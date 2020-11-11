Diwali With Sneha Agarwal, The Youngest Hotelier In The Country

Women are no less than men in any field and this has been proven time and again. Sneha Agarwal, one of the youngest female hoteliers says “I have my eyes always fixed on my goals there is no deviation”. Like the mightiest archer Arjun who said ‘I see the eye of the fish’.
Sneha is a Gold medalist in MBA in the Marketing domain. Owing to her education, business does not seem a very tough profession for her. She comes across to us as an epitome of light and inspiration for all the young and ambitious women in the country. Her visionary goals are all backed by plans and task schedules.
The sheer dedication she exhibits can be ascertained by the fact that she is always on her toes regarding her upcoming and future projects. The most prominent quality which makes Sneha Agarwal stand apart, her clarity of vision and her undying effort to reach her goals.In the words of Sneha, Hotel business is one of the top employment generating industries around the world. The only thing that is required here to succeed is hiring individuals who love and cherish their work.
As India fights COVID-19 on one hand and rising unemployment on the other Sneha Agarwal pledges to contribute her share for the society by providing ample work opportunities through the hospitality sector.
With the thought of the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil, Sneha will celebrate the Diwali pooja and rituals at Hotel Hillock this Diwali. She is extremely hopeful of Diwali as she says it will be the first celebration for us all of our most auspicious festival.
In our conversation she mentions “We shall follow covid guidelines to the fullest of our capabilities and guest safety has always been of utmost importance to us”. She added, “Lets all enjoy this beautiful festival of lights in its true sense, at the same time not miss out on any precautionary covid measures.”
Wishing you all a very happy Diwali and a prosperous new year.