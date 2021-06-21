Distinguish yourself from the Crowd & Testify your Financial Skills with a Certification Program

The financial industry is thriving; thus, the competition for jobs has never been so fierce, with many people trying to break into the field and create their career as financial experts. In fact, it's predicted that there will be an 11% growth in financial specialist jobs in the ten years from 2016 to 2026—on par with the financial industry as a whole, which is a little faster than expectations for the broader economy. You can distinguish yourself from the crowd & testify your financial skills by getting certified as a financial expert.
Growth Scope of Financial Industry in India
The financial industry is flourishing. In fact, the government has approved 100% FDI for insurance intermediaries & has increased the FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74% (which was earlier 49%) under the Union Budget 2021-22. Thus, the Indian financial market is expected to be the 4th largest private wealth market globally by 2028.
Moreover, the mobile wallet industry of India is estimated to grow at a 150% CAGR to reach US$ 4.4 billion by the year 2022. This growth in the financial industry has led to an increase in demand for skilled financial experts. In fact, financial analysts with advanced skills can certainly earn more than the median salary, which was $85,660 in 2018 as per the Bureau of Labour Statistics.
So, if you wish to have a career in this flourishing industry and distinguish yourself from the crowd, then you must consider joining a pro-degree financial analyst certification course. This course will not just allow you to gain in-depth knowledge about the financial industry, but the certification will add credibility to your job profile.
However, there are certain things you must keep in mind before enrolling in a certification program.
Features to Look for In an Advanced Financial Analyst Program
It is important for you to be aware of the ideal features to look for in a financial analyst program so that you choose the best. An ideal program needs to have the following feature:
Job-Relevant Skills: The course should equip you with crucial skills such as financial statement analysis, modeling & valuation, equity research, transaction execution, along with basic Excel & PowerPoint skills.
Certification: Before you sign up for the course, cross-check the validity & recognition of the institute, see if the program partners with renowned universities and organizations for practical sessions. Make sure the institute provides certification for course completion.
Placement Assistance: Check if the institute provides unparalleled career support & placement assistance after completing the course.
Not every finance course available in the market comes with these features. Imarticus Learning is one of the few institutes that offer these features. In addition, Imarticus Learning provides various online courses for graduates & young professionals that enable them to have a promising career in the finance industry.
Testify your Financial Skills with a Prodegree in Finance
Imarticus Learning offers a PG program in financial analytics that has been developed by industry experts. The finance course offered by Imarticus helps you to acquire toolkits to enable careers across investment banking, corporate finance, and private equity. This degree program has been designed in collaboration with leading professional services & accounting firms, which enables students to gain mastery across various functions within core finance. The key features of the program are:
● Cutting-edge curriculum
● 360-degree tech-enabled professional learning experience
● Access to course material & self-paced videos on one handy platform
● Exposure to real business projects and case studies
● Mentorship sessions with industry leaders
● Expert driven mock interviews supplemented by resume building
● Guaranteed placement assistance
If you want to distinguish your skills from the crowd and add credibility to your financial skills, this degree is the best way!
Get into the new-age finance industry with a placement guaranteed finance certification program!