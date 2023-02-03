Discovering the Charm of Budapest: A Guide to Hungary's Capital City

New Delhi (India), February 3: Budapest is quickly rising through the ranks of the most desirable tourist hotspots. Set on the banks of the Danube River, Hungary’s capital is a photogenic, skyscraper-less city filled with architectural wonders and vibrant nightlife. On your next visit, you can discover both world-famous and hidden attractions for an unforgettable experience.
Unload Your Burdens
Budapest is a pedestrian-friendly city fraught with unique locations and experiences, so start exploring as soon as you arrive. You can reserve Budapest luggage storage to keep your belongings safe before you check in to your accommodations.
What to Do
Travelling to a new city, especially one as rich with adventure, delicious food, and spectacular sites as Budapest, can be intimidating. It may not feel like you have enough time to discover everything it has to offer. While you can plan an itinerary on your own, sometimes it’s nice to have someone show you the way.
Budapest is home to several exciting tourist companies. Unique Budapest, B-Side Tours, and Behind Budapest Tours are just a few organizations that can bring you to lesser-known attractions, allowing you to experience the city like few ever have. You can enjoy adventures and treasure hunts, grab a bite from street vendors, and view artwork created by world-famous creatives and local artists.
You can explore the city and learn new skills and return from your trip with beautiful mementoes, like photos. Photography tours will allow you to capture the striking scenery you witness. Boat tours help you relax while learning about Budapest’s key monuments.
Where to Go
Budapest has many architectural attractions, stunning parks, and fun hole-in-the-wall pubs and clubs. It was a leading city during the Austro-Hungarian empire that came under the Communist regime before the Soviet Union’s downfall in the 20th century. This multicultural political entity has known many rulers. Its rich history has left it with remarkable castles and emotional monuments documenting key historical events.
You can visit the Buda Castle, currently home to a premier art collection that used to house Austrian and Hungarian rulers. The Vajdahunyad Castle blends Gothic, Baroque, and Romanesque architecture. As you wander its halls, you might be able to catch a concert or visit an exhibition. You can check out St. Stephen’s Basilica if you prefer something in the Neoclassical style. This Catholic basilica (once a theatre famed for its animal fights) houses marble sculptures, organ concerts, and the mummified hand of St. Stephen. The Hungarian parliament is another unmissable site. The photos are enough to warrant a trip.
Wanting an outdoor excursion? You can visit Memento Park, perusing statues of famous figures of the Communist movement, or take a trip to Margaret Island, where you’ll discover a Japanese garden, the ruins of a medieval church, and a large fountain where they project light shows. The Szechenyi thermal baths are renowned among travellers and residents alike. If you get the chance to sit in their mineral-rich waters, you’ll experience unparalleled relaxation.
For something off the beaten path, you can step inside ruined pubs like Szimpla Kert. These bars and clubs once served as Communist offices and apartments. You might want to experience the Flippermuzeum, Europe’s largest pinball exhibit. To take home physical mementoes, consider an excursion to the craft market on Castle Hill.
Budapest has a rich history, and, as all know, this entails more than beautiful buildings. History is also full of pain and tragedy. The Shoes on the Danube exhibit honours victims of the Holocaust who were killed on the banks of the river. At the Great Synagogue, you’ll find the Raoul Wallenberg Emlékpark Memorial. Created by Imre Varga, the sculpture resembles a weeping willow tree. On its leaves, the artist inscribed the names of Hungarian Jews murdered by the Nazi party.
What to Eat
Travel is not all about being on the go. To fully experience somewhere new, you must take the time to try and relish their famous dishes. In Budapest, you’ll experience no shortage of delectable cuisine. Hungarian goulash, chicken paprikash, and sweet snacks like kurtoskalács (hollow bread topped with cocoa, cinnamon, and nuts) are sure to satisfy your palette.
As you explore, order from street vendors or stop by Ruszwurm, Hungary’s longest-running confectionary. For the essential morning coffee or afternoon pick-me-up, you can enter one of Budapest’s classic coffee houses, like the New York Cafe (whose interior is, to say the very least, Instagram-worthy).
Conclusion
Once the Twin Cities of Buda and Pest, separated by the Danube, Budapest is now a thriving, compelling metropolis full of elegant architecture, buzzing nightlife, and charming markets. On your next trip to Hungary, be sure to save a few days to experience all the city has to offer.