Discover Wellness – Powered By Raphacure

May 9: There is a new buzzword in the healthcare sector that is powering growth and its called “RaphaCure”, a wellness discovery platform. Their journey started a year ago with just 4 people team and are today 40 people strong team. Apart from this, they have developed an eco-system of healthcare providers including doctors, nurses, paramedic, alternate therapists, yoga, ayurveda, clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers etc across India which is 3000+ and growing. RaphaCure is a startup empowered by frontline health workers and led by someone who has come up from the ground. The reason enough why this bootstrapped startup with zero funding is a profit-making venture in a year.
RaphaCure is offering a complete health and wellness solution that can be availed from the comfort of their home. The hybrid model of healthcare delivery is innovative and PATENT APPLIED, which is helping the patients to receive quality care faster and timely when compared to the competition. The slogan of “Discover Wellness” is aptly demonstrated by the use of 2 lakh + subscribers and 110 corporate clients in the very first year of operation. Their trust is reinforced, as many of them have either come back for the same service or have sought another service for their employees.
The founder and MD, Mr Jeyakumar says, “We are aspiring to provide complete health and wellness solutions from Kashmir to Kanyakumari through the use of technology which will never fail. By this approach, we want to provide quality access to wellness on a timely basis to their doorstep.”
They have been having strategic partnerships with the stakeholders including clinics, hospitals, fitness centres etc; the most notable of which is a partnership with “Madhavbaug”, known for curing cardiac patients using Ayurveda and patented technology; the coming together of which means a massive reach of 250+ clinics and 25 lakhs patients at one go. RaphaCure will now have the leadership in the diagnostic testing space through the tie-up with Madhavbaug in the country as the largest provider of diagnostic testing services. This partnership compliments each others expertise and RaphaCure’s technology and the winner are the existing patients of Madhavbaug who can also access to other services offered by RaphaCure.
RaphaCure is offering a host of services such as Ambulance service, Telemedicine, Doctor consultation, CT/MRI Testing, Ayurveda, Diagnostic lab tests, Employee Assistance Program, Elder’s care, Dental Care, Women’s Care, Eye Care, Genome Health, Gym, Spa, Yoga, Wellness Activities, Mental Health, DNA Testing, Corporate wellness packages, Covid19 care, Pharmacy, delivery of prescription medicines to the premises, Home collection, Remote care, Vaccination, Blood Bank, Cheapest OPD, Health Insurance, Medical Tourism, Health Risk Assessment etc. These services can be availed virtually online and also at their nearest pincode or at home. These services can be accessed through the website, mobile, toll free no +91 95551 66000, chat and email.
Some of the notable achievements in the first year of operations are – service delivered across India including tier2-3 cities apart from metros and Tier 1, which translates to reaching 15,000 plus pincodes, applied for 2 patents, set up of 2 major offices and 5 skeleton offices, ISO certified, Duns Certified and Vaccinated 50k people. Apart from this, they were awarded with “India 500 Best Startup 2022”, “India 500 Best Brand 2022” and “Best 10 Wellness Startups 2021 by Silicon India Magazine” for their recognition of delivery of healthcare services. They are driven with their cause as well and they support, “UN’s Sustainable Development Goals”, the No 3 goal of “Good Health and Wellbeing”, which enhances their commitment towards building a healthcare eco-system for India.
