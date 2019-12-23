Dinesh Sudarshan Soi to launch Abhishek Archana Srivastava & Ayush Saroj Jaiswal into acting

India, Asia and International Book Of World Record Holder Casting Director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi has turned Director and directing multifarious music videos and a comedy movie produced under banner Third Eye Film Production and backed by famous Producer Duo - Abhishek Archana Srivastava & Ayush Saroj Jaiswal who are also the Producers of his first directed music video ‘Tum Kaho Toh’.
As Dinesh Sudarshan Soi is known for experimenting and taking new challenges, so this time too he is doing something exciting. He is all set to launch his favorite Producers in lead roles with a beautiful romantic music video ‘Hifaazat’ which as per him would be a new year gift to the them to whom he takes as younger brothers. Not only this, after donning Actor’s hat with this music video, Abhishek Archana Srivastava and Ayush Saroj Jaiswal will sooner be playing one of the prominent roles in the upcoming comedy film produced under their own banner.
In an interview Producer Abhishek Archana Srivastava confirmed the news and said “Yes, me and my partner Ayush Saroj Jaiswal are doing debut with this music video. We are Producers and had no plans of getting featured in lead roles. Dinesh Sudarshan Soi is like a mentor who always guide us like elder brother. Of course he had made us act in our first music video ‘Tum Kaho Toh’ produced by us only but in that we just had a guest appearance. We didn’t know about his future plans unless until a fine day he came up with an idea of both of us featuring in lead roles in a grand music video. He made us listen the audio, narrated the concept and we instantly said Yes. Now we realize that the guest appearance of ours in ‘Tum Kaho Toh’ was a practice session for us. After ‘Tum Kaho Toh’ we will be doing prominent roles in a comedy movie as well which is produced under our banner Third Eye Film Production and directed by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi only. In fact he wants us to feature in every project we do, for which he has his own ideology. After all he thinks the best for us and we are really excited to go as per his vision.’’
Beautifully penned by Afreen Khan and produced by Third Eye Film Production, ‘Hifaazat’ features Abhishek Archana Srivastava as lead boy, Kristina Patel as lead girl and Ayush Saroj Jaiswal as parallel lead. The Casting of the song has been done by DS Creations, a Casting firm run by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. This song has been amazingly sung by young enthusiastic Singer Yash Alok who hails from Nawabon Ke Shehar Lucknow and is featuring in the music video as well. The other crew consists of DOP, Colorist & Editor Tanveer Shaikh, Costume Designer Aparna Kitey (AK Fashion), Associate Director Pulkit Sharma and Production Head Abhishek Sharma.
The Creative Director of the song is Sonia Malhotra Soi who is also the better half of Dinesh Sudarshan Soi. All the best to the Producer duo - Abhishek Archana Srivastava and Ayush Saroj Jaiswal for the new journey in Bollywood.