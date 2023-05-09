DigiToads (TOADS), Polygon (MATIC), and Near Protocol (NEAR) Will Dominate the Crypto Assets Space in Trading Volume

Many crypto products have mushroomed lately – ranging from utility tokens and meme coins to stablecoins. However, not all of these alt coins have what it takes to survive in such a competitive industry. What matters most is which one of these many projects will rise as the market leader in the near future – so early investors can reap the benefits of investing in the early stages of a booming project.
Here’s why experts believe that DigiToads (TOADS), Polygon (MATIC), and Near Protocol (NEAR) will dominate the crypto assets space in terms of trading volume and popularity.
DigiToads’ Explosive Growth Changes the Crypto World
DigiToads is gaining traction as one of the newest play-to-earn (P2E) platforms on the market. The “Swamp” is a virtual world where players raise, train, breed, and improve their DigiToads character, represented by an NFT. Then, players can join fighting competitions to earn TOADS tokens in return and further improve their digital characters, buy cool NFTs, or engage in trading competitions.
This is an excellent opportunity for novices and experts alike as anyone who owns three or more NFTs can join the “Toad School”, which features a full trading course to help you learn how to generate income in this highly rewarding industry. Beginners can join the platform not only for fun – but to learn how to trade.
The best community traders will receive rewards each month. There will be 12 Platinum Toads, one rewarded each month for the best traders. Thanks to the Toad School, anyone has a fair chance of winning the competitions. The Platinum Toad grants you 10% of all trading profits you make for the TOADS treasury.
TOADS is a deflationary token, which means higher returns for long-term holders. The supply of TOADS will decrease in the future via token-burning events, triggering the scarcity effect. In other words, early TOADS holders stand to gain the most as the TOADS value will keep increasing.
These are some of the unique features of DigiToads that turned it into one of the most successful presales. Prospective investors can visit the website to buy their first toads and participate in the weekly giveaways worth $150,000.
Polygon Sees Surge in Traders’ Interest
Polygon has recently launched its zkEVM platform, recording a surge in traders’ interest. Covo Finance, a crypto exchange, has announced that the trading volume for ETH and MATIC surpassed the $50 million mark. The decentralized exchange is built on the Polygon network, providing advantageous trading conditions for users, such as using up to 100x leverage.
Near Protocol Announces Game-Changing Partnership
Near Protocol has entered into an alliance with PipeFlare to enhance the Web3 gaming experience. PipeFlare has a long list of games that will be developed using Near Protocol. This update is sure to spark enthusiasts’ interest as the two companies aim to release more and more updates to their community.
Summary
Experts believe that DigiToads, Polygon, and Near Protocol are the top altcoins that will reach new heights this year thanks to their innovative features. DigiToads comes with the strongest potential for long-term growth for early investors. The hybrid platform has already raised more than $2.5 million. Early investors only have access to a limited number of tokens during the presale, after which the tokens will be sold at full price on major exchanges.
Apart from becoming a part of a supportive community, DigiToads offers the right blend of entertainment and secure sources of passive income via trading, staking NFTs, and other features that could lead the way to a worry-free financial future for any individual.
