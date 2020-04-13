Digital Marketing – The Next Best Career Choice For Millennials

As per market estimates, the Indian technology workforce is expected to increase by 300% in the next four years. This involves a major overhaul of the technology industry with about 58% of professionals required to upgrade their skills. The digital marketing sector won’t remain unaffected too.
The digital marketing industry is expected to generate 150,000 jobs by 2021 and if you are a hopeful candidate for this market, you need to arm yourself with the right education and placement opportunities. Therefore, an experienced faculty with real-time training opportunities is your best bet to build a long-lasting career in digital marketing.
A good course of digital marketing should tell you the following -
1. What digital marketers do
2. Career opportunities available
3. Primary channels
4. Required skills
5. How & where to begin
6. Possible problems you will face
7. Interview tips
Inventateq, a Bengaluru-based company offers all this and a 100% guaranteed placement support for the aspirants. The course covers the following aspects –
1. Google Adwords Certifications
2. Analytics
3. Facebook
4. Bing
5. Digital Marketing Certification
These courses can be done from within the comfort of your home and you may be a fresher, an employee or a business owner, you can take admission to this. Inventateq has digital marketing online courses to allow you to learn at your own pace and so far, it has trained 18,000 professionals in digital marketing.
