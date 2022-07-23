Discover How PEAKDEFI Is Revolutionizing Decentralized Finance

Of all the myriad innovations and applications coming out of the cradle of blockchain technology, decentralized finance (DeFi) is the most remarkable one. DeFi has introduced products completely breaking away from the traditional financial system. This brand-new financial system, built on secure distributed ledgers technology, removes the role of third-party intermediaries like banks. As the DeFi ecosystem evolves, a project like PEAKDEFI is revolutionizing the space with community-empowering products and initiatives.
The PEAKDEFI is born out of an inherent necessity of understanding exceptional investments with high potential ROI. To help the community build wealth on a credible foundation, PEAKDEFI emerged as an aggregator ecosystem that makes various Web3 products and DeFi utilities available in one place. Every potential Defi project runs through five stages of quality check on parameters of teams’ experience, use cases, long-term potential, finances, development steps, and structures before being boarded. Only the best projects get listed and onboarded with PEAKDEFI. Hence, investors enjoy the privilege of getting a trustworthy direction when it comes to investing in new-age assets.
PEAKDEFI is an innovative extension of the idea of a mutual fund to DeFi and other alternative assets and projects. It creates a global decentralized fund pooling your capital with other investors, redistributing itself automatically among the best performing DeFi assets/projects through smart contracts for maximum success of all stakeholders. “Our platform guarantees transparent allocation tiers for all potential investors and unhindered access to many exciting projects from various fields ranging from token sales to multichain wallet and from gaming to NFTs. In a word, PEAKDEFI is a big churn bringing the best of crypto, web3, NFT, DeFi, and DAO. With multi-utility native Peak Token, the platform can only grow further,” says Founder Sergej Heck.
Started in 2020 as a self-funded Defi project, PEAKDEFI has already gained a foothold as a decentralized asset management fund that provides a shared ecosystem for all things DeFi.
PEAKDEFI is continually rolling out new products and services, the latest of which is PEAKDEFI Launchpad. It is a decentralized multichain platform that connects new fundraising projects and potential investors looking for ROI. In the process, users of PEAKDEFI stand to gain massively in the way of early access to the latest DeFi projects.