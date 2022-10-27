Divyesh Patel Is Building a Legacy of Trust in IT with Radixweb’s 360 Degree Value Proposition

Divesh Patel, CEO, Radixweb, a leading IT Consultation and software development company, has built a software development ecosystem that shares his digital values and works towards integrating sustainable growth for global businesses
‘Software Partner’ is one fancy term in the ambit of technology. While most businesses outsource development services in the wake of digital transformation needs, only a few manage to lay their hands on technology that actually yields long-term results and supports their digital goals.
This is typically the scenario because a lot of software development firms have an off-the-shelf approach towards suggesting software solutions – and that’s where businesses reel with solutions that either do not align with their core needs or cease to give desired results within a certain span of time.
Divyesh Patel had identified this sad trend in the software development business way back in time and ached to build a software development ecosystem that is able to address the innate concerns of his stakeholders with a tailored approach.
Divyesh mentions that when he first started his journey with Radixweb in 2000, technology was a highly irregulated market niche with limited standardizations. With over 22 years in the market now, he has built an industry-leading software development company that constantly aims integrate relevant value proposition to a project.
He says, “I have painstakingly built a business vision at Radixweb that is aimed at transforming the digital space. In the last 22 years, we have grown from a dynamic start-up to a corporate organization with more than 650 employees, thrown ourselves to the other end of the pool, building lengths and breadths of experience. And now, we have left indelible footprints in over 23 nations through our unparalleled technological advancement.”
“When someone asks me about my strategic business goals, the first thing that comes to my mind is sustainable growth – both for Radixweb and our clients. Our measurable metrics are very simple – not jumping on something because it is a trend, integrating seamless user experience, and designing smart customer journeys through a relevant digital plan. We believe in collaborative leadership strategies and aim to revolutionize the tech world through a human-machine workforce.”, he adds.
Divyesh Patel strongly relates to the significance of having a business purpose, vision and clarity of strategy. He believes in defining an operational culture which is client-focused, and digital-first and innovation minded, not just internally but within a partnership ecosystem. Accordingly, he has built his leadership team, a tribe of growth hackers, who pull in one direction.
For most fast-growing businesses, the pace of transformation is crucial. For sure, they need to upscale themselves to stay relevant in the market. However, with this transformation comes a trap – the enterprises that scale fast, are caught in a need to scale higher or reach a point of stagnation. Although they find it easier to deal with setbacks, that are often accompanied with digital transformation drives, CTOs of such businesses are in a constant stress about stagnant revenue growth. So, they often want to integrate rapid measures as a growth hack.
Simultaneously, some legacy businesses that work with dated systems often feel comfortable with unproductive technology because a transformational drive not only requires adopting emerging technology but calls in huge paradigm shifts or operational cultures and processes.
Radixweb’s call of duty, as Divyesh says is to bring about a midway between these two schools of thought, through a seamless software delivery process. As a leading application development company, it aims to help people see technology in a new light, craft enduring and resilient processes.
In terms of industry alignment, Radixweb has developed smart digital journeys for clients across several business sectors. While constantly growing at a fast pace, Radixweb is targeting the Global 2000 clients that are more resistant to liquidity.
Given the pace of digital acceleration, Patel believes that most organizations aren’t even aware of their IT footprints. Radixweb on the other hand has an enterprise-wide sustainability strategy in place, with well-defined goals and strategic timelines. His awareness about sustainable IT has helped the organization reap better performance opportunities in terms of improved brand image, high customer satisfaction and higher ESG scores.
As a leading name in the field of IT Outsourcing, crafting bespoke capabilities for business software, Radixweb values both its external and internal stakeholders equally. While maintaining transparent procedures and quality code for its outsourced projects, the firm has duly maintained a universal and impartial work culture for its own people. From exceptional neo-modern facilities, to equal growth opportunities – it has rightly crafted its way to the prestigious Great Place To Work Certification besides regularly winning accolades as fine tech consultants and application development company.
Divyesh Patel believes in sowing the germs of tomorrow with his constant commitment towards innovation and excellence – by considering Radixweb as its own benchmark and aspiring to better himself and his workforce than they were the day before, while constantly adding value for all its clients. So, while most software development companies aim at upscaling revenue and sponsorships, Patel’s Radixweb seeks to become true ‘software partners’ driving mutually beneficial relationships.
