a lot of people take credit cards for the sake of credit score improvement. Digital card offers the same avenue as the ones like LazyPay are in partnership with CIBIL. Plus their convenient credit score tracker helps keep an eye on credit transactions which in turn keeps any discrepancies in check.
Conclusion
Credit card benefits are great however the process of applying to maintenance is taxing. So, digital cards like LazyPay make for their apt alternatives by offering even better features, credit score links and stress-free maintenance. Apply for a digital card today!